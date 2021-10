GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – 6121617Wongel Estifanos died on the Haunted Mine Drop on Sept. 5. The report on the investigation states that the fatal accident was the result of multiple operator errors, including the failure to make sure that the child was restrained. The investigation revealed that Wongel was not belted into the restraint system when the ride was dispatched. One of the operators did not prepare the seatbelts before allowing Wongel and the other passengers to be seated. The little girl sat on top of the still locked seatbelts on a previously unoccupied seat.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO