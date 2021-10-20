PREVIEW—Saint Jhn w/ Tyla Yaweh and Angel + Dren @ Jannus Live on Oct. 25

BOSTON (CBS) — Snoop Dogg shared the news on Sunday that his mother, Beverly Tate, had died. A few hours later, the rap star paid tribute to her at a performance in Boston with a performance of Ben E. King’s “Stand By Me.” “Before we leave, we’re gonna play this record for my mama,” Snoop said before the last song of the night at Big Night Live on Causeway Street. “I want you all to sing this record with me. Two fingers in the air. Peace sign, Boston.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) Before leaving the stage, Snoop acknowledged the crowd for “getting my spirit right tonight.” Earlier in the day, Snoop shared photos of his late mother to social media, saying “til we meet again.” “Thank u god for giving me an angel for a mother,” he wrote. Thank u god for giving me an angel 🕊 for a mother 💖🙏🏽🌹💝 TWMA. pic.twitter.com/8WBcDTK1qG — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) October 25, 2021 Tate was an author and evangelist born in Mississippi, according to Billboard. She was 70 years old. Back in July, Snoop posted about visiting his mother with his brothers in the hospital. Her cause of death was not shared.

