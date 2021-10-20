CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Challenger the bald eagle returns to the Permian Basin International Oil Show

By Jacy Lewis
MySanAntonio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChallenger the bald eagle was brought in during the Permian Basin International Oil Show by Eagle Rubber and Supply. This is the second year the bird has wowed onlookers in Odessa -- the first year being 2018. Challenger is a non-releasable bald eagle cared for by American Eagle Foundation,...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Weekly

Annual Florida Audubon report shows more bald eagles in state

In honor of the first day of the bald eagle nesting season for 2021-2022, Audubon Florida has released the 2020- 2021 EagleWatch Report. The report is published annually to showcase results from the only consistent, statewide bald eagle nest monitoring effort in Florida and to provide updates on banding research, new challenges, and results of Audubon’s policy efforts.
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Watch live: Zoo Miami camera shows bald eagle couple rebuilding nest

MIAMI — Zoo Miami is giving bird lovers the chance to look into the life of a bald eagle couple who rebuilt their nest after a storm destroyed the previous one. Workers had to rescue a bald eagle chick who fell out of a nest that was destroyed by a storm on March 13, the zoo explained on its website.
MIAMI, FL
cbs7.com

Animal stray problem in the Permian Basin

GARDENDALE, Texas (KOSA) - Dog Rescue R Us rescues around 15 to 20 dogs each day, but the vice president for the organization said dogs are being abandoned at a faster rate then they are being rescued. “Currently today I have probably turned down about 32 dogs, right now, just...
GARDENDALE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
KPLC TV

WATCH: Bald eagles rebuild nest after it was destroyed by a storm

MIAMI (CNN) – A webcam in Florida is giving a bird’s eye view of a bald eagle nest in the making. The pair of majestic birds seen in the livestream are parents and have been a bonded pair for more than 10 years. A major storm destroyed their last nest,...
MIAMI, FL
Daily Item

Successful resurgence of bald eagles, falcon in Pa.

The incredible successes of the state’s bald eagle, osprey and peregrine falcon recoveries offer important lessons to the greater cause of conservation and dealing with an intimidating set of newer environmental threats, according to Dan Brauning. “There are currently a lot of eagles around Pennsylvania – I never imagined we...
northwestgeorgianews.com

Bald eagle rescued from Smithfield Pond dies

Despite efforts to save the bird, an injured bald eagle rescued earlier this month in North Smithfield has been euthanized. Tests showed that the eagle "was completely blind and the decision was made to humanely euthanize him," the Wildlife Clinic of Rhode Island said in a Facebook post Sunday. An...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bald Eagle#Eagles#Nfl Stadiums#Permian#Eagle Rubber And Supply#American Eagle Foundation#Falcons And Corvids
millburysutton.com

Sutton Historical Society presents 'The Return of the Bald Eagle'

On Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m., the Sutton Historical Society will host Bill Reid, chief ranger of the Last Green Valley, for a presentation on “The Return of the Bald Eagle.”. The program will take place at First Congregational Church, 307 Boston Road. The Last Green Valley is a...
SUTTON, MA
The Saginaw News

Traverse City raptor center invites public to witness release of bald eagle

TRAVERSE CITY, MICH. -- A rehabilitated bald eagle is ready to fly free once again — and the public is invited to watch her return to the wild. Skegemog Raptor Center, a Traverse City-based nonprofit raptor rehabilitation facility, is publicly releasing a juvenile bald eagle back into her natural habitat this Saturday, Oct. 23 at Samels Farm education center in Williamsburg.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
eia.gov

Drilling and completion improvements support Permian Basin hydrocarbon production

Source: Created by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, based on data from Enverus. The Permian Basin, which spans western Texas and eastern New Mexico, represents the most prolific hydrocarbon production region in the United States. They accounted for about 30% of U.S. crude oil production and 14% of U.S. natural gas production (measured as gross withdrawals) in 2020. Technology innovations, such as longer lateral wells and multi-well pad drilling, has helped reduce costs and increase productivity in developing oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Pets
Only In Wisconsin

See The Home Of Rare Whooping Cranes At the Enormous Necedah National Wildlife Refuge In Wisconsin

Wisconsin is home to some wild areas that are unbelievably vast and beautiful, and the Necedah National Wildlife Refuge is one of them. Stretching across thousands of acres, the refuge is part of the largest wetland bog in Wisconsin. It’s home to some incredible wildlife, including a population of rare whooping cranes that has to […] The post See The Home Of Rare Whooping Cranes At the Enormous Necedah National Wildlife Refuge In Wisconsin appeared first on Only In Your State.
ANIMALS
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Driving Around The Permian Basin–Intersections To Steer Clear Of In Midland And Odessa

Let us begin by saying that Road Rage is not acceptable at any time or any place... Not cool. But everyone knows there are those certain intersections that people travel through that are a little scarier than others-and that can cause the hairs on the back of your neck to stand up if nothing else. It's normal to get irritated when you're stuck, cut off, or worse--in an accident. Patience is definitely an asset driving around on these streets. Scary can mean different things to different people in this scenario. For example, if you're in a hurry, stay away from Loop 250 and Midkiff in Midland at all costs because you'll sit there. At great length. Not only because of the traffic lights but also because of all the left turners that seem to be coming out of nowhere--continuously.
MIDLAND, TX
fishgame.com

About That Mountain Goat Killing A Grizzly…

On Sept. 4, visitors to a popular Canadian hiking trail found the body of a young (154-pound) grizzly bear. According to an article at livescience.com, park rangers airlifted the carcass so it did not attract predators to the popular trail and to ascertain the cause of death. Wounds around the...
ANIMALS
Fox News

Bear crashes wedding reception while guests continue to eat

No one likes a wedding crasher. An uninvited guest was caught on camera at a wedding in Mexico. The intruder was actually very easy to spot, considering that it was a young black bear. While the bear’s appearance was surprising, what’s more shocking is the reaction from some of the...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy