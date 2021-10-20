Game stream: Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons

The Chicago Bulls (1-0) play against the Detroit Pistons (1-1) at Little Caesars Arena

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday October 20, 2021

Chicago Bulls 94, Detroit Pistons 88 (Final)

About to record 3 Ball!

Rookie non-starters with 10+ mins on opening night:

Davion Mitchell

Ziaire Williams

Alperen Sengun

Trey Murphy III

Tre Mann

Ayo Dosunmu

Dalano Banton – 12:27 AM

Here are the individual player grades as the Chicago Bulls beat the Detroit Pistons on the road.

There’s a different vibe surrounding Zach LaVine. Always confident, there’s an edge-in a good way-to him.

It’s what happens by surrounding an ascending All-Star with talent. It’s still LaVine’s team but in different way.

Column for ⁦@NBCSChicago⁩: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:51 PM

Let’s go @Chicago Bulls 😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/ViQeTcMN1a – 11:11 PM

Thoughts on the #Pistons‘ season-opening loss to the #Bulls: bit.ly/3b1tVCI pic.twitter.com/VScWbmT2Tb – 11:04 PM

Contract talk will not weigh on Zach LaVine this season, and he showed that on Wednesday, leading the Bulls to a win over the Pistons.

Read it:

chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2021/10/… – 10:47 PM

The one area where the Bulls’ offense did do okay was getting 15 fast break points. That’s a top-fiveish number.

LaVine is going to be a cheat code if the Bulls are dedicated to pushing. Look at him fly, even with the Pistons having a chance to set their D after a made shot! pic.twitter.com/MX5IWfGJFp – 10:33 PM

New era of #Bulls basketball.

Zach LaVine after win over Pistons: “This ain’t last year. We’re looking forward now. It’s a whole new team. A whole new mindset. So, I’m excited that we grinded that one out. A win’s a win.” pic.twitter.com/IWbhi3XQeW – 10:20 PM

#Pistons Jerami Grant on LaVine, DeRozan and Vucevic: "Experience is huge, especially in the league. We're fine; we're growing from this and throughout the year, we'll get better as the games go on."

#Pistons Jerami Grant on end 3Q, with 5 turnovers: "Just mental lapses that we had — that's about it. I think we're fine. We have to come back and learn from the mistakes we made."

With 18 points in nine fourth-quarter minutes, @Philadelphia 76ers @Furkan Korkmaz has a new career high for a single quarter. His previous high was 17 in the opening frame on 2/9/20 vs. Chicago.

h/t @Stathead – 10:14 PM

#Pistons Jerami Grant on decision making: "It is part of the growing process; we do have to be better with the ball, to give us a chance to make baskets."

Jerami Grant: "On the defensive end we came ready to play. Held them to 14 points in the first quarter … we just have to make a couple more shots and we'll be fine."

#Pistons Jerami Grant on holding #Bulls to 94 pts: "On the defensive end, we came ready to play. We held them to 14 pts in the first quarter."

Jerami Grant on team's defense: "On the defensive end, we came ready to play."

Detroit Pistons fade late against Chicago Bulls in opener, 94-88

Final: #Bulls 94, #Pistons 88
Grant: 24 pts, 6 rebs
Bey: 13 pts, 9 rebs, 4 assts
Stewart: 12 pts, 8 rebs
Olynyk: 10 pts, 4 rebs

Many thanks to @stephenbardo stepping in for Bill Wennington. Great job. Bill returns Friday. Thank you to @670TheScore and @Chicago Bulls radio network staff. Appreciate you.

Great opening night win for the @Chicago Bulls 94-88. Zach LaVine 34-7-4.. 11-11 fts. @Zach LaVine was spectacular. @Nikola Vucevic with a 15-15 game. (5 OR) @DeMar DeRozan with his Hall of Fame worthy 17pts. Bulls home with @PelicansNBA Friday 6:45 pre @670TheScore

Tip your cap to Jared Goff- taking the high road this week. You’ll hear from him. Who needs to get healthy and quick this week? #FirstListen. OCT 20. Locked On Lions – Daily Podcast On The Detroit Lions megaphone.link/LKN2787915596 pic.twitter.com/u4m6zJWq5I – 9:54 PM

Casey said he liked what he saw from Saddiq Bey in the pick-and-roll game. "He made some good decisions."

Detroit-Chicago got spicier in second half. Good workmanlike win for Bulls. Pistons dragging around a boat anchor for 20 minutes with Hayes starting, I don't see how this is tenable for a full season.

Casey doesn't expect Killian Hayes to miss any time after the fall he had during the first half. "Even though he didn't make a shot, his defense was solid."

#Pistons Dwane Casey said Cory Joseph gave them excellent leadership on the defensive end and Killian Hayes' defense was solid.

#Pistons Dwane Casey: "I knew our defense was going to be above sea level, and our offense struggled."

#Pistons Dwane Casey: "We knew it was going to be tough, and (Alex) Caruso played good defense on Jerami. … Our passing decisions broke the rhythm of the game."

#Pistons Dwane Casey said they needed to make the easy play at times instead of doing too much, which led to five turnovers at the end of the third quarter.

Billy Donovan said Bulls had some clunky offensive possessions down the stretch, but cited free-throw success and ability to get defensive stops as keys to grinding it out.

#Pistons Dwane Casey said the defense was good but some of the shot selections "broke their backs."

Billy Donovan said Troy Brown Jr., who has been battling a mouth issue that has left him unable to eat, was available to go. Went with Ayo for "some pop." Donovan praised his fearlessness.

Billy Donovan on Zach LaVine: "His voice is there. There's a different messaging coming from in a very, very good way."

What is it about home opening night games, I remember ones against Chicago and Milwaukee in recent years being absolutely crazy. Man, haven't been this pumped after a Hornets game since pre Hayward injury, that was FUN.

Don’t know how I stumbled across this, but I did.

Fifty years ago, Jerry Sloan had 27 points and 18 rebounds in the Chicago Bulls’ 125-110 win over the Houston Rockets. The regular-season game was played in Waco and drew a crowd of 750. – 9:38 PM

Stewart on guarding Vucevic: "I wanted to get him off his sweet spots and make it as tough and difficult as I can."

#Pistons Isaiah Stewart on the crowd: "It was great. There were times that I found myself looking on the court and Rip (Hamilton) and Ben (Wallace) were there."

No. 13 picks:

2014: Zach LaVine

2015: Devin Booker

2017: Donovan Mitchell

2019: Tyler Herro

2021: Chris Duarte

I don’t know when or why No. 13 just became the super fun guard slot but I’m here for it and would like to purchase one ticket for the Chris Duarte bandwagon please. – 9:36 PM

#Pistons Isaiah Stewart on Saddiq Bey: "He works on his game and tonight he showed that he can do post-ups, take advantage of mismatches, put the ball on the ground…all that."

Isaiah Stewart on Saddiq: "He works on his game, every single piece. We all know he can shoot the ball, but tonight he showed he could do postups, take advantage of mismatches…"

#Pistons Isaiah Stewart on defense: "We held them under 100 and they're a great offensive team. We hang our hats on (defense) and that showed tonight."

Isaiah Stewart on turnovers: "This year, we're better than that." Said there wouldn't be any excuses for late-game miscues with this team.

#Pistons Isaiah Stewart on mistakes: "We're definitely not brushing those off easy … this year, we know we're better than that."

Isaiah Stewart: "We brought that fight early. We came in from the beginning to say it won't be an easy game. The third quarter we had some mistakes."

#Pistons Isaiah Stewart: "We brought that fight early. We came in from the beginning to say that it wasn't going to be an easy game."

Bulls tonight became the second team in the last six years to score 94 or less and win a season-opener. Orlando scored 94 and won its opener in 2019.

First impression: The

Defense was very good, at times, but shot selection was hot and cold. – 9:29 PM

NBA better take that final basket off the board or Bulls -5 bettors will rightfully have a major beef pic.twitter.com/EuamFlcwMR – 9:26 PM

The rule is working! DeMar DeRozan doesn’t launch himself into the defender cause he knows he won’t get the call. pic.twitter.com/fGYqOR863n – 9:26 PM

Cade Cunningham signing autographs after #Pistons drop season opener to #Bulls, 94-88. pic.twitter.com/arzdCdkxnO – 9:24 PM

Zach LaVine tonight:

34 PTS

7 REB

4 AST

11-17 FG pic.twitter.com/o5DhYo4EWV – 9:24 PM

FINAL: Bulls 94, Pistons 88. Detroit faded late after leading by nine during the first half.

Grant: 24 points, 6 rebounds

Bey: 13 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists

Stewart: 12 points, 8 rebounds

Olynyk: 10 points

Pistons will face the Bulls in Chicago on Saturday – 9:24 PM

Final basket did not count. #Bulls win 94-88, LaVine with 34 pts, DeRozan 17, Vucevic 15 & 15. – 9:23 PM

Final: #Bulls 94, #Pistons 88

Grant: 24 pts, 6 rebs

Bey: 13 pts, 9 rebs, 4 assts

Stewart: 12 pts, 8 rebs

Olynyk: 10 pts, 4 rebs – 9:23 PM

Final: Bulls beat Pistons, 94-88.

Chicago has now won 8 straight vs Detroit, dating back to Nov. 2019. This was Zach LaVine’s 2nd time with at least 30 in a Bulls season-opener joining MJ and Artis Gilmore as only Bulls to do this multiple times. He dropped 34 tonight. – 9:23 PM

Final: Bulls 94, Pistons 90

It wasn’t pretty, but Zach LaVine opens the season with a 34-point, 7-rebound, 4-assist outing and the Bulls sneak out of Detroit 1-0

And: For the first time since March 2, 2017, the Chicago Bulls have an above-.500 record – 9:23 PM

Bulls win a low-scoring game with defense, as expected. BACK! over .500 for the first time since Mar. 2 2017. 👀🔴 – 9:23 PM

Bulls 94, Pistons 90

LaVine 34 points on 11-17 FGs and 11-11 FTs, 7 rebs, 4 assists

DeRozan 17 points, 7 rebounds

Vucevic 15 points, 15 rebounds

Ball 12 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists – 9:22 PM

Final: Bulls 94, Pistons 90.

Zach LaVine: 34 points, seven rebounds, four assists, 11-of-17 shooting, 11-11 FTs

Nikola Vučević: 15 points, 15 rebounds, four assists.

DeMar DeRozan: 17 points, seven rebounds, two assists.

Lonzo Ball: 12 points, five rebounds, four assists. – 9:22 PM

FINAL: Bulls 94, Pistons 90

Jerami Grant: 24p and 6r

Saddiq Bey: 13p, 9r and 4a

Isaiah Stewart: 12p, 8r

Kelly Olynyk: 10p, 4r and 3a

Detroit’s next game is Saturday in Chicago. – 9:22 PM

Bey rims out a triple. LaVine going to the line. That should do it. – 9:19 PM

#Bulls doing some of the little things to hold the lead, The defense has been pretty good down stretch, LaVine drew a couple fouls and now has 32 pts. Bulls up 92-86 with 24.4 left, biggest lead of night – 9:19 PM

This one is slipping away from the Pistons. Bulls are up 90-86 with 24.4 to play. Lavine’s about to shoot two at the line – 9:17 PM

PWill plays bully ball and gets the stop. Dagger FTs from the #8. – 9:17 PM

PWill now in on Grant. – 9:16 PM

LaVine is a perfect 7-7..he’s got a 30-5-4 game. Pistons ball. 40 sec. – 9:16 PM

#Bulls 90, #Pistons 86, 40.9 left

DET ball. – 9:16 PM

Bulls 90, Pistons 86 with 40.9 seconds left. – 9:16 PM

Also, #Bulls Zach LaVine is friggin good: 30 pts, 5 rebs, 4 assts — and he’s been money in money time. – 9:15 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Alex Caruso is going to close a lot of games. – 9:15 PM

#Pistons are down 2 in the final minute and had a chance to tie it, but Jerami Grant’s jumper was off the mark. – 9:15 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

LaVine opens season with a 30-point game by hitting two huge FTs with 40.9 seconds left. – 9:15 PM

LaVine now has 30 – Bulls up 4 – 9:15 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Detroit’s defense is keeping it alive here. Good defensive stops by Grant and CoJo on back-to-back possessions. Grant hits a jumper. Two-point game. – 9:13 PM

I feel as though Vucevic is snatching on his three-point shots, trying to generate too much power from the wrist rather than from lift. Even two inch lift would help.

DISCLAIMER – in absolutely no way am I a shooting coach or biometrician & I have no idea what I’m talking about. – 9:12 PM

we’re going to get the answers to “who closes for the Bulls?” on night #1. two-point game in Detroit with 3 minutes left. – 9:11 PM

Lonzo Ball hasn’t lit up the stat sheet, but his activity, particularly defensively, is notable. He’ll make a huge impact there – 9:11 PM

Hope you’re enjoying out broadcast @670TheScore and the @Chicago Bulls radio network. Bulls up 86-83 with 3:41 left-4th. LaVine with a 28-4-4. Vucevic 15-15. – 9:09 PM

Billy Donovan opted to not use coach’s challenge on a deflected ball out of bounds with ~4 mins left to play and Bulls ahead 86-82. Was called off Lonzo Ball, but looked like it could have been off Jerami Grant on replay. Grant drew two FTAs on ensuing play. – 9:09 PM

#Bulls 86, #Pistons 83, 3:41 4Q

CHI had an 8-0 run to take their biggest lead. – 9:08 PM

Very good defensive night for LaVine. Lots of fight. Stayed dialed in late into possessions, which has been a sore spot for him in the past. – 9:07 PM

Forced play by Jackson leads to a Bulls layup. Chicago up by four. – 9:06 PM

We have ourselves a ballgame. Bulls 84-82..Pistons ball 5:14 left 4th – 9:04 PM

Bulls 84, Pistons 82. 5:14 to go in the 4th. Catch the finish on @NBCSChicago – 9:03 PM

With 5:14 left in Detroit, the Bulls lead the Pistons 84-82. #LeaguePassAlert – 9:03 PM

Josh Jackson with a chase-down block, which is becoming the norm. – 9:00 PM

#Pistons Josh Jackson chase-down blocks: 1

That one was niiiice. – 9:00 PM

Great turnout for opening night in Detroit. A sellout of 20,088, especially without Cade. Man, if this team gets a sniff of something, the city will be on fire – 8:58 PM

Lonzo, Vooch back in after that crap. – 8:57 PM

Didn’t think rookie Ayo Dosunmu would play tonight. He’s had some jitters, but his 7 points probably bought LaVine an extra minute of rest. Pistons up 77-76 with 8:45 left – 8:56 PM

Bulls down 77-76 8:45 left 4th. LaVine 26-4-4. Vucevic: 15pts 14 reb. – 8:56 PM

#Pistons had a really nice 8-3 run to regain the lead, 77-76, 8:45 4Q.

Three-point play by Diallo, 3-pointer by Josh Jackson and a lay-in by Olynyk – 8:55 PM

Nice feed from Lyles to Olynyk. Pistons up by 1 with 8:45 left. – 8:54 PM

#Pistons Trey Lyles has been really good on the boards (6 rebs) tonight. Nothing spectacular, but he’s securing them. – 8:53 PM

Hamidou Diallo is making his claim to stay in rotation when everyone is healthy tonight. Really good defense, hustle. – 8:52 PM

Ben Wallace and Rip Hamilton are seated right behind the Pistons’ basket (and right in front of the media table) – 8:50 PM

Here’s where the Pistons Piston. – 8:49 PM

Zach LaVine with a game high 26- Bulls go in to the 4th up 71-69 @670TheScore – 8:49 PM

END OF 3Q: Bulls 71, Pistons 69. Some careless turnovers by the bench to end the quarter.

Jerami Grant leads Detroit with 18 points. – 8:48 PM

End of 3Qs, #Bulls lead Pistons 71-69. It’s been a struggle, but LaVine is scoring at will, has 26 pts, while Vucevic is at 15 & 14. Bulls are 4-15 from 3. – 8:48 PM

End of 3: Bulls 71, Pistons 69. Chicago took the lead after a bad inbounds pass from Josh led to a layup, sloppy finish to the quarter for Detroit.

Grant: 18 points

Bey: 13 points

Stewart: 12 points, 8 rebounds – 8:47 PM

End 3Q: #Bulls 71, #Pistons 69

Grant: 18 pts, 4 rebs

Bey: 13 pts, 6 rebs, 4 assts

Stewart: 12 pts, 8 rebs

Olynyk: 8 pts – 8:46 PM

Ayo Dosunmu gets his first 2 #NBA baskets in a span of 4 seconds. #Bulls – 8:46 PM

Back-to-back hoops from Ayo, who is playing because Troy Brown Jr. is dealing with a mouth issue where he isn’t able to eat much. Brown also has 3 fouls. – 8:46 PM

Hamidou Diallo has done a fantastic job on DeRozan in their minutes against one another. – 8:45 PM

Lonzo loses a few IQ points with that bad pass. Very Kris Dunn-like. – 8:44 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

15 points from LaVine in the quarter and counting …. – 8:43 PM

Every Zach LaVine shot is tinged with the unspoken mantra, “Pay me!”

Sitting courtside, Michael Reinsdorf – 8:43 PM

#Bulls Zach LaVine: 26 pts, 4 rebs, 3 assts, 10-of-14 FG … in 28 mins. – 8:42 PM

#Bulls had their biggest lead, but the #Pistons got back-to-back 3-pointers from Grant and Joseph to regain a 65-62 margin, 3:44 3Q. – 8:42 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Detroit is back ahead after back-to-back 3s from Grant and CoJo. – 8:41 PM

Zach LaVine is incredible. Up to 23 points on 9-13 FG. Just assisted a Nikola Vucevic 3-pointer that Bulls in front 59-57 — after trailing 55-48 less than 3 minutes ago. – 8:39 PM

Vucevic, who was 1-15 from 3 during preseason, showed some emotion when that attempt found home. He’s 1-2 tonight thus far. Bulls only have three 3s. – 8:37 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Seven Detroit rappers are at the LCA tonight:

Big Sean

Peezy

Sada Baby

Babyface Ray

Icewear Vezzo

Kash Doll

GMO Stax

I wrote about why the Pistons are connecting with local rappers and influencers freep.com/story/sports/n… – 8:37 PM

Vucevic with a 3. Bulls lead, 59-57, with 5:01 left in the 3Q. – 8:37 PM

Make that 23 for LaVine, stat board was a little slow. #Bulls – 8:36 PM

After review #Pistons Saddiq Bey is called for a clear-path foul on Zach LaVine, who makes both FT and then a tough baseline jumper on the ensuing possession. – 8:36 PM

Pistons definitely like the two matchups at forward right now — Bey vs. DeRozan and Grant vs. Williams. Feels like Vucevic is doing well defensively, but gets in bad position trying to help the other guys. LaVine (19 pts) doing nice job of keeping #Bulls in this. – 8:35 PM

Clear-path foul on Saddiq. Bulls can tie the game on this possession. – 8:35 PM

Zach LaVine is explosive. And under control. Goodness – 8:32 PM

#Bulls Zach LaVine is just damn good. – 8:32 PM

#Bulls have 8 assists, Pistons 7. This isn’t Isiah Thomas’ stat crew – 8:30 PM

#Bulls now have 3 in double figures — LaVine 13, Vuc 10, DeRozan 10. Only bench pts are a Caruso 3-ptr. Pistons still lead 49-46 early 3rdQ – 8:28 PM

Bulls offense was obviously stuck in the mud a little in that first half. I liked this ATO from Donovan to try and get DeRozan going. Here’s wedge roll, a common action in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/GsEAJeZNnR – 8:27 PM

In first half, Bulls bench only took six shots and made one, a Caruso 3. Only Caruso played 10+ minutes. – 8:19 PM

#Bulls definitely not flowing offensively. They trail Pistons 44-40 at halftime. Rallied from 9-pt deficit, but most of the comeback was Zach going 1-on-1.

LaVine has 11 pts, Vucevic 10 & 11 – 8:09 PM

Halftime: Pistons 44, Bulls 40

@adamamin‘s description of this one as a “rock fight” is apt – 8:07 PM

Halftime: Pistons 44, Bulls 40.

Grant: 13 points, 4 rebounds

Stewart: 8 points, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks

Frank Jackson: 7 points – 8:07 PM

Bulls down 44-40…. to Bums! It can only get better … yes? – 8:07 PM

HALF: Pistons 44, Bulls 40

Jerami Grant: 14p, 4r

Isaiah Stewart: 8p, 6r

Frank Jackson: 7p – 8:07 PM

Pistons 44, Bulls 40 at half

LaVine 11 points

Vucevic 10 points, 11 rebounds

Grant 13 points

Defense keeping the Bulls afloat – 8:07 PM

Halftime: Pistons 44, Bulls 40. – 8:07 PM

Half: #Pistons 44, #Bulls 40

Grant: 13 pts, 4 rebs

Stewart: 8 pts, 6 rebs

F. Jackson: 7 pts

Bey: 4 pts, 5 rebs – 8:07 PM

It’s at times like this, when Isaiah Stewart is killing you on the interior, that the loss of Cristiano Felicio really starts to bite. – 8:03 PM

Detroit artist BabyFace Ray performing at halftime of the #Pistons season opener. Big Sean is also in the building. – 8:00 PM

I don’t know if Saddiq Bey will be a superstar but he’s primed for a big jump this year. Looks quicker, more confident with the handle. – 7:58 PM

First half double-double for Vucevic, he’s got 10 & 10, #Bulls – 7:57 PM

Vucevic has a first half double-double – 7:57 PM

I’ve got Knicks/Celtics on the TV and Bulls/Pistons on the computer. – 7:54 PM

Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic have steadied Bulls a bit here. They’ve scored last six points to trim a 28-19 deficit to 28-25 midway through second quarter. Turnover bug was starting to take hold earlier. – 7:52 PM

#Pistons 28, #Bulls 25, 6:27 2Q – 7:51 PM

Donovan decides to go 10 deep in 1stH, sends Dosunmu out for #NBA debut. #Bulls back within 28-25 mid 2ndQ – 7:51 PM

Troy Brown with 3 fouls … Ayo with the surprising nod. – 7:48 PM

Ayo Dosunmu has checked in. There’s a mild surprise. – 7:47 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls TOs: 8 – 7:46 PM

#Bulls‘ 2ndQ turnovers have included Lonzo and Caruso losing their dribble, and Alize Johnson 2 offensive fouls – 7:46 PM

Detroit is playing well defensively. No question. However, Chicago’s offense is a mess right now. – 7:45 PM

Caruso finally nets #Bulls‘ first 3-pointer of the season after team starts 0-5. – 7:43 PM

#Pistons had just 1 turnovers in 1Q. Bulls just committed their fifth. – 7:39 PM

Bulls bench will soon be playing Coby White, Javonte Green and Troy Brown at the same time. Just need Vander Blue, Tarik Black and Macy Gray for the Cluedoiest rotation of the modern era. – 7:38 PM

End of 1 at the Silverdome: Detroit 20, Chicago 14. Two Jason Hanson field goals the difference. – 7:38 PM

Pistons 20, Bulls 14 after Q1

Pistons shooting 31%. Bulls 29.2%, and 0-fer from 3 and the free-throw line. Gnarly start. – 7:37 PM

Rough start for #Bulls, shot 7-for-25 (28 percent) in 1stQ and trail Pistons 20-14. Pretty good defensive effort by Detroit and Bulls have missed some open looks from 3. No Bull has more than 4 pts. – 7:37 PM

End of 1: Pistons 20, Bulls 14. Neither team shot very well, but very energetic defensive start for Detroit.

Grant: 8 points

Stewart: 2 points, 5 rebounds – 7:36 PM

Remember those 30-point 1st quarters in preseason?

Bulls didn’t get halfway there. Shot 28 percent while scoring 14. – 7:36 PM

decided to watch the new-look Bulls while waiting for Sixers-Pels to tip and now I remember why I don’t usually watch a ton of Bulls-Pistons games – 7:36 PM

END OF 1Q: Pistons 20, Bulls 14. Jerami Grant leads all scorers with 8 points.

Detroit’s defense was really, really good for most of that quarter. Good contests at the rim. – 7:36 PM

End 1Q: #Pistons 20, #Bulls 14

Grant: 8 pts, 2 rebs

J. Jackson: 4 pts

Bey: 4 pts, 3 rebs

DET shot 1-of-6 from 3. – 7:36 PM

#Pistons Josh Jackson has brought some energy with him off the bench, with two nice finishes at the rim. – 7:34 PM

Josh Jackson comes in and gets two quick buckets. – 7:34 PM

Based off his pregame remarks, Donovan didn’t sound like he was going to play Tony Bradley much tonight. And indeed, Alize Johnson has checked in before him. – 7:33 PM

This Bulls team is built different to the current consensus, and I’m all for that. – 7:33 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas also in the house. Thomas, a Chicago native, didn’t play for the Bulls. He just dissed them. – 7:32 PM

Vucevic just got a technical – 7:30 PM

Vooch with the T. – 7:30 PM

Nikola Vucevic draws technical foul. – 7:30 PM

#Pistons defense has been pretty good in 1Q … some nice rim protection from Stewart and Grant have been highlights. – 7:29 PM

Bulls’ first subs are Alex Caruso, Troy Brown Jr. and Javonte Green. Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic staggered with the reserves. – 7:29 PM

Alex Caruso, Troy Brown Jr. and Javonte Green are 1st Bulls subs. They join LaVine/Vucevic, who Donovan has liked pairing together as he staggers Ball/DeRozan. – 7:29 PM

…Vucevic dared Jerami Grant to shoot a corner 3. What just happened? – 7:29 PM

Zach and Vooch staggering in with bench guys. – 7:28 PM

Cory Joseph, Kelly Olynyk and Hamidou Diallo are checking in. – 7:28 PM

#Pistons are doing well on the boards, with a 12-11 margin early. Steart has 5, Hayes 3 and Grand/Bey 2 each. – 7:26 PM

Pistons’ first 12 points have all come at the basket, with 6 second-chance points. Guarding the paint will likely be a recurring theme for #Bulls – 7:24 PM

#Pistons Saddiq Bey broke out the Euro-step on Vuc … that was nasty. – 7:24 PM

Saddiq Bey carried a little smile after that eurostep. Sheesh. – 7:24 PM

Isaiah Stewart is on pace to grab 48 rebounds – 7:22 PM

Bulls 6-6 with Detroit. – 7:22 PM

A deal Norris Division battle breaking out here between Chicago and Detroit. Bulls struggling to win pucks in neutral zone. – 7:21 PM

Pistons 6, Bulls 6 at the 6:50 mark. Both squads are a combined 6-23 from the floor – 7:20 PM

#Pistons 6, #Bulls 6, 6:50 1Q – 7:20 PM

#Pistons Isaiah Stewart: 2 pts, 5 rebs, 1 blk in 5 mins … you like that production. – 7:19 PM

Isaiah Stewart is on pace for 40-plus rebounds. – 7:19 PM

Detroit’s defense has been really good to start. Isaiah Stewart with an early block, Frank Jackson doing a solid job on LaVine. – 7:18 PM

At Pistons-Bulls. Interested to see how the Bulls’ new roster looks, along with the Saddiq Bey-Patrick Williams matchup – 7:17 PM

That’s what they want from the Vooch … playing Joker role. Top of the key, dribble handoff, and stay present to facilitate off of it. – 7:16 PM

Key matchup between Saddiq Bey and Patrick Williams tonight, only because they both have the Wiz patch – 7:16 PM

Kinda weird seeing LaVine in a pair of Nikes. – 7:16 PM

First #Pistons basket of the season: Isaiah Stewart putback. – 7:15 PM

Beef Stew scores the Pistons’ first basket of the season – 7:15 PM

Get used to that set with Vooch at the top of the arc to facilitate and pull opposing center out. – 7:15 PM

Fittingly, Zach LaVine scores first points of Bulls season. – 7:15 PM

IF it means anything, #Pistons Frank Jackson cut his hair, but he’s growing a goatee. – 7:15 PM

PWill on Grant … great first test for the kid. – 7:14 PM

Pistons owner Tom Gores is here for the opener. – 7:13 PM

#Pistons No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham (ankle) is out tonight but still drew the loudest cheers when they showed his face on the Jumbotron, during pregame intros. pic.twitter.com/0PMMW5vcpH – 7:10 PM

#Pistons Cade Cunningham’s first intro at @LCArena_Detroit … Well, sort of. pic.twitter.com/l00OA8WXh4 – 7:10 PM

Jerami Grant addresses Pistons fans ahead of the season opener vs. Chicago. pic.twitter.com/yUTjzLFS99 – 7:10 PM

This man deserves a shout-out for the burgundy #Pistons joint. pic.twitter.com/dpYokpbdfT – 7:07 PM

Looking forward to watching Bulls rookie Marko Simonovic get some run? Sneak into the end of a shootaround or buy a ticket for the Windy City Bulls if that’s the case. According to Donovan, kid’s not ready.

Read it:

chicago.suntimes.com/2021/10/20/227… – 6:48 PM

Killian Hayes, Frank Jackson, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant and Isaiah Stewart will start tonight – 6:48 PM

#Pistons starters: Killian Hayes, Frank Jackson, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant and Isaiah Stewart – 6:44 PM

Looks like the #Pistons are starting Hayes, F. Jackson, Bey, Grant and Stewart on opening night vs. #Bulls.

#DFS – 6:38 PM

Here are 10 Bulls things I’m looking forward to this season theathletic.com/2897376/2021/1… – 6:34 PM

The Pistons legendary broadcaster George Blaha ⁦@Chicago Bulls⁩ ⁦@Detroit Pistons⁩ ⁦@670TheScore⁩ 5:45 pre pic.twitter.com/Ck0vMsPB4N – 6:33 PM

Season Premiere of Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live on @UnderdogFantasy

11-game slate. Rapid fire run-through of all the games + our picks + lineup breaking news as it comes in (Rozier? Danuel House? Patrick Williams 🟢) + taking your questions ⬇️

youtube.com/watch?v=bbTCh8… – 6:29 PM

Year 4 covering the league, year 2 covering the Pistons. Extremely blessed pic.twitter.com/s8VWoMA5oE – 6:26 PM

What will constitute a successful season for the Bulls?

I asked some of them.

For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 6:04 PM

Tonight’s the night. #Bulls pic.twitter.com/EKqILVBD0O – 5:46 PM

Zion Williamson crossed 300 lbs this offseason? Damn. For point of reference, he and Zach LaVine are both 6’6″ and play an explosive game. Imagine if LaVine pushed another bill and didn’t change his game at all. I worry for Zion’s knees. – 5:36 PM

No specific minutes restriction for Patrick Williams, but Billy Donovan said he’ll monitor his conditioning. Added Williams probably won’t play long (“8-9 minute”) spurts as he works back to where he was. – 5:34 PM

Billy Donovan said while Patrick Williams’ game conditioning isn’t yet up to speed, there are no set minutes restrictions. Donovan did say he’d be smart in Williams’ usage. – 5:32 PM

Donovan says Patrick Williams is good to go. Nothing holding him back in terms of a minutes restriction. But they will monitor him throughout. – 5:32 PM

Pistons coach Dwane Casey, who spent 7 seasons with DeMar DeRozan in Toronto, said he rarely waits after his shootaround to see other players but did so today to catch up with DeRozan. – 5:31 PM

#Pistons Dwane Casey on relaxed dress code: “There is something to be said about dressing well and distinguishing ourselves. We’re the NBA — we represent a city, a state or our organization.” – 5:25 PM

#Pistons Dwane Casey on opening the season: “It’s important that we jell early, because if you look at our schedule … that may have caused some of those nerves too.” – 5:25 PM

#Pistons Dwane Casey: “If I had a veteran team, we probably wouldn’t have gone as hard (in practice) and done two-a-days.” – 5:23 PM

#Pistons Dwane Casey on playing the Bulls twice in a row: “It’s good to concentrate on one team…they have a group. People forget that DeMar and Vucevic played together in college.” – 5:22 PM

#Pistons Dwane Casey on opener: “You wanted to be healthy and get as much as you can from those groups together. It’s good to get as many people as we can get together back healthy.” – 5:21 PM

#Pistons Dwane Casey on relationship with DeMar DeRozan: “I did stay around after shootaround to give him a hug…I took him under my wing in Toronto.” – 5:20 PM

Dwane Casey said he stayed after shootaround to give DeMar DeRozan a hug. “One of the nicest young men I’ve been around.” – 5:20 PM

Dwane Casey said he never likes to see friends after shootaround during the season, but he made an exception for DeMar DeRozan today. – 5:20 PM

Season 7 on the #Pistons beat. pic.twitter.com/jHu6MoqghI – 5:00 PM

I see the Bulls are “this year’s Hawks”, though I can’t remember anybody calling the Hawks “this year’s anything”, at least not anything good before last season. Do hope the Bulls don’t go 12-20 out of the gate, because that will be a lot noisier than when the Hawks did last year – 4:38 PM

“Nobody wants to be known as a fringe playoff team. We all want to be winners and compete for championships.”

Zach LaVine joins NBA Today to discuss the new-look Bulls and more: pic.twitter.com/0UgScJKMSW – 4:17 PM

It’s pretty cool that basically every major outlet has a big Bulls story today. I don’t know if this is gonna work or not, but it’s been like a decade since that fan base was genuinely this excited, so I’m here for it. – 2:44 PM

Come kick it with me in 30 minutes for this Bulls Q&A over @TheAthletic 👇🏾 theathletic.com/2899931/2021/1… – 2:35 PM

How Kahleah Copper went from a north Philly kid to WNBA Finals MVP in Chicago, great story by @AlexAzziNBC

onherturf.nbcsports.com/2021/10/18/kah… – 1:51 PM

Bulls vs. Pistons: 8 prop bets for the Bulls’ season opener lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/bulls-vs… – 1:25 PM

Former Bulls Jim Boylen to coach Team USA World Cup Qualifying Team for November 2021 Window

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt

The sign-and-trade between the Bulls and Pelicans is still under investigation. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/10/19/ada… – 1:00 PM