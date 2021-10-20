Game stream: Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets

The Indiana Pacers (0-1) play against the Charlotte Hornets (0-0) at Spectrum Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday October 20, 2021

Indiana Pacers 122, Charlotte Hornets 123 (Final)

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

Top rookies on Wed

Chris Duarte, 27 pts, 5 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl, 6-9 from 3

Evan Mobley, 17 pts, 9 reb, 6 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk

Scottie Barnes, 12 pts, 9 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl, 6 to

Alperen Sengun, 11 pts, 6 rebs, 2 ast, 3 stl

Franz Wagner, 12 pts, 4 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl, 2 blk – 12:31 AM

Josh Martin @LonzoWire

Here are the individual player grades as the Charlotte Hornets beat the Indiana Pacers on the road. lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/charlott… – 12:25 AM

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

LaMelo Ball & Anthony Edwards both with big opening nights

LaMelo Ball, 31 pts, 9 reb, 7 ast, 2 stl, 7-9 from 3

Anthony Edwards, 29 pts, 6 reb, 3 ast, 1 stl, 6-12 from 3

Who will have the better career? – 11:54 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

Hornets-Pacers – classic League Pass fun. Brogdon/Sabonis is underrated fun as a p&r tandem. LaMelo’s shot looked pure and the rest was nice. Bridges got away with a travel on his layup with a minute left. PJ played terribly until the final 12 seconds when he was awesome. – 11:47 PM

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

Rookie opening night starters:

Jalen Green

Evan Mobley

Scottie Barnes

Jalen Suggs

Josh Giddey

Franz Wagner

Chris Duarte – 11:40 PM

Gordon Hayward @gordonhayward

What an atmosphere. So good to be back. Great win! #AllFly pic.twitter.com/BoqfRPCVth – 10:55 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Domantas Sabonis 4 made three pointers tonight was the most he’s made in a single game since joining the Pacers. He said he focused on improving his three ball this summer and Carlisle has been telling him to work at it. – 10:53 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Most points, first game of season:

320 – Warriors 162, Nuggets 158, 1990

272 – Knicks 138, Celtics 134, tonight

271 – Pacers 140, Nets 131, 2017 – 10:44 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

LaMelo Ball draws ‘MVP’ chants during third-quarter takeover in Hornets’ improbable opening night comeback win

cbssports.com/nba/news/lamel… – 10:36 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Some serious drip for LaMelo tonight. Has his name in the jacket label and everything. pic.twitter.com/JS5oT9HLwY – 10:16 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Chris Duarte said he tweaked his right ankle after landing on Oubre Jr.’s foot when contesting a 3. Got it retaped and was able to return. – 10:15 PM

David Thorpe @coachthorpe

After watching part of every game so far tonight, 3 things stood out to me. LaMelo Ball’s willingness to make easy passes, not just fancy one, Andre Drummond’s incredible effort, and Chris Boucher’s awful shot selection. – 10:14 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

The last time the Raptors won a game with 83 points or fewer? Nov. 13, 2012 (74-72 in Indiana).

The NBA has changed a wee bit since then. This team might be special on D, but they’re gonna have to find a way to score. – 10:08 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Wizards defeat the Raptors, 98-83

Beal: 23 points, 4 assists, 4 steals

Harrell: 22 points, 9 rebounds

Kuzma: 11 points, 15 rebounds

Next up: Pacers (0-1) on Friday night – 10:05 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Nothing Chris Duarte does surprises those with the Pacers.

Simple, straightforward thought on the rookie’s debut: “He had a really terrific game. He did what we need for him to do, be a threat to score.” – 9:51 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Carlisle takes responsibility for the final play. He says as the coach, it’s on him if the play fails.

He said Charlotte’s aggressiveness changed the game in the 3rd quarter. “We became tentative. That can’t happen.” – 9:50 PM

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

Huge rookie opener for Chris Duarte

27 pts, 5 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl, 6-9 from 3 – 9:44 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Someone call a doctor, my heart can’t take it.

Man Utd come back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 and Hornets overcome a 27 point deficit to win by 1 in the last 5 seconds all in the same night! pic.twitter.com/XlhJciXPWW – 9:41 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

What is it about home opening night games, I remember ones against Chicago and Milwaukee in recent years being absolutely crazy. Man, haven’t been this pumped after a Hornets game since pre Hayward injury, that was FUN. – 9:39 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

31 / 9 / 7 for LaMelo in the MB.01s tonight. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/8IA4lvE3Xd – 9:38 PM

Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth

Surprised by Jeremy Lamb’s extended role to close the @Indiana Pacers game. Also by not getting a better shot on the final possession. Also by blowing a 23-point second half lead. But not by @Chris Duarte debut, surprisingly enough. – 9:38 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Chris Duarte debut:

27 PTS

5 REB

9-15 FG

6-9 3P

He’s the first Pacers rookie with 25+ points, 5+ rebounds, 5+ threes in a game since Jamaal Tinsley in 2002. – 9:38 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Charlotte was down 23 and won its opener at home tonight.

It matches the biggest comeback for the Hornets since they rallied from 24 down to beat Milwaukee in 2014 … also on an opening night in Charlotte. – 9:37 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

What a night for PJ Washington. Hits the tying and game-winning free throws, defends Sabonis at the buzzer. pic.twitter.com/w4fIxyMAkG – 9:36 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

No. 13 picks:

2014: Zach LaVine

2015: Devin Booker

2017: Donovan Mitchell

2019: Tyler Herro

2021: Chris Duarte

I don’t know when or why No. 13 just became the super fun guard slot but I’m here for it and would like to purchase one ticket for the Chris Duarte bandwagon please. – 9:36 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

PJ Washington was AWESOME on that final possession bodying up Domantas Sabonis. Forced him into such a tough shot. He’s going to be such a critical player for them long-term as a small 4/5 who can play in late-game playoff spots. Really useful player. – 9:36 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Over 4,000 players have played in the NBA games over 75 years.

Only 12 scored more in an NBA debut than Chris Duarte who dropped 27. – 9:35 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Hornets WWWIIIINNNNNNN pic.twitter.com/bMy0tIhrbX – 9:35 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

LaMelo Ball tonight:

✅ 31 PTS

✅ 9 REB

✅ 7 AST

Ball (20 years, 59 days) is the youngest player in NBA history to record at least 30p/5r/5a in a season opener. – 9:35 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

That Hornets Pacers game is an instant classic for the regular season. Sheesh. – 9:35 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

The heart-scare Hornets start the season with a fun, if harried, win – 9:35 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

the second half of hornets-pacers pic.twitter.com/ZnSn6cLZlz – 9:34 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

LaMelo tonight:

31 PTS

9 REB

7 AST

7 3PT*

*Ties career-high pic.twitter.com/62Nai1YyKv – 9:34 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Hornets beat the Pacers 123-122. They blow a 23-point second half lead and couldn’t close out the game. Sabonis misses a game-winner at the buzzer. – 9:34 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Man, I don’t remember many better opening night games than Hornets-Pacers. Good lord that was a blast. – 9:34 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Down 1 with 4.6s left, Sabonis misses from 11ft. Hornets edge the Pacers, 123-122.

Sabonis had 33/15; 28 for Brogdon and an impressive debut for Duarte, who scored 27 (6/9 from 3).

LaMelo scored 31; Hayward added 27.

Up next: Friday at Wizards. – 9:33 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

#Hornets hold on for a 123-122 win. What a game. – 9:33 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Well that’s a huge gift for the Pacers. Incredibly small foul gives Torrey Craig 2 free throws and he cans both. Pacers up 1, 12.4 to go. – 9:28 PM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

Probably don’t need me to tell you to add Chris Duarte in fantasy, but just in case you do… add Chris Duarte (15% rostered on Y!). Should have a clear runway until LeVert is back. – 9:24 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

Guys, Hornets-Pacers is in range of legit maybe being one of the 20 or so most fun games of the entire season right now. It’s an absolute blast. I suggest turning to that now. – 9:23 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Chris Duarte is going off.

Only 8 players in NBA history have dropped 30 in a career debut.

The last was Lamar Odom in 1999. – 9:22 PM

Nate Jones @JonesOnTheNBA

I forgot all about this Hornets play by play guy 🤣🤣🤣 – 9:20 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

omg Chris Duarte – 9:19 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Game turned when Miles Bridges came out for Charlotte. Hornets went from up 7 to trailing in 2 minutes of action. – 9:17 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Malcolm Brogdon has been really good in the 4th steadying things. It’s where he’s scored 10 of his 25pts.

The surprise: Domas up to 32pts and sinking a team-high four 3s.

For just the first of 82 games, this one has been an intense, back-and-forth contest. – 9:16 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

With his seventh 3PT FGM with 5:29 to go in Q4, LaMelo Ball has 31 points. He is just the fourth @Charlotte Hornets player with at least 30 points and 7 made 3s in the team’s season opener, joining Dell Curry, Kemba Walker and Terry Rozier #AllFly – 9:15 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

Pacers-Hornets is legit intense right now to close. Physical game. Crowd is really into it. This is a great game to start tonight with.

Also, Eric Collins is so freaking good on these calls and adds so much to the moment in Charlotte. – 9:14 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

LaMelo Ball’s line: 31 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists. He’s 11-for-21

and 7 of 9 from 3-point range. – 9:13 PM

Nate Jones @JonesOnTheNBA

Tony East @TEastNBA

Much needed 8-0 run from the Pacers. They’ve cut the lead to 2. – 9:12 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Hornets fans now Charlotte have the lead in the 4th pic.twitter.com/ibO0VpJoFc – 9:08 PM

Spencer Percy @QCHspencer

We sorta knew this, but it’s obvious on certain offensive sets tonight that Plumdog is just enough of a lob threat that it’s going to open the half court offense for Charlotte. A marginal thing, but very important. – 9:07 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Domantas Sabonis had 22 points midway through the 2nd quarter.

We’re midway through the 4th and he’s got 24. – 9:04 PM

Spencer Percy @QCHspencer

Miles Bridges bully ball + euro + off hand going downhill. pic.twitter.com/HNHMRcx1U8 – 9:03 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Rick Carlisle has only went three deep on his bench — with McConnell, Lamb, Craig. Guys already pushing 30+ minutes with most of the 4th Q left.

Bench is a combined 5 for 18, but TJM has 7 assists. Pacers could use a jolt here. – 9:02 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

It was brutal for the Pacers in the 3rd. Went 1 for 11 from outside, didn’t get to the FT line — and committed six turnovers during 24-0 Hornets run.

They’re trailing 92-88 entering the 4th. – 8:57 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Ish Smith did a better job on Sabonis close out on that last possession than most of the Hornets bigs – 8:56 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Hornets lead 92-88 after 3 quarters. They got outscored 33-13 in that frame. Still within striking distance, but this game has totally changed. – 8:55 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

End of 3rd Q: #Hornets 92, Pacers 88 – 8:53 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

This is an epic third quarter collapse. Down by 23, Hornets scored 24 unanswered over the last six minutes.

And if Lamelo Balls’ teammates hit some shots, he’ll finish with a 30-point triple-double. He’s made 6 of 8 3s. – 8:49 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

Yeah I mean, LaMelo is absolutely killing for Charlotte. This third quarter is superstar shit. – 8:47 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Meltdown complete. Pacers blow a 23-point lead in about 5 minutes. – 8:47 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

#Hornets have erased a 23-point deficit. They are on a 24-0 run. It’s bonkers in here. – 8:46 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

After trailing 84-63 with 8:48 to go in Q3, @Charlotte Hornets go on a 24-0 run to take their first lead of the game, 87-84. #AllFly – 8:46 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Once up by 23, the Pacers’ lead is now just four. Hornets have outscored them 21-9 to start the 3Q.

Not ideal. – 8:42 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Early MVP chants for LaMelo. – 8:42 PM

Spencer Percy @QCHspencer

#LameloBall – 8:42 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

LaMelo is heating up. He has 26 points and the crowd is into it. Getting loud in here. – 8:41 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

11-0 Hornets run and they have cut into the Pacers lead in a big way. Pacers still up 10 here in the third as Carlisle calls timeout. – 8:38 PM

Spencer Percy @QCHspencer

#Hornets basketball in 2021 isn’t even organized chaos. It’s just chaos. Tons of it. – 8:38 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Chris Duarte back in the game and starting the second half. – 8:31 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

The @Indiana Pacers lead the Hornets 75-59 at halftime, setting a new franchise record for most points scored in the first half of a season opener (ABA seasons included).

It’s just the eighth time in NBA history a team has scored at least 75 points in the first half of a season opener. pic.twitter.com/l8nWKw98ox – 8:15 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers up 75-59 at halftime. Tremendous offensive half, though some work to do on defense. Sabonis has 22 points and 8 rebounds already. – 8:15 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

A stellar first half for the Pacers. They shot 52% and are up 75-59, winning the glass and assisting on 21 of 25 FGs. They’ve never trailed.

Sabonis has 22, Duarte with 16, Brogdon has 13. Hayawrd with 9pts. – 8:14 PM

Congratulations to everyone who pounded the under on the Hornets! – 8:06 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

-TJ Leaf best scoring night as a rookie: 17 points

-Aaron Holiday best scoring night as a rookie: 19 points

-Goga Bitadze best scoring night as a rookie: 13 points

Chris Duarte in his first NBA half: 16 points. – 8:05 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Chris Duarte back to the locker room with the training staff. They are looking at his foot. He’s had an excellent half. Hopefully nothing serious for the rookie. – 8:04 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers rookie Chris Duarte, who has 16pts in 14mins, heads to the locker room to have his right foot looked at. Saw him reach down at it. – 8:02 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

Domas is dominating right now. Making 3s, crushing the Hornets inside. Sabonis is obviously a stud, but the interior remains a very real concern for Charlotte. – 7:52 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Uh, Domantas Sabonis has 22 points and 7 rebounds. With 8:35 left in the second quarter. #Hornets can’t guard him. – 7:50 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

4 guys went to rebound there, not one person made contact or tried to box Sabonis out. Unacceptable, time-out Borrego – 7:50 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Back to back threes by LaMelo awakens the crowd. He’s 3 for 3 beyond the arc, has 11 points, 2 rebounds and an assist. #Hornets trail 38-33. – 7:44 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Pacers rookie Chris Duarte debuts with 11 points in the 1Q and 100% from 3PT pic.twitter.com/aAP3cTflH1 – 7:42 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

It’s just one quarter but the Pacers Chris Duarte is looking like the best shooter in the draft. – 7:41 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

legend has it chris duarte missed a buzzer-beater one ti—jk jk jk jk no he didn’t – 7:40 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

It’s take exactly 1 quarter for the Charlotte tradition of the other team draining a stupid shot as time winds down. – 7:40 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Chris Duarte, rookie with 11 in the first quarter of his first NBA game, with some tough shots in there. A lot of guys on the Pacers who can score. – 7:40 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Chris Duarte can shoot, man. Back-to-back triples to end the 1st.

He’s got 11 in 7mins. Sabonis leads the Pacers with 14.

Pacers up 38-27 in Charlotte. – 7:40 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers up 38-27 at the end of the first quarter. Great offensive start to the season dropping in 38. Sabonis was excellent. – 7:40 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

End of first Q: Pacers 38, #Hornets 27

Who had Ish Smith as the #Hornets leading scorer with 8 points? – 7:39 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Two fouls on Mason Plumlee and he has to take a seat with 5:56 left in the first Q. Domantas Sabonis working him down low. – 7:26 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

First player off the bench tonight: Cody Martin. – 7:23 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Higher hands needed from the guards/wings, Sabonis catches are far too easy on the inside. Once he’s there you aren’t stopping him, but he can’t get to his spot so easy – 7:22 PM

Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth

So, @Chris Duarte is the first @Indiana Pacers rookie to start a season-opener since @Jamaal Tinsley in 2001. Tinsley was a starter the first two seasons, then played off the bench early in 2003-04 – when Rick Carlisle became coach. Tinsley became a starter again later in the season. – 7:21 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

8 of the Pacers first 10 points belong to Domantas Sabonis. Dominating down low. Hornets letting him get too deep. – 7:20 PM

Spencer Percy @QCHspencer

Exactly how the #Hornets want to play this season on both ends (minus the TOV). pic.twitter.com/X5b3MTsUCr – 7:19 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Pacers have scored all but two of their 12 points in the paint. – 7:19 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

30 seconds into this game and i can already promise you Eric Collins is going to blow out his microphone after the first Miles Bridges dunk. – 7:14 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

Gordon Hayward debuts his third Anta signature shoe — the GH 3. pic.twitter.com/mTX6hFLrXc – 7:12 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

LaMelo Ball is debuting a new @PumaHoops MB.01 on Hornets opening night 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/NIHEdbxbH5 – 7:09 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Brace yourselves folks, I expect Nick Richards to get some burn tonight off the bench, hope y’all are ready – 7:04 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

Starting Lineups, Inactive List and Referees for tonight’s game vs. Indiana #AllFly pic.twitter.com/ytj7bcA5e9 – 6:54 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Special guest here tonight. His first appearance watching LaMelo in person. LaMelo’s mom is also seated courtside. pic.twitter.com/0mVoNsLjUk – 6:40 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Tonight’s #Hornets starting five vs. Indiana: pic.twitter.com/y9WfvXlQhZ – 6:37 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers starters for the opener: Brogdon, Duarte, Holiday, Sabonis, and Turner

Charlotte is going with a bigger group: Ball, Oubre, Hayward, Bridges, and Plumlee – 6:36 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Rod Boone @rodboone

LaMelo practicing his free throw form. Tipoff about 40 minutes away pic.twitter.com/w97GL4oiIm – 6:27 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

No Terry Rozier tonight. He’s been downgraded to out. – 6:27 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

James Borrego chatting with Terry Rozier to get a feel where he’s at. pic.twitter.com/D237dbuMjU – 6:07 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

“I believe they’re going to play,” Rick Carlisle says of Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb – 5:35 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Another incredibly nice gesture by the #Hornets to honor Rick. pic.twitter.com/yJxVkhkmGo – 5:29 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

James Borrego said Terry Rozier is going to go through pregame warmups and test his ankle to see if he can go. Sounds like they are going to be smart. They don’t want this to linger. – 5:26 PM

Gordon Hayward @gordonhayward

Feels like my first game all over again. Can’t wait to hear the roar of the crowd. It’s been too long. Bring it tonight, Buzz City! #AllFly pic.twitter.com/jt4o7QbVnU – 4:45 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Great to have Hornets basketball again tonight, pre-season is fine but there’s nothing like the real thing.

Remember last season they lost their first two games against OKC & Cleveland and were fine. Expect a slow start with the limited time key players have had in pre-season – 3:45 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Mitch Kupchak has to have the smallest ego of any GM in the league. Constantly references about getting “Lucky” with Melo, Hayward, Oubre, 90% of GMs are egotistical – 3:00 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

Ahead of the start of the 2021-22 season, here are a couple of statistical notes from last season:

@Charlotte Hornets were T-5th in APG (26.8), 10th in 3FGM/GM (13.7) and 10th in FB PTS/GM (13.6). #AllFly – 2:50 PM

Josh Martin @LonzoWire

The Hornets guard missed the final three preseason games with a sprained left ankle. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/10/20/ter… – 2:37 PM

Josh Martin @LonzoWire

Sounds like the Hornets star has plans to remain in Charlotte for the foreseeable future. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/10/20/lam… – 2:17 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

#Hornets are downgrading Terry Rozier (left ankle sprain) from probable to questionable for tonight’s game vs. Indiana. – 2:13 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Jim Boylen, the former Pacers assistant and current Indy resident, has been named head coach of USA Basketball’s World Cup Qualifying Team.

They will train in Houston in late November, then compete in Mexico. – 1:17 PM