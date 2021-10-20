CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Social media’s ‘queer tax’ is exhausting, unfair, and unavoidable

By Tristan Greene
The Next Web
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA colleague recently sought my advice on covering a queer-related tech topic and I’m not ashamed to admit I advised them against it. I’m queer. I made the decision to come out in my professional life after a lot of consideration and long discussions with my family. In the...

thenextweb.com

Comments / 253

freeze
6d ago

if you don't want the publicity than why make a big deal about your sexuality. why can't you just be gay and not promote it. i hear all the time i choose to come out. come out to who and why do you think the general public cares. do you go to a gay bar and announce your gay out loud? I'm assuming you don't have to since the people at the bar probably figured it out. just like straight people figured it out by your everyday actions. if you don't want to be treated differently than stop telling people your different. stop saying here is my pride flag and don't forget the rainbow. if you leave your sexuality at home where it belongs than most of the bad things you experience won't happen.

Reply(53)
274
Manny Rodriguez
6d ago

No wonder no one likes you, you demand a sympathy tax. Nobody likes free loaders, and no one cares about your sexuality. i don't flaunt mine, don't flaunt yours.

Reply(2)
167
Welesk
5d ago

I'm straight. I came out when I was borne. I am personally persecuted by alphabet people thst have a mental illness that want deviant behavior to be normalized.

Reply(1)
144
Related
outtherecolorado.com

Brian Laundrie's social media activity points to him being alive, Internet sleuths claim

The country has been at odds about the possible whereabouts of Brian Laundrie since his disappearance on September 13 following the highly-publicized disappearance of his girlfriend Gabby Petito, later found dead from strangulation. With Laundrie now missing for over a month, a number of theories have been proposed, with one popular thought being that he is dead. Internet sleuths now claim that social media evidence indicates that Laundrie might be alive, after all.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tech#Social Media
abovethelaw.com

Cancel Culture Is Real. And It’s White.

And before you say I’m overreacting, the school threatened disciplinary action for even having a flyer of the school protest. This is not just bad administrating or crappy pedagogy, this is facially unconstitutional under Tinker v. Des Moines (or whatever remains of it at least). And it’s made even wilder after consideration that only the Black students were reprimanded for planning to use their First Amendment right — the White and Latino students who helped the Black kids plan the protest faced no consequences at all. I don’t know if this arises to a due process claim in addition to a First Amendment one, but something is clearly rotten in the state of Georgia. Contrast this with the recent Yale debacle where subsets of right-leaning media were up in arms over membership in FedSoc being conflated with racism. There was clear fallout at a private institution. Surely, this public school’s actions fall within the reach of the First Amendment.
ADVOCACY
People

Senator Posed as 13-Year-Old Girl on Instagram to Reveal 'Dark Places' Teens Can Go with a 'Finsta'

Sen. Richard Blumenthal discussed his office's research during a hearing about the effects social media can have on young people's mental health and well-being. A quick glance at Sen. Richard Blumenthal's verified Instagram account shows he knows how to take a selfie. But to find out what it's like for a 13-year-old girl to use the social media app, he and his staff created a fake account and posed as one.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen says Mark Zuckerberg is 'not willing to protect the public from harm' as she prepares to give evidence to MPs this week

The inner workings of Facebook are set to be laid bare in front of MPs from tomorrow as whistleblower Frances Haugen prepares to testify on the social media giant's failure to 'protect the public' from harmful content. Ex-Facebook employee Haugen has levelled blistering criticism at her former employer in recent...
INTERNET
Newsweek

Trump's Truth Social Hacked Within Hours of Announcement

Former President Donald Trump's new social media platform was reportedly hacked within hours of its announcement. Trump announced he was launching a new media company, Trump Media & Technology Group, and its "Truth Social" app on Wednesday. The "Truth Social" app will begin a beta launch for "invited guests" in November, with a nationwide rollout planned for early 2022, according to a press release.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
CELL PHONES
Fox News

'Handmaid's Tale' author outrages liberals by sharing column about erasure of women

Author Margaret Atwood faced backlash from progressives after sharing a column about the erasure of women. On Tuesday, "The Handmaid’s Tale" author posted an opinion piece on her Twitter account from the Toronto Star titled, "Why can’t we say ‘woman’ anymore?" The article wrote that "’Woman’ is in danger of becoming a dirty word" due to social justice political correctness.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

American feminism doesn’t include Muslim women – and especially not their hijabs

I sit down to write this just after moderating a panel discussion about the policing of Muslim women’s bodies. Our conversation went over the hour as we lamented the different ways in which visibly-Muslim females still fall victim to Orientalist narratives that deem us “oppressed”. There was so much ground to cover that we didn’t even get a chance to talk about the latest injustice in our community.Last week, at Seth Boyden Elementary School in New Jersey, a teacher allegedly pulled the hijab off one of her Muslim students – a 7-year-old Black Muslim girl, who reportedly resisted, and tried...
RELIGION
NPR

With racial attacks on the rise, Asian Americans fear for their safety

There's a new poll out by NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health. The poll finds that 1 in 4 Asian Americans feared in the past few months that their household would be attacked or threatened because of their race or ethnicity. Meanwhile, nearly a quarter of Native American and Black households said they were also worried.
SOCIETY
Lakeland Gazette

Marxism Underpins Black Lives Matter Agenda Nationwide

You may not hear as much now about Black Lives Matter as you did in the fateful year of 2020, but rest assured, it is still deeply affecting key aspects of our lives today. The divisive critical race theory conflicts flaring across the country are a legacy of BLM. So is the crime wave that blights our cities, as are the race-conscious policies that President Joe Biden is signing into law.
SOCIETY
Washington Post

The media loves ‘missing White women.’ Black women are already missing from public view.

You cannot miss what is not seen. Because U.S. society often renders Black women invisible, public outcry may be muted or absent when we go missing. This time around, the widespread coverage of Gabby Petito’s disappearance and murder set off at least some discussion of its counterpart: a lack of media coverage of missing Black girls and women. That absence can best be understood as part of a larger societal attitude toward Black girls and women, in which the American body politic keeps us on the margins of society.
SOCIETY
Rolling Stone

Facebook Bowed to Vietnam Government’s Censorship Demands: Report

Mark Zuckerberg in 2020 bowed to demands from Vietnam’s government to censor posts with anti-state language rather than risk losing an estimated $1 billion in annual revenue from the country, The Washington Post reported on Monday. The decision to side with Vietnam’s government led to a significant increase in censorship of posts in the country, according to the Post, which spoke with three people familiar with the decision in addition to local activists and free speech advocates. Facebook’s own transparency report shows that the company more than doubled the number of posts it blocked in the country — from 834 in...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy