Paul Simon Was Inspired To Write An Album After Visiting Elvis Presley’s Grave

In 1984, Simon & Garfunkel was over and Paul Simon had just gotten a divorce from actress Carrie Fisher. It was a tough time for him and he decided to take a trip to Tennessee. Paul went to visit Graceland, the former home of Elvis Presley. After visiting Elvis’ grave, he was inspired to write a new album including the song “Graceland.”

Paul said about Graceland, “I went there[,] walked around…I was unimpressed. Until you finish the tour and come outside. And then there’s his grave.” When he got to his grace, he read the lines inscribed, “He had a God-given talent that he shared with the world. And without a doubt, he became most widely acclaimed; capturing the hearts of young and old alike.”

Graceland inspired Paul Simon to write an album by the same name

THE PAUL SIMON SPECIAL, Paul Simon, (aired Dec. 8, 1977), 1977 / Everett Collection

Paul said that he started to cry. He added, “And I thought it’s really true. This guy was loved by everybody.” When he came home, he wrote the album titled Graceland. He wrote a lot about his relationship and divorce to Carrie and even she loved the songs.

Graceland, (Elvis Presley’s Home), Memphis, TN, (no date) / Everett Collection

Carrie once said, “I do like the songs he wrote about our relationship. Even when he’s insulting me, I like it very much.” These days, Paul recently turned 80 years old. After Carrie, he moved on and married Edie Brickell. They are still married and have three children together. Paul also has a son from a previous marriage.

FARM AID, Paul Simon performing at the fifth annual Farm Aid benefit concert, Texas Stadium, Irving, Texas, March 14, 1992. ph: ©TNN / courtesy Everett Collection

Paul’s most recent album is In the Blue Light from 2018. Are you a fan? Listen to the song “Graceland” below: