Republicans unveil proposed redistricting maps based largely on existing boundaries

By MITCHELL SCHMIDT
Wiscnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican leaders on Wednesday unveiled their proposal for legislative and congressional district maps, which received immediate criticism for being based largely on existing GOP-drawn districts that have helped Republicans hold strong majorities in both chambers. As Republicans had promised, the GOP proposal would largely align with existing boundaries for...

