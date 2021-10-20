CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Paul Simon Was Inspired To Write An Album After Visiting Elvis Presley’s Grave

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oy7Sf_0cXbCpe600

In 1984, Simon & Garfunkel was over and Paul Simon had just gotten a divorce from actress Carrie Fisher. It was a tough time for him and he decided to take a trip to Tennessee. Paul went to visit Graceland, the former home of Elvis Presley. After visiting Elvis’ grave, he was inspired to write a new album including the song “Graceland.”

Paul said about Graceland, “I went there[,] walked around…I was unimpressed. Until you finish the tour and come outside. And then there’s his grave.” When he got to his grace, he read the lines inscribed, “He had a God-given talent that he shared with the world. And without a doubt, he became most widely acclaimed; capturing the hearts of young and old alike.”

Graceland inspired Paul Simon to write an album by the same name

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mGp0L_0cXbCpe600
THE PAUL SIMON SPECIAL, Paul Simon, (aired Dec. 8, 1977), 1977 / Everett Collection

Paul said that he started to cry. He added, “And I thought it’s really true. This guy was loved by everybody.” When he came home, he wrote the album titled Graceland. He wrote a lot about his relationship and divorce to Carrie and even she loved the songs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GagUn_0cXbCpe600
Graceland, (Elvis Presley’s Home), Memphis, TN, (no date) / Everett Collection

Carrie once said, “I do like the songs he wrote about our relationship. Even when he’s insulting me, I like it very much.” These days, Paul recently turned 80 years old. After Carrie, he moved on and married Edie Brickell. They are still married and have three children together. Paul also has a son from a previous marriage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ULGr9_0cXbCpe600
FARM AID, Paul Simon performing at the fifth annual Farm Aid benefit concert, Texas Stadium, Irving, Texas, March 14, 1992. ph: ©TNN / courtesy Everett Collection

Paul’s most recent album is In the Blue Light from 2018. Are you a fan? Listen to the song “Graceland” below:

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

The Beatles Reportedly Hated One Of Paul McCartney’s Songs

Even the biggest of artists have some flops. There is one Beatles song that Paul McCartney created called “Maxwell’s Silver Hammer” that the rest of the group absolutely hated, especially Ringo Starr. The song appears on their popular album Abbey Road. The Beatles loved to add different sounds while recording...
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

The Story Of How The Beatles Almost Reunited In 1971

The Beatles almost reunited twice in the ’70s before they broke up, so what stopped them from getting back together? The group decided to break up following their 12th studio album which would ultimately lead to fights, a lot of legal issues, and a lot of animosity between all four of the group members. It was largely rumored that John Lennon’s wife, Yoko Ono, was one of the major causes of the animosity between them.
SYRACUSE, NY
nickiswift.com

Did Elvis Presley Leave Lisa Marie Presley Anything In His Will?

Elvis Presley may have been the king of rock 'n' roll, but when it came to his finances, he made pretty poor decisions. Elvis was known for his lavish lifestyle, often spending a substantial amount on material items for himself, friends, and family. Money aside, he also spent a lot of time with his daughter Lisa Marie Presley, whom he had with his wife of six years Priscilla Presley. Sadly, Elvis wasn't able to watch Lisa Marie grow up as he died from a heart failure on August 16, 1977, per Biography. Lisa Marie was just 9 years old.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
TODAY.com

Luke Bryan's impression of Elvis Presley will leave you all shook up

Luke Bryan is paying his respects to the King. The country singer, 45, showed off his Elvis Presley impression to his fellow "American Idol" judge, Katy Perry, as she guest-hosted “The Ellen DeGeneres Show." Bryan sang a few bars of Presley’s 1970 hit single, “The Wonder of You,” which was...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edie Brickell
Person
Paul Simon
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Carrie Fisher
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley’s ‘Blue Hawaii’ Co-Star Remembers Him as ‘Sweet and Caring’

During a past interview, actress Angela Lansbury opened up about her experience working with the legendary Elvis Presley when they featured in Blue Hawaii together. The Murder, She Wrote star turns 96 years old later this week on Oct. 16. Yet 60 years ago, she played the role of Presley’s mother in the 1961 film. Blue Hawaii is one The King‘s most famous post-Army movies, which popularized his hit song “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” Even though Lansbury is only nine years older than Presley, she played Sarah Lee Gates, the mom of Presley’s character Chadwick Gates.
HAWAII STATE
Wide Open Country

Is Elvis Presley's Graceland Mansion Haunted?

It's common knowledge that Elvis Presley passed away in 1977, but did his soul ever move on? There have been claims that the King's ghost is still wandering the hallways of his Graceland mansion. We can't help but wonder ourselves, is Graceland haunted?. It has been stated that guests of...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Ronnie Tutt: 'Legendary' Elvis Presley drummer dies at 83

Ronnie Tutt, the drummer who backed Elvis Presley from 1969 until his death eight years later, has died aged 83. Elvis Presley Enterprises broke the news on its website on Saturday, saying it was "deeply saddened". "In addition to being a legendary drummer, he was a good friend to many...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Simon Garfunkel#Paul Went
coloradomusic.org

Ronnie Tutt, Former Drummer for Elvis & Roy Orbison, Dies // Other Notable Musicians Deaths

Photo: Ronnie Tutt (from his Facebook page) All of us with Elvis Presley Enterprises were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Ronnie Tutt. In addition to being a legendary drummer, he was a good friend to many of us here at Graceland. We enjoyed each time he joined us here to celebrate Elvis Week, Elvis’ Birthday and many other special occasions. Ronnie was an amazing ambassador to Elvis’ legacy – sharing his memories of working with Elvis with fans – as well as bringing Elvis’ music to arenas around the globe through later Elvis in Concert shows and performances.
MUSIC
myq105.com

Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons Slam ‘Cancel Culture,’ Call It ‘Dangerous’

Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons broached the topic of “cancel culture” during a KISS VIP event in Austin, Texas on September 29. In the video below, Simmons was asked by a host of the Star Wars podcast The Bombadcast if he was a fan of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, since he was a fan of the Star Wars saga. He responded saying it’s “one of the best shows on TV.” When asked what he thought of the show’s second season, he added, “They should have kept the chick, even though she had different political [views]. It’s not about politics; it’s about whether you’re a good actress.”
CELEBRITIES
1077 WRKR

45 Years Ago This Week Elvis Played Wings; Did You See Him?

That picture above, that's the King of Rock and Roll. That's a man around 40, looking good and feelin' fine. And it's the way I choose to remember him, not the bloated caricature he became. Elvis Presley, the King, played Wings Stadium (the venue's name at the time) not once, but twice in the final year of his life.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Priscilla Presley Offers Major Updates on Netflix's Elvis Show

Priscilla Presley assured fans last week that the animated Netflix series Agent King is still in the works and will be released sometime next year. The adult comedy, produced by Sony Pictures Animation, will answer that often-asked question, "What if Elvis Presley was a spy?" The series was announced back in August 2019 and little was heard about it until Presley spoke about it during Elvis Week at Graceland in August.
TV & VIDEOS
The Whale 99.1 FM

Paul McCartney Hopes to Complete Unfinished Beatles Song

Paul McCartney still hopes to complete “Now and Then,” an unfinished Beatles song originally written by John Lennon. As The New Yorker notes, after Lennon’s death “[Yoko] Ono gave the surviving [Beatles] members demos that he’d recorded at home.” McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr would work to complete three of those tracks. Two - "Free as a Bird" and "Real Love” - were finished and included in the band’s Anthology series. The third song, “Now and Then,” was abandoned.
MUSIC
FOX8 News

Ronnie Tutt, drummer for Elvis, Cash and other stars, dies at 83

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ronnie Tutt, a legendary drummer who spent years playing alongside Elvis Presley and teamed up with other superstars ranging from Johnny Cash to Stevie Nicks, has died. He was 83. In a Facebook post early Sunday, Terie Tutt wrote that her father died at home surrounded by his family. “It’s with […]
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
92K+
Followers
5K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy