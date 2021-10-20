New Birmingham crime center helps solve murder

ONEONTA, Ala. — Central Alabamians experiencing domestic violence now have another location to contact for help as the YWCA has expanded its services to Blount County. In the video above, WVTM 13's Jeff Eliasoph talks with Lajuana Bradford, who serves on the YWCA's Board of Directors, about the benefits of the new location and the importance in assisting victims of domestic violence. Bradford's mission to help those in need is personal after her sister, Alethia Tucker-Cochran, was killed by her husband in a Birmingham parking lot in 2002.
