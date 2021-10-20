CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OFFICIAL: Charlotte Hornets Announces Starting 5 vs Pacers

By Schuyler Callihan
 6 days ago

Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced the starting lineup for tonight's season opener against the Indiana Pacers.

G LaMelo Ball

G Kelly Oubre Jr.

F Miles Bridges

F Gordon Hayward

C Mason Plumlee

Pacers starters

Justin Holiday

Domantas Sabonis

Myles Turner

Chris Duarte

Malcolm Brogden

The Hornets and Pacers are set to tip-off at 7 p.m. EST

ClutchPoints

LaMelo Ball’s 8-word message sparked Charlotte’s 23-point comeback vs. Pacers

LaMelo Ball showcased his leadership by inspiring the Charlotte Hornets at halftime to pull off a spectacular 23-point comeback against the Indiana Pacers. The Hornets were down 59-75 at halftime, and with the Pacers dominating the floor thus far, LaMelo seized this opportunity to step up as a leader — all it took were 8 commanding words to spark the season opener comeback.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mavericks (2-0) with their new system and MVP candidate hit the road to take on the Hornets (1-2) with their dynamic young backcourt. Dallas has a roster designed to get the best out of its star, Luka Dončić, while Charlotte is just getting things started building its roster around its potential star, LaMelo Ball.
NBA
All Hornets

The Hornets' Success Rides on Hayward's Health

The Charlotte Hornets are looking to take the next step in their rebuild under 4th-year head coach James Borrego. Last year, the Hornets finished with a 33-39 record and clinched a spot in the play-in game for the playoffs but were embarrassed by the Indiana Pacers by a 144-117 score. Wednesday night, the Hornets will open up the season against the very team that ran them off the court in that play-in game.
NBA
At The Hive

Charlotte Hornets vs Dallas Mavericks preseason game thread

This is the Hornets final preseason game before a week off to gear up for the regular season. The nice folks in the NBA were nice enough to put this game on the ol’ ESPN at your regular 6:30 tip time, because why not?. This is now an open thread!
NBA
All Hornets

Hornets Division, Conference, and NBA Finals Odds

The Charlotte Hornets are coming off a season in which they finished 33-39, nestling in the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference standings. The Hornets will get their first chance at revenge of the Indiana Pacers on opening night after Indiana pummeled the Hornets in the NBA's new play-in playoff game last season, 144-117.
NBA
All Hornets

Why the Hornets Signed, Then Waived LiAngelo Ball

Just one day after the Charlotte Hornets brought back forward LiAngelo Ball, the team waived? Lack of confidence in him? Better options? Second thoughts? Actually, none of the above. The Hornets made this series of moves with Ball so that they could own his G-League rights. This ensures the Hornets...
NBA
Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte Hornets host Indiana Pacers for season opener; here’s important game-day information for fans

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE/AP) – The Charlotte Hornets tip off the 2021 NBA season on Wednesday, Oct. 20 when they host the Indiana Pacers. LOCATION: Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT LINE: Hornets -2.5; over/under is 228.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Charlotte Hornets start the season at home against the Indiana Pacers. Charlotte finished 33-39 overall […]
NBA
FanSided

The Atlanta Hawks are the blueprint for the Charlotte Hornets

The Atlanta Hawks are gearing up for their final preseason game, a re-match against the division-rival Miami Heat. They might look to exact a little revenge for that on Thursday. But they’re also more concerned with the regular season and reaching it healthy. They’ve dealt with a litany of injuries this preseason that has made that difficult.
NBA
All Hornets

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Hornets vs Pacers

Charlotte Hornets (0-0) vs Indiana Pacers (0-0) The Charlotte Hornets will officially open the lid on the 2021-22 season on Wednesday night in Uptown Charlotte as they welcome in the Indiana Pacers, the team who bounced them out of the playoffs a year ago in the play-in game. For details...
NBA
CBS Boston

Celtics Overtime Win Over Hornets Had A ‘Big Four’ Feel To It

By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics picked up an exciting overtime win over the Hornets in Charlotte on Monday night, a hard-fought victory on the second leg of a back-to-back. Boston’s two stars — Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown — were both shining bright throughout the contest. The duo combined for 71 points on the evening, a game-high 41 from Tatum and 30 from Brown. Both were excellent at just about everything they did, giving Boston the star power it needed to come away with a difficult road win in overtime. Tatum was 14-for-28 and hit six of his...
NBA
CBS Sports

Pacers vs. Hornets odds, line: 2021 NBA picks, Oct. 20 predictions from proven computer model

The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Spectrum Center. Indiana ended last season second in the Central Division at 34-38, while the Hornets finished fourth in the Southeast Division at 33-39. The Pacers have dominated this series in recent years, winning seven of their last 10 meetings against Charlotte.
NBA
DallasBasketball

Luka & KP: Mavs Dress Rehearsal vs. Charlotte Hornets

Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, who were limited to the first half in the first two preseason games, will play "starter minutes." ‘Ambassador Dirk’ to Rep NBA ‘75 Greatest Players’ List. Dallas Mavericks Offseason Tracker: The roster moves and more, from Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis on down throughout the...
NBA
All Hornets

Two Improvements The Hornets Need to Make Offensively

The Charlotte Hornets have entered their 2021-22 campaign amidst considerable optimism for their future. Yes, the most recent memories you may have of the team are their 144-117 disappointing loss to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference’s 9-10 play-in game or their 59-point preseason finale loss to the Dallas Mavericks just last week. Fortunately, as the saying goes, you have to have short-term memory, move on, and focus on what’s at hand.
NBA
All Hornets

Hornets Use 3rd Quarter Surge to Ignite Comeback Victory Over Pacers

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Hornets kicked off the 2021-22 season with an exciting come from behind 123-122 win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. Indiana's gameplan was very clear early on - attack the paint. The Pacers ran their offense through big man Domantas Sabonis and went right at new Hornets center Mason Plumlee early and often. In fact, five of the first six possessions went towards Plumlee. Sabonis notched 14 of the Pacers' first 23 points on the night and had 22 at the half.
NBA
WCNC

Hornets open regular season with a win against the Pacers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — LaMelo Ball scored 31 points on seven 3-pointers, and the Charlotte Hornets used a 24-0 third-period run to battle back and stun the Indiana Pacers 123-122 on Wednesday night. The Hornets were led by NBA Rookie of the Year Ball, who became the third player in Charlotte...
NBA
All Hornets

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Pacers

Spread: Hornets -2 2 Star play on the Pacers covering: The Pacers ran the Hornets off the floor in last year's play-in game for the playoffs. Although it's a new year with new faces on both sides, I believe the Pacers have a deeper bench that will help propel them to victory on Wednesday night. Forget taking the points, sprinkle a little on the money line here for Indiana.
NBA
Indy Cornrows

Pacers final score: Hornets swarm past Pacers 123-122

An impressive first half turned sour in the second for the Indiana Pacers, losing to the Charlotte Hornets by one point in their season opener. The Pacers dominated the game through 24 minutes, outscoring the Hornets 75-59. Good times continued into the third, as they expanded their lead to 21 early in the third.
NBA
