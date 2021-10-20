CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

First Listen: Yummy Bingham returns with reimagined "Tell Me"

soultracks.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(October 20, 2021) Yummy Bingham is a music industry lifer. She was literally born into the music industry as the daughter renown record producer Dinky Bingham and singer Patricia Wyce, the niece of Bernard Wright and counting legends Chaka Khan and Guy lead singer Aaron Hall as godparents. Bingham...

www.soultracks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Press Democrat

Adele returns with all the breakup feels on 'Easy on Me': Listen

Adele is finally back, and it's as though she never left. The British belter with the roof-raising voice released her new single, "Easy on Me," on Thursday, setting off a monthlong countdown to the arrival of her long-awaited fourth studio album, "30." A stately and dramatic piano ballad in the...
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Listen to 'Easy on Me,' Adele's 1st new song in 6 years

Adele is officially back. The British singer, 33, released the music video for "Easy on Me," her first new song in six years, as the clock struck midnight in the U.K., meaning the U.S. didn't have to stay up late to enjoy the tune. The music video starts off in...
CELEBRITIES
Washington Square News

Listen to this: FLETCHER reimagines Katy Perry’s ‘I Kissed A Girl’

This week we review two songs by NYU alumni. The Venezuelan producer Arca and New Jersey native FLETCHER both attended the Clive Davis Institute at NYU. Arca pushes the boundaries of electro-pop in her latest single “Born Yesterday,” while FLETCHER takes a more traditional pop route in her new song “girls girls girls.” Besides these two, we also review songs by rock band Black Country, New Road and veteran pop artist James Blake. Read on for more.
MUSIC
Audacy

WORLD PREMIERE: Listen to Adele's 'Easy On Me'

Adele is dropping her first single in nearly five years, so of course, Audacy will be debuting “Easy On Me” as a World Premiere to celebrate our love for one of the greatest voices of our time. We’ll be playing Adele’s new track, “Easy On Me,” all day on your...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yummy Bingham
Person
Chaka Khan
Person
Bernard Wright
Hypebae

Adele Returns With First Single in 6 Years, "Easy On Me"

Grammy Award-winning singer Adele has returned to the music scene with a brand new single titled “Easy On Me.” The English artist has also announced the release of her fourth studio album. Known for her emotional ballads, Adele reflects on growth, healing and heartbreak in her latest track. “There ain’t...
CELEBRITIES
thecountrynote.com

Exclusive Premiere: Kailey Nicole’s “Tell Me”

Since she was nine years old, Kailey Nicole has worked in areas of the entertainment industry that spanned from film, TV, voice-over, and the stage. Her experience over the next seven years provided a solid background for her career as a recording artist, releasing her debut EP, Nashville Stick-Up (Fervor Records) at the age of 16, followed by her self-titled sophomore release. After attending University of Southern California’s Music Business Program and hitting every opportunity in Los Angeles, Kailey Nicole decided to move from the West Coast to Music City. While making such a move ended up occurring during a pandemic, the year resulted in plenty of writing time for the Las Vegas native. Returning to her country music influences such as Patsy Cline, Connie Francis, Johnny Cash, and Elvis that were introduced by her grandmother, Kailey Nicole is set to release her new single “Tell Me” premiering with The Country Note today.
NASHVILLE, TN
Pitchfork

Listen to Jack White’s New Song “Taking Me Back”

Jack White has released a song he contributed to the video game Call of Duty®: Vanguard. Listen to “Taking Me Back” below. White produced the single at Third Man Studios in Nashville. Hear the track, as well as a stripped-back version called “Taking Me Back (Gently)” and also the Vanguard trailer, below.
MUSIC
liveforlivemusic.com

Nicole Atkins Reimagines ‘Italian Ice’ With New Live LP, ‘Memphis Ice’, Shares First Single & Video [Listen/Watch]

Nicole Atkins has announced a forthcoming album, Memphis Ice, set to arrive on December 10th via Single Lock Records. Along with the announcement, Atkins shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Promised Land”. Filmed and recorded live in-studio during one session at Memphis Magnetic in Memphis, TN, Memphis Ice...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Business#Music Industry#Songwriting#The S O S Band
NME

Listen to Jesse Jo Stark’s haunting new single ‘Cry On Me’

Jesse Jo Stark has shared a new single track called ‘Cry On Me’ – you can listen to it below. The track follows on from the Los Angeles artist’s ‘A Pretty Place To Fall Apart’ EP, which came out in September. ‘Cry On Me’ continues down a pop-noir path, recounting...
MUSIC
soultracks.com

First Listen: The Black Bettys show their cool attitude on "U Belong 2 Me"

(October 23, 2021) In a very short period, the Atlanta based duo The Black Bettys made their presence and talent known alongside Gerald Levert, Keith Sweat and many others. But since 2019, identical twins Sherie and Sherita Murphy have beenmoving to the front of the stage and are carving their star quality in the R&B/soul market with tracks showcasing their flexible voices and harmonies, such as the reggae fueled “Waitin’” and a remix of “Real Love (Real Good)” - loosely based on Mary J Blige’s “Real Love.”
MUSIC
soultracks.com

First Listen: Incognito makes a dance classic shine

(October 25, 2021) The ever-consistent and artistically authentic Incognito preview an eight-CD anthology, Always There: 1981-2021, with an irresistibly jazzy-funky take on The System’s signature 1982 hit, “You Are in My System.” Putting a markedly different spin on the moody electro foundation of the original, the feel here is boldly celebratory with splashes of colorful horns, groovin’ guitars, a shufflin’ beat, and group leader Bluey’s laid-back, crisp vocal delivery.
THEATER & DANCE
soultracks.com

First Listen: All "Eyes" are on Candi Staton and Shibashi

(October 18, 2021) Newcomer Shibashi has teamed up with the legendary Candi Staton for an authentically appealing new dance number, “Open My Eyes.” The distinguished vocalist injects just the right blend of attitude and understatement on the anthem of self-worth and resilience, while Shibashi’s production melds ‘90s-inspired rhythms with soulful keyboard melodies.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
soultracks.com

World Premiere: All-4-One's Jamie Jones helps Paul Taylor's "Ride"

(October 22, 2021) A quarter century into his enviable career, saxman Paul Taylor is still pushing musical boundaries. To call him a “contemporary jazz” performer doesn’t quite capture his oeuvre. And he shows even more of his musical dexterity on his uncoming November 5th album release, And Now This, which pushes even more the dance side of his work.
THEATER & DANCE
soultracks.com

CeCe Winans wins big at 2021 Dove Awards

(Los Angeles, CA) - The incomparable CeCe Winans continues to blaze the trail in the music industry with heartfelt and empowering songs. Winans’ chart- topping album, Believe For It won big at the 52nd Annual Dove Awards that was taped at Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena in Nashville, TN and aired Friday, October 22nd on Trinity Broadcast Network at 8:00 p.m. ET and 10:00 p.m. ET and was simulcast on SiriusXM The Message.
NASHVILLE, TN
soultracks.com

First Listen: Christian de Mesones and Bob James explore "Hispanica"

(October 27, 2021) Bassist Christian “Big New York” de Mesones has a musical background that is as big and varied as the city that inspires his nickname. He’s played everything from hard rock and heavy metal as a part the rock music scene in the 1980s to laying down tracks for hip hop artists and performing R&B, Caribbean, Latin, gospel and smooth jazz music in the 1990s and 2000s.
MUSIC
Variety

Young Thug, Mac Miller, Coldplay and Beatles Conquer Album Chart; Adele’s Single Is an ‘Easy’ No. 1

It was an eclectic mix of material invading the top 5 on the album chart this week, as Young Thug and Mac Miller entered at Nos. 1-2, but then a new Coldplay album and a new version of a very old Beatles album popped in at Nos. 3-4. Meanwhile, on the song chart, Adele releasing her first new music in six years, “Easy on Me,” made for an easy No. 1 bow. Young Thug’s “Punk” premiered at No. 1 on the Rolling Stone album chart with 88,900 album-equivalent units, somewhere in the mid-range of where albums have been debuting lately. It scored...
ENTERTAINMENT
NYLON

Måneskin Made Their US TV Debut On 'The Tonight Show'

Last night (October 26th), America was formally introduced to the Italian rock band, Maneskin. Fresh off their Eurovision Song Contest win, the impressive quartet made their US television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Performing live from New York's Studio 6B, the group dazzled viewers with their hit-cover of the viral song “Begging.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy