CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Daily Debate: Which Zelda Game Has The Best Light Arrows?

By Editorials
zeldadungeon.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the inception of the Zelda franchise, the concept of a magic arrow that banishes evil has been present. In The Legend of Zelda and A Link to the Past, this role was fulfilled by the Silver Arrows, which would deliver the final blow to Ganon after he was exposed with...

www.zeldadungeon.net

Comments / 0

Related
hackaday.com

Spilled OJ Does A Number On Zelda Game Boy Cartridge

When [Taylor Burley] first opened up the cartridge for The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons, it certainly didn’t look like it had been dunked in corrosive orange juice. But looks can be deceiving, and while the game’s owner certainly did an admirable job of cleaning up the surface of the PCB, the cartridge was no longer functional. Clearly, this was a sticky situation.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Which Town in Breath of the Wild Managed to Thrive Best After the Calamity?

After Ganon turned the Guardian robots against their masters, Central Hyrule and the Great Plateau were eviscerated within mere hours. The destruction of the kingdom’s hub spread the surviving population to the periphery and necessitated makeshift defenses against the swarming hordes of Blins and Lizalflos. After Zelda sealed Ganon inside the castle, the ferocity of the invading army was greatly diminished and a century-long cold war began. After so much time, the various peoples began to gradually rebuild their lives and an age of rediscovery began.
VIDEO GAMES
Gadget Flow

2020: The Best Year Ever (The Game) post-pandemic party game has fluid rules & fun facts

Play a game that mimics real life, only better, with the 2020: The Best Year Ever (The Game) post-pandemic party game. With fluid rules, this party game consists of a random hodgepodge of playful challenges and fun factoids. So it’s sure to keep everyone entertained. Great for up to 8 players, the game has you each pick your player—something you’ll remember from 2020—first. Then, everyone draws 5 point cards. Next, you each spin the COVID test side of the double-sided spinner. If you test negative, you then roll the dice and move! However, if you test positive, you’ll go into quarantine until your next turn. It may sound simple, but you truly never know what’ll happen when you land on a space. Will you cause a super-spreader event? Will you get more point cards? You’ll see! This game provides hours of entertainment for everyone involved.
HOBBIES
Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews Awards: The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is 2021’s Best Switch Game

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD has won the Best Nintendo Switch Editor’s Choice Award at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD wowed reviewer Ryan Jones when he played it earlier this year, with it scoring an impressive 4.5/5. Jones praised it for its impressive visuals, stellar dungeon levels and fantastic combat.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princess Zelda#Arrows#Bow And Arrow#Time
nintendosoup.com

Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda Receives New Trailer

Nintendo has released a new trailer for the upcoming Legend Of Zelda Game & Watch. This fun throwback console is one of the special products being released to celebrate The Legend Of Zelda‘s 35th Anniversary, containing three classic Zelda titles and a Zelda-themed version of the classic Game & Watch game Vermin. The trailer gives us a better look at the product as well as its various features.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda pre-order buying guide

The Game & Watch: Legend of Zelda pre-order is now live at several retailers. The system retails for $49.99 and will be available on Nov. 12, 2021. This retro handheld-inspired device mimics the look of the classic console with some modern twists. The old school-styled machine plays full-color versions of three classics: The Legend of Zelda, Zelda 2: The Adventure of Link, and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. The system also comes with a remake of a Game & Watch classic featuring Link and two interactive digital clocks and timers.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Random: Please Don't Submerge Your Zelda Game Boy Cartridges In Orange Juice

It seems obvious, but dunking your old video game cartridges in orange juice isn't a good idea. That's the lesson that Solderking (AKA: Taylor Burley) is preaching at the moment – in case you didn't know, Burley often asks his viewers to send in items that are no longer working, and his latest case was a copy of The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons that had, according to its owner, recently taken a dip in some sweet, sweet OJ.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Where in Breath of the Wild’s Hyrule Would Make the Best Golf Course?

With the recent release of Mario Golf Super Rush, I got to thinking. If Breath of the Wild had contained a golf-themed mini game, where in Hyrule would you put the course? With the kingdom’s massive topography, that there are hundreds of spots to set up a series of holes. The rolling plains of Central Hyrule certainly look the part. The land is picturesque and green, though the Guardians could make “playing the ball where it lies” a little difficult. Then again, Zora’s Domain would be a challenging (if ginormous) water hazard. One might even attempt to hit a hole-in-one into Rito Village from the top deck of Divine Beast Vah Medoh. There are so many possibilities!
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
TheSixthAxis

New Star Wars Game collections bundle together fan favourites

THQ Nordic and Aspyr Media have announced new Star Wars game collections which are due to be released very soon. There are two bundles planned for both the Nintendo Switch and PS4 (as well as PS5, via backwards compatibility). These include the Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection as well as Star Wars Racer and Commando Combo, arriving first on PS4 (October 26, 2021) and then Switch (November 16, 2021).
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: What Is the Scariest Zelda Enemy?

It’s officially spooky season! Many celebrate the month of October with scary movies, fun costumes, and even scary video games. Since it’s spooky season it begs the question, what is the scariest Zelda enemy?. As a kid I had a terrible fear of Redeads. Ocarina of Time Redeads specifically. This...
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Steam Deck will have a rating system that shows which games play best on it

Valve is launching a new rating system that will let Steam Deck owners easily tell which games are best suited for play on the Deck. The company is in the process of reviewing the entire Steam catalogue, and is marking each game with one of four ratings designed to show how smooth the experience will be when playing that game on its upcoming handheld.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: What Is Your Favorite Zelda Item You’ve Received As a Gift?

It’s my birthday! And to celebrate my birthday I want to know what your favorite Zelda item you’ve ever received as a gift was. It could be a birthday gift, a Christmas gift, or a “you’re super cool, just because” kind of gift. I love wishing for Zelda items to add to my collection around my house, and I’m sure that others do too. So what is your favorite Zelda gift?
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Here’s How You’ll Be Able to See Which Games Work Best on Steam Deck

Steam Deck is easily one of the most exciting announcements of 2021, as it looks like Valve’s looking to get into the handheld market with a powerful portable PC that can run all the games in your Steam library. Sure, the console itself looks a bit bulky and chunky, but it comes with a full controller layout and the prospect of taking your Steam games with you anywhere you go is very appealing indeed.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Listen to this Dynamic Arrangement of “Bolero of Fire” from Ocarina of Time

Ocarina of Time is one of the most iconic Zelda games, and a huge part of the game’s success is the music. The game is full of catchy tunes that set the tone for the grand adventure that has captivated fans for more than twenty years. Some of the highlights of the soundtrack are the twelve ocarina songs that Link can learn throughout the story. Six of those songs are associated with temples, when these songs are played Link can to warp to key locations across Hyrule. Despite the fact that these short songs are created from a limited range of notes, they have become hugely popular.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy