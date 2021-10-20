Eureka chiropractor raided by FBI
EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday raided a chiropractor office in Eureka....www.centralillinoisproud.com
EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday raided a chiropractor office in Eureka....www.centralillinoisproud.com
The FBI is the BIGGEST domestic terrorist threat to America and a REAL threat to our freedom and the American way of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness!
I would stand in amazement if the FBI visit didn’t have something to do with Covid and some compliance/misinformation allegation! I would put $ on it at this point!
Comments / 6