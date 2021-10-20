First Listen: Yummy Bingham returns with reimagined "Tell Me"

Since she was nine years old, Kailey Nicole has worked in areas of the entertainment industry that spanned from film, TV, voice-over, and the stage. Her experience over the next seven years provided a solid background for her career as a recording artist, releasing her debut EP, Nashville Stick-Up (Fervor Records) at the age of 16, followed by her self-titled sophomore release. After attending University of Southern California’s Music Business Program and hitting every opportunity in Los Angeles, Kailey Nicole decided to move from the West Coast to Music City. While making such a move ended up occurring during a pandemic, the year resulted in plenty of writing time for the Las Vegas native. Returning to her country music influences such as Patsy Cline, Connie Francis, Johnny Cash, and Elvis that were introduced by her grandmother, Kailey Nicole is set to release her new single “Tell Me” premiering with The Country Note today.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 13 DAYS AGO