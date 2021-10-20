CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals LB Logan Wilson Calls Lamar Jackson A 'Running Back' ... In A Good Way

By Todd Karpovich
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt first, it was a "here we go again" moment. Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson referred to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson as a "running back" following Cincinnati's 34-11 victory over the Lions in Week 6. "He’s a running back that also plays quarterback," Wilson said. "I think he’s very dynamic....

24/7 Wall St.

After Week 7, Every NFL Team’s Chance to Win the Super Bowl

In Week 7 of the NFL season, many of the league’s top teams flex their muscles against struggling opponents. The Arizona Cardinals remained undefeated, coasting to a 31-5 victory over the Houston Texans. The defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers smothered the Chicago Bears 38-3, and the Green Bay Packers pulled away from the Washington Football […]
firstsportz.com

Video: Baltimore Ravens warns Cincinnati Bengals before their upcoming match

The topmost rated 33 events in this year have been the NFL matches that have taken place and honestly, Rome was not built in a day. It needs a lot more than those brutal slugfests on the field, occasionally starring a couple of blistering, searing and ingenious touchdowns to make it a swashbuckling success. One of the most pivotal roles in this entire transcendence is the mighty media as they mold the entire hype with a crazy twist of events.
CBS Baltimore

Lamar Jackson Misses Ravens Practice Due To Illness

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson missed practice Thursday for the Baltimore Ravens because of an illness. Jackson was listed on the team’s injury report. He’s missed practice time previously this season but hasn’t missed any of Baltimore’s five games. Tackles Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and Alejandro Villanueva (knee) did not practice either, and neither did defensive tackle Brandon Williams (rest) or receiver Sammy Watkins (thigh). Safeties DeShon Elliott (quad) and Geno Stone (thigh) were limited in practice. The Ravens host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. (© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
ClutchPoints

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s epic 3-word reaction to breaking Dan Marino record

In true Lamar Jackson way, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback is not making a big deal out of breaking Dan Marino’s incredible record. After leading the Ravens to a huge 34-6 win over the streaking Los Angeles Chargers, Jackson officially broke Marino’s record for the most wins by a starting QB before turning 25 years old. The Baltimore superstar recorded his 35th career victory to claim the solo record.
frogsowar.com

Yeah, I’m Gonna Have To Call You Back: Hello, Burrow

After further watching my Kansas City Chiefs (RIP Mahomes Magic), I would like to announce that I’ll be taking a break from the team due to emotional trauma. With that being said, I’ll be considering myself a Bengals fan for the remainder of the season. The Andy Dalton-less Bengals? What?
USA Today

Ravens reject kneel down, tie NFL rushing record thanks to John Harbaugh's call for Lamar Jackson

DENVER – Lamar Jackson won this one with his right arm. He used his quick feet to crown Baltimore’s 23-7 thumping of the Denver Broncos and tie an NFL rushing record. The Ravens (3-1) were in danger of coming up just short of matching the Steelers’ longstanding mark for consecutive games with at least 100 yards rushing before Baltimore cornerback Anthony Averett intercepted Broncos backup QB Drew Lock in the end zone with 3 seconds left.
rolling out

Quarterback Lamar Jackson sets another NFL record

Superstar NFL quarterback Lamar Jackson has been much maligned for his alleged inability to throw accurately and in key situations during games — even while being praised for his athletic prowess. Yet, Jackson, 24, has thrown well enough to break another NFL record when he recorded his 35th win Sunday,...
foxbaltimore.com

Lamar Jackson Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Week.

Owings Mills (WBFF) — We've seen Lamar Jackson do some amazing things over the last four seasons, but he may have outdone himself Monday night. The Ravens quarterback through for a team record 442 yards and four touchdowns, the last one in overtime, to complete a 22 unanswered point run that gave them a victory over the Colts.
Bleacher Report

Ravens' Lamar Jackson Shouts Out Ref for 'Pretty Dope' Roughing the Passer Call

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson was happy to be the beneficiary of referee Land Clark's whistle in Monday's 31-25 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Colts linebacker Darius Leonard was flagged for roughing the passer in the third quarter for a hit on Jackson. "Mr. Clark, I appreciate that call," the...
Yardbarker

NFL Week 8: Picks and preview

All hail the Cincinnati Bengals, who would be the AFC’s top seed if the season ended today. We all saw that coming, of course, just like we all knew that the Chiefs would be a sloppy mess not just on defense, but offense as well. The topsy-turvy AFC is the story after Week 7. Cincinnati went on the road and destroyed Baltimore, and in the process Ja’Marr Chase set a rookie receiving record, and Tennessee throttled Kansas City, holding the Chiefs without a touchdown in a regular-season game for the first time in Mahomes’ career. Meanwhile, the Panthers have major issues at quarterback after another dreadful Sam Darnold outing, and the 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo got a very tepid endorsement from his head coach after a poor outing in a loss to the Colts. Speaking of coaches and quarterbacks, Matt Nagy somehow still has a job in Chicago despite a disastrous outing for Justin Fields against Tampa Bay. The Cardinals and Packers kept cruising right along, and meet Thursday in Arizona in the best game of the week. That game aside, Week 8 is short on marquee matchups, at least on paper, but there will be plenty of intrigue nonetheless. Let’s get to the games.
chatsports.com

Lamar Jackson Thanks Ref Who Called Rare Roughing the Passer Penalty Against Him

Lamar Jackson’s big night on Monday proved everyone who says he isn’t a pocket passer wrong. Jackson completed a ridiculous 37 of 43 passes for 442 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions, becoming the first player in NFL history to throw for more than 400 yards while completing at least 85% of his passes. He also had 14 carries for 62 yards. (That makes him the first player in NFL history with 400 passing yards, four touchdown passes, no interceptions and 50 rushing yards in the same game.) Take away the five yards he lost on two sacks and Jackson accounted for a whopping 499 all purpose yards, nearly all of the 523 yards the Ravens gained.
The Associated Press

John Harbaugh not sorry; Urban Meyer can’t apologize enough

DENVER (AP) — Victory formation is for losers. The Baltimore Ravens wanted the rushing record. So, John Harbaugh isn’t one bit sorry for not having Lamar Jackson take a knee to close out their rout at Denver. Harbaugh explained enthusiastically and unapologetically after Baltimore’s 23-7 victory Sunday that it was...
Redlands Daily Facts

Chargers’ league-worst run defense has ‘dynamic’ Lamar Jackson in its sights

COSTA MESA — Chargers safety Derwin James kept it simple when asked how his team can fix the run defense and limit the missed tackles. “It’s about whooping the man in front of you,” James said. James didn’t dwell on the poor rushing defense against the Cleveland Browns last week...
Field Level Media

Louisville to retire Lamar Jackson’s No. 8 jersey

Louisville will retire quarterback Lamar Jackson‘s No. 8 jersey number during a ceremony at the Cardinals’ home game against Syracuse on Nov. 13. Jackson will join fellow quarterback Johnny Unitas as the lone Louisville players to have their numbers retired. Unitas’ No. 16 was retired by the school in 2003.
