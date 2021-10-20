Social media’s ‘queer tax’ is exhausting, unfair, and unavoidable

And before you say I’m overreacting, the school threatened disciplinary action for even having a flyer of the school protest. This is not just bad administrating or crappy pedagogy, this is facially unconstitutional under Tinker v. Des Moines (or whatever remains of it at least). And it’s made even wilder after consideration that only the Black students were reprimanded for planning to use their First Amendment right — the White and Latino students who helped the Black kids plan the protest faced no consequences at all. I don’t know if this arises to a due process claim in addition to a First Amendment one, but something is clearly rotten in the state of Georgia. Contrast this with the recent Yale debacle where subsets of right-leaning media were up in arms over membership in FedSoc being conflated with racism. There was clear fallout at a private institution. Surely, this public school’s actions fall within the reach of the First Amendment.

