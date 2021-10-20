The UK’s hottest counter dining options

At the month-old Wau on the Upper West Side, the newest of Salil Mehta’s trio of New York restaurants — there’s also Laut and Laut Singapura — patrons will encounter scores of classic Southeast Asian preparations. The tiny kitchen puts out an almost unfathomable array of dishes, including Singaporean laksa, fragrant with coconut milk; Malaysian nasi lemak, laced with spicy sambal; and Indonesian nasi goreng, slicked with sweet kecap manis. But one of the venue’s chief draws, vegan fried calamari, does not appear to be an everyday staple of the region. Indeed, Mehta tells me he’s never encountered it during his travels across Asia, though perhaps that will change after more folks take this meat-free affair out for a test drive.
