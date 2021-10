The Charlotte Hornets trailed the Indiana Pacers 82-59 in the third quarter of Wednesday’s game, the 2021-22 season opener for each team. And the Hornets won, 123-122. 2020-21 NBA Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball picked up right where he left off with a tremendous effort to lead the 23-point comeback. Ball had 31 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, and two steals in 29 minutes played. His three-point stroke was particularly terrific (and with crazy range), resulting in 7-of-9 shooting from behind the arc.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO