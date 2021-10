Terry Rozier spoke very highly of rookie James Bouknight over the offseason, and the Charlotte Hornets veteran once again offered some praise for the 11th overall pick. Rozier is among the Hornets veterans that have offered Bouknight plenty of guidance to this point. He has seen him up close throughout training camp and the preseason, and has been thoroughly impressed by what he has seen so far.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO