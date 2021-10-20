New Birmingham crime center helps solve murder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It's been four months since a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed after leaving a Birmingham nightclub. During the early morning hours of June 13, LyKeria Taylor wrapped up a night of fun and left the club on the city's west side. Her mother said she was riding in the car with her boyfriend along Warrior Road and Avenue V when someone rolled up beside them and started shooting. Taylor was killed and her family is still searching for justice. Learn more in the video above.

