With the rise of streamers, ticket sales become less of a factor for many films Hollywood wants to turn into long-lasting IP. Even before the pandemic, Warner Bros./Legendary’s “Dune” was shaping up to be one of the biggest cinematic gambles of the year. And based on the opening weekend numbers, it wouldn’t look like this gamble resulted in a jackpot for the Burbank studio or its China-based production partner.

BURBANK, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO