Music

Cop and violinist uses music to bring people together

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClassical musician Alexander Strachan uses music to connect with...

Spinal Column

Music series aims to bring community together again

On Sept. 12, the joyful sounds of the Harmony Town Chorus Men’s Barbershop Choir filled the sanctuary at Milford Presbyterian Church. MPC’s Music Director Marcus LaPratt was pleased with the turn-out for the first in a series of monthly music performances designed to bring the community together again after months of separation due to the pandemic.
MILFORD, MI
Gillette News Record

Ink Night works to mesh art and music together

When thinking of an art gallery, most people don't think about bringing the world of tattoo artistry into the fray. But that's exactly what made Saturday evening's Ink Night at Ava Community Art Center so unique. An effort to bring both music and art together for the community to enjoy...
VISUAL ART
State
Maryland State
siouxlandproud.com

Voices Unite focuses on bringing volunteers together through music

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – An annual concert hit the stage on Saturday in Sioux City. Voices Unite held their yearly concert with volunteers from the community. Anyone was allowed to participate, and the concert was free to the public. The aim of the group is to allow everyone to...
SIOUX CITY, IA
WCPO

Nashville Opera creates 'Opera On Wheels' to bring music to the people

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Nashville Opera now has its own ride. "Opera On Wheels" is a program centered around a mobile stage that is bringing performances to the people. "What we have here is a little rolling jewel box of a stage," said John Hoomes, CEO of the Nashville Opera. "We pull up in parking lots or street corners, the hydraulics happen, the whole thing opens up like a big flower. All I can say is it's pretty cool and I'm glad we have it."
NASHVILLE, TN
wmot.org

We Make Music Together (You + WMOT)

Today, we kick off our Fall Fund Drive. For those who might not know, WMOT is a listener-powered nonprofit, which means everything that you hear on our radio broadcast, every live music event you attend, or watch on our Live Sessions Channel is powered by you. Fundraising drives are the...
CHARITIES
shop-eat-surf.com

Vans Checkerboard Day Brings People Together to Rebuild and Revitalize Communities

Vans Checkerboard Day 2021 will reinforce that Together Makes It Better by inviting fans to participate in local and digital activations that help build vibrant, inclusive and rejuvenated public spaces through arts and culture. Courtesy of Vans. SPONSOR. Vans, the original action sports brand and advocate for creative expression, is...
CARS
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JAY JAY FRENCH Says TWISTED SISTER Is One Of 'Only A Handful Of Bands' Promoters Will Trust To Perform In Front Of 100 Thousand People

In a new interview with MetalAsylum.net, Jay Jay French spoke about how TWISTED SISTER built its reputation as one of the best live acts on the planet. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "When a fan comes to see the band, they expect certain songs — always. And when a band says, 'Here's some new stuff from our new album,' that just means they're not playing stuff that the public wants to hear. And we decided a long time ago, 'We wanna play exactly what they wanna hear.' That's one of the reasons why we were so successful — we played exactly what they wanted to hear. 'Here's 17 songs. We're gonna play these 17; they should make you very happy.' If you want us to replace a couple of 'em with some new stuff, let's vote.' You know what the vote would be? 99 to one not to do it. So when most classic bands come out with a new record, the mistake they make is [they say], 'Oh, we're gonna promote our new record.' No one gives a fuck about your new record. They really don't. So what happens is [the bands] fool themselves into thinking they do, and the first week they're playing five songs, and then the next week they're playing four songs, and the next [week] they're playing two, and then one month into the tour, they're playing one song from the new record. Why? Because nobody really cares. It doesn't mean the song isn't good; it doesn't mean the band isn't good — it doesn't mean any of that. The point is you're entertainers. So what's the point? Are you there to entertain or not? Now, there are some people who don't give a shit. Bob Dylan could care less whether you like the way he performs or not. He obviously turns his back against you; he mumbles; you don't even know what the fuck he's singing. And that's what he wants to do — that's his way of doing it. We don't work that way."
MUSIC
arizona.edu

Party @ Global Brings Students Together for a Night of Fun

The evening offered a mix of food, music, games and activities, and was co-sponsored by Student Unions, Arizona Global, Study Abroad, Campus Rec, and WEB (Wildcat Events Board). Party-at-Global-2021-2.png. Over 900 people attended the 2021 Party @ Global, held at the Global Center student union on Friday, September 24, capping...
TUCSON, AZ
Boston Herald

Violinist Tessa Lark refuses to stay in her musical lane

When Tessa Lark studied at the New England Conservatory, the violinist made friends at Berklee College of Music. Now a frequent guest with some of the country’s leading classical orchestras, Lark spent a good deal of time in Boston exploring improvised Americana music with pals one campus over. “For a...
BOSTON, MA
westwoodhorizon.com

Westwood Choirs Come Together For a Night of Music at Fall Concert

On Tuesday, Oct. 20, the Westwood Choirs gathered at Hope Presbyterian Church to perform at their annual Fall Concert. In preparation for the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Region Concert and Clinic, this production gave the students a chance to showcase the pieces they have been preparing all year. The...
MUSIC
Tracey Folly

The bride introduced her father to the wedding guests, not knowing it would send her mother to the hospital

The mother-of-the-bride was a jealous woman and prone to fits. My grandparents were married for forty years. They would have been married longer, but my grandfather died from cancer before he turned seventy. My grandparents loved each other to distraction, but there was one very big difference between them. My grandmother was a very jealous woman while my grandfather was a lot more secure in their love.
Daily Mail

Torn apart by hate... brought back together by love 40 years later: Web search reunites teenage sweethearts who split after their parents disapproved of mixed-race romance

A couple who were forced apart as teenagers because of racism are getting married nearly 40 years later – after reuniting through Facebook. Penny Umbers, 60, told yesterday how she was giving up life in the UK as an executive assistant to live with Mark Bethel, 61, in the Bahamas.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
InspireMore

‘Instead of packing the car for a fun weekend with grandma, we came here, to the cemetery.’: Woman loses mom, says we should ‘let grandparents spoil our kids while they can’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Today my children visited their grandmother, or as we call her Memeré (French for Grandma). It wasn’t like most visits with a grandparent. This one was at...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
vintonjacksoncourier.com

Hocking Hills Music Festival brings live music to Rockbridge

ROCKBRIDGE — Up a gravel road on a hilltop, amid a choir of frogs, insects, birds and falling leaves, campers and musicians gathered this weekend to celebrate the first-ever Hocking Hills Music Festival (HHMF). The festival, which began Thursday night and ended Saturday, was born out of two years of...
ROCKBRIDGE, OH
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

