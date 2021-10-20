CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Wednesday, October 20 Overnight Forecast

By Jamie Warriner
Ozarks First.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClouds swept in ahead of a cold front Wednesday afternoon. There wasn’t much rain to be had, but it did become damp and showery heading into late afternoon. Clouds began to clear by mid-evening near I-44 and we’ll see skies continue to clear across the rest of the area with temperatures...

www.ozarksfirst.com

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

Storms Return Overnight, Wednesday Morning

Gusty south winds return today with highs advancing to the mid-70s before our next storm chance arrives later tonight through early Wednesday morning. Fall weather returns Wednesday and remains for the foreseeable future. A few storms may be strong to severe overnight into early Wednesday with higher chances for severe weather near or slightly west of Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
Ozarks First.com

Tuesday, October 26 Morning Forecast

High pressure has been moving eastward and that will allow for milder air to stream back into the Ozarks. This high will still keep us pleasant today though with the winds from the SE becoming breezy. Highs rebound back into the middle and upper 60s with that wind flow along with increasing clouds. These clouds are a result of our next disturbance which moves in late tonight. We’ll start off with lots of sunshine but we won’t have as much around for the afternoon. Our next storm system is going to bring widespread showers to the Ozarks so make sure you have the rain gear and umbrella handy tomorrow. It’s looking like rain will continue throughout much of the day as this area of low pressure passes right through the viewing area. The good news is that we are not expecting severe weather as instability will be lacking. A few storms will still be possible though. Shower chances remain on the higher side of the spectrum Thursday and again on Friday as this area of low pressure slowly but surely moves through the region. As this low starts to move eastward, winds will come back around from the north and this will keep temps well below normal Thursday into Friday. This in combination with the cloud cover and moisture will keep our afternoon readings in the low to mid-50s. We may be able to squeak out a little sunshine Friday but overall, cloudy conditions prevail Wednesday into Friday. This disturbance finally exits late Friday and high pressure will take over in its wake. Sunshine returns as we kick-start our Halloween Weekend with an abundance of it on tap Saturday and Halloween. Highs will be seasonably cool both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures topping off in the low to mid-60s. Another storm system moves in late Monday and it’s looking like it could bring a few showers by evening. That cold front looks to bring a solid blast of chilly air and possibly our first widespread frost of the season.
ENVIRONMENT
kq2.com

Rainy Wednesday forecast

Today we started out with sunshine, with clouds building into the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will remain slightly below average with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be on the breezy side today with gusts up to 30 mph. Rain chances will start to increase Wednesday morning with a few thunderstorms possible. The rain will be scattered at first, with more widespread rain moving into the area Wednesday evening into Thursday. Rain showers will extend through the day on Thursday before clearing out of the area. The rest of the work week into the weekend looks to be dry and sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
Q2 News

Morning rain, Afternoon clouds

Waking up to rain this morning that will move to the east as the day progresses. Snow in the Beartooths and the Bighorns as well. It will be cooler today as we are behind a cold front. Slowly warming up over the next few days reaching the 60s as early as Thursday before a big cooldown comes across the weekend as another cold front blows through the area.
BILLINGS, MT
kq2.com

KQ2 Forecast: Rainy Wednesday forecast

Today we started out with sunshine, with clouds building into the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will remain slightly below average with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be on the breezy side today with gusts up to 30 mph. Rain chances will...
ENVIRONMENT
WGAL

Windy & Raw With Showers Tapering Overnight; Dry, Mild Wednesday

Showers and periods of rain will continue Tuesday evening as a strengthening nor'easter moves slowly away from the Susquehanna Valley. Temperatures fall to the mid 50s after sunset. Winds remain strong, possibly gusting up to 35 miles per hour at times from the northwest. Showers taper late overnight from north...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Thunderstorms
Ozarks First.com

Tuesday, October 26 Evening Forecast

We’ve got one more storm to get through before we close out the month of October. Sun and clouds today will give way to mainly cloudy conditions overnight. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and low 50s. The incoming storm will draw showers up from the south on Wednesday...
ENVIRONMENT
1011now.com

Wednesday Forecast: More windy, wet weather into Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast over the next 24 to 36 hours looks to be wet and windy across central and eastern Nebraska. Past this unsettled stretch of weather we do see some nicer weather on the horizon towards the weekend, but we also see the potential for much cooler weather into early next week with the POTENTIAL for some light snow across parts of the area.
LINCOLN, NE
WMBB

Panhandle Weather 10-26-2021

Storm timing for Wednesday night, Severe Threat looks limited for now as it’s unlikely we will have much instability to work with. This is mainly due to timing as storms will work through overnight and into the early morning. Still, a storm or two could be strong to severe and can’t rule out a tornado […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Halloween
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Frost Advisory For Northwest Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) — The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory from midnight tonight until 9 a.m. tomorrow in northwest Indiana. (Credit: CBS) More favorable conditions for frost are expected to form across northwest Indiana, with clearing skies and light winds. (Credit: CBS) Meantime, it will be slightly milder in Illinois, with some cloud cover. (Credit: CBS) High pressure overhead will give us another dry day tomorrow, with slightly warmer temperatures. (Credit: CBS) The next storm system arrives Thursday, with showers during the day; and the heaviest rain likely Thursday night into Friday morning. Rain amounts could reach 1 inch in spots. Winds will be gusty from the north, generating high wave action, though not as dramatic as last weekend. (Credit: CBS) Halloween is looking fair and dry for now. A strong cold front early next week will hold highs in the 40s. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 42. WEDNESDAY: HIGH CLOUDS INCREASE. HIGH 58. THURSDAY: RAIN DEVELOPS. HIGH 55.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS DFW

North Texans Facing Very Windy Wednesday, Wind Advisory Likely

by Blake Mathews | CBS 11 Meteorologist FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Sometimes the weather can really blow. A strengthening area of low pressure, responsible for pushing a line of strong to severe thunderstorms through our area, will move to the east on Wednesday and allow a drier, cooler airmass to rush into our area. As that area of low pressure deepens, it’ll tighten the pressure gradient which will cause the wind to approach freeway speeds in some areas. The National Weather Service will almost certainly issue a Wind Advisory for the entire area with some areas in our far western zones being upgraded to...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy