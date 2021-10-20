CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.N. says civilians injured after air strike in Ethiopia's Tigray

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Civilians, including women and children, were injured in Ethiopia’s Tigray following an air strike on Wednesday, U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters in New York, citing initial information.

Ethiopian government air strikes hit the capital of the northern Tigray region in the third such attack this week in a stepped up a campaign to weaken rebellious Tigrayan forces in an almost one-year-old war.

Reuters

Reuters

