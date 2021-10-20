CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raw Onions Are Linked to a Salmonella Outbreak in 37 States

By Kelly Vaughan
Food52
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStop what you’re doing and check your onions. Then, depending on what you see—chuck ’em, compost ’em, whatever you need to do! There is a massive (and I mean, massive) outbreak of salmonella in raw onions that has already impacted 37 states in the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease...

food52.com

