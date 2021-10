Did ya see that almost full moon last night? It looked pretty full to the nekkid eye but in fact, it will not go full until tomorrow midday so we all have another chance to see the “Hunters Moon” again tonight. Yep, the October moon is called the “Hunter’s Moon” as that recreation season is beginning and the early mornings a lit up brightly by this moon. And this time of the year the almanac’s description of the fullness tells the story of the season more so than anytime of the year.

ASTRONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO