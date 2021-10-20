Week 8 Rainelle Medical Center Player of the Week: Ian Cline

The school year theme at Century Intermediate Elementary School in Grafton is “Player of the Week.” Players of the Week were chosen for their excellence in class. Players of theWeek for Oct. 4 were Easton Ziegelmann, sixth grade; Wyatt Schrank, fifth grade; Braden Ziegelmann, fourth grade; and Alaszay Alcantar, third grade.
Bethel Park’s Chloe McDaniels and Upper St. Clair’s Jackie Bell shared Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association’s Player of the Week honors with Moon’s Molly Simmons and Hempfield’s Liz Tapper. A senior middle hitter, McDaniels has the Black Hawks ranked No. 8 in Quad-A while Bell, a senior outside hitter, has...
In their first-ever matchup, the Lipscomb Academy Mustangs football team will host the Etowah Blue Devils on Friday night. The Mustangs are coached by former NFL quarterback and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer, who has been with the program since 2019. Lipscomb Academy was runner up in the state class...
Lorain High senior volleyball player Brooklyn Ferguson had an outstanding week totaling 41 kills, 8 blocks, 9 aces and 11 service points. Please take a moment to vote for her as the Lake Erie League Player of the Week by visiting https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdHhYyVUGNUYkkJJ-zP12XuLfd9WuEXy1NKZq04io5BPb02jw/viewform. The deadline to vote is Thursday night at 8pm.
Gage Theus was named the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Special Teams Player of the Week Tuesday. The former Andalusia Bulldog kicker is in his first year at Fort Scott Community College in Kansas. Theus totaled 11 points for the Greyhounds in a Homecoming win over RPA College, 43-0, Saturday,...
For an offense like Norman North’s to average 40 points per game, there’s a lot that has to go right. One constant for the Timberwolves has been the production from the running game, spearheaded by running back Chapman McKown. After the Timberwolves fell 70-28 against Owasso earlier this month, it...
Waden had 31 kills in a 3-2 victory by the Bulldogs over the Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday and the SEC recognized her on Monday as the SEC Player of the Week and Offensive Player of the week. It is the first weekly honor from the conference for Waden. For...
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Surry Central graduate Nolan McMillen recently made headlines for his contributions to the Mars Hill soccer program. McMillen, a 2020 graduate of Surry Central High School, was named AstroTurf Men’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week by the South Atlantic Conference (SAC) for the week of Oct. 3-9. McMillen’s teammate, Sebastian Bertilsson, was named Offensive Player of the Week for the same week.
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Sophomore Brie Severns was named the National Player of the Week for Division I soccer by the United Soccer Coaches. Severns played a big role in helping the Jayhawks beat No. 23 Baylor and No. 9 West Virginia, scoring game-winners in both. It’s the first time in program history Kansas has beaten […]
For the second week in a row, Central College volleyball outside hitter Krissa Larson was chosen as the American Rivers Conference volleyball offensive player of the week. The Dutch went 3-0 last week, including a four-set conference at Luther College Friday night. Central also registered 3-0 wins against Grinnell College and Knox College (Ill.) in a triangular hosted by Knox Saturday.
Head coach Kyle Maxfield has chosen Keygan Pitts as the Triple T Grill/Jerry’s Burgers and Shakes Bangs Dragons Player of the Week for Week 7. The junior receiver/linebacker finished with five tackles in Dragons’ 17-14 loss to Grape Creek. Pitts ranks in a tie for third place on the team with 21.5 tackles this season.
Each week of the high school sports calendar, Ryleigh’s Oyster will honor one Baltimore County student-athlete, from an athletic event covered by Varsity Sports Network, as its Baltimore County Bold Player of the Week. Each winner will receive special placard to commemorate their achievement, as well as special T-Shirt and invitation to be honored at Ryleigh’s Oyster in Hunt Valley.
McBride helped the Cardinals to a 3-0 district start as Pottsboro set a school record for points in a 65-28 victory over Commerce in 5-3A (I) play and he had 22 carries for 289 yards and three touchdowns. It was the second-most rushing yards in school history and in three district games McBride has 45 carries for 630 yards and nine touchdowns.
Head coach Daniel Price has chosen Tucker Hale as the Jerry’s Burgers and Shakes Early Longhorns Player of the Week for Week 7. The senior quarterback/defensive back recorded 8 tackles and passed for 38 yards, rushed for 24 yards and scored the only touchdown in relief of the injured Jaxyn Price in the Longhorns’ 48-7 loss to Jim Ned.
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas – The Western Athletic Conference announced on Monday that senior goalie Oliver Padilla of The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men’s soccer team has been named WAC Defensive Player of the Week. Padilla made one save to post a clean sheet and lead...
Noble’s passing attack has been a big key in all five wins this season. Quarterback Colin Fisher has a lot of receivers to target, including Trevor Wardrip and Cayden Dominey. But Brandon Harper has been a breakout player for the Bears this season. He’s played well for the Bears all...
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Houston Academy’s freshman quarterback Kadyn Mitchell is the week 7 Extra Point Player of the Week. In Friday’s victory over rival Providence Christian Mitchell accounted for seven total touchdowns, six passing and one rushing, and 271 total yards. Mitchell helped the Raiders score on all eight...
Laurens junior linebacker Jordan Roberts, called “one of the hardest workers on our team” by head coach Daryl Smith, is the Player of the Week as selected by the Laurens County Touchdown Club. The Raiders defeated Eastside, 69-10, quite a satisfying outcome for a team that had been unable to...
