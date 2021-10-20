CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarksdale, MS

Three arrested in shooting that killed Clarksdale, Mississippi 7-year-old

By David Royer
WREG
WREG
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dqHCp_0cXb6RXt00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men have been arrested in the Oct. 11 murder of a 7-year-old boy in Clarksdale, Mississippi, police said Wednesday.

7-year-old killed in Clarksdale shootings
  • Jontavious Smith, 21, was charged with one count of Murder. Bond to be set by Municipal Court Judge.
  • Kadarius Thomas, 28, was charged with one count of Murder. Bond to be set by Municipal Court Judge.
  • Brandon Washington, 28, was charged with one count of Accessory to Murder and one count of Possession of a Weapon by Felon. Bond to be set by Municipal Court Judge.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 900 block of Grant Street. The 7-year-old was killed and a 28-year-old man was injured, Clarksdale police said.

Family identified the boy who was killed as Cartravious Brown Jr., saying he was a second grader at Clarksdale Collegiate Academy.

Dr. Deputy? Baby delivered at Arkansas gas station

It was one of at least two shootings Clarksdale Police responded to that day.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Teenage girl kidnapped, stabbed and left for dead

HELENA WEST HELENA, Ark. – – A teenage girl is trying to regain her sense of security after deputies say she was kidnapped, stabbed and left for dead. 17-year-old China Kirkland says the horrific chain of events started in Helena West Helena, Arkansas when a group of people she knows tracked her to a friend’s […]
HELENA-WEST HELENA, AR
WREG

Cordova shooting leaves one injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene Tuesday night of a shooting in Cordova. According to SCSO, six young men were fighting in a parking lot at Berryhill Road and Chimneyrock Boulevard when one male was shot. The suspects fled the scene on foot. The victim was transported to Regional […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Teen arrested after shooting near Kingsbury High

Note: This story has been edited to reflect the correct charges. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen has been charged after three teenagers and an adult were shot near Kingsbury High School Monday afternoon. According to Memphis Police, 19-year-old Erik Sandoval has been arrested after the shooting that took place in front of Streets Ministries, a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two men on the run after daycare auto theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help finding two men responsible for carjacking a man at gunpoint while he was picking up his son from daycare. A witness who did not want to be identified said the thieves had their sights set on one thing. “They just wanted his car,” the witness said. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksdale, MS
State
Mississippi State
Clarksdale, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
State
Arkansas State
WREG

Wanted man caught after chase, crash in Tipton County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Brownsville man wanted in multiple violent crimes was arrested after authorities say he led them on a highway chase across two counties. The West Tennessee Drug Task Force said its agents tried to stop Chartavious Lewis on Interstate 40 in Fayette County last week. Lewis, 19, fled and led the agents […]
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
WREG

Mass shooting in Crenshaw, MS; 2 dead and 3 injured

CRENSHAW, Miss. — Crenshaw Police said that a mass shooting happened Sunday night at an apartment complex in Crenshaw, Mississippi, a tiny town of just a few hundred people about 50 miles south of Memphis. The Quitman County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that two were killed and three others were injured. Police reported earlier that three […]
CRENSHAW, MS
WREG

Woman found laying in vomit and feces, husband charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man, John Burkhart, has been charged with aggravated neglect of a vulnerable adult when his wife suffered a stroke, and then took 4-5 days to get help for her. Police said that his wife, Tammy Burkhart was brought to St. Francis Hospital by the Memphis Fire Department with severe injuries. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

72-year-old shooting victim says his dog saved his life

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis man is talking after he was shot and his dog was killed at an Orange Mound gas station early Monday morning. The 72-year-old victim, who did not want to be identified by name, said he had just filled up his truck at the Exxon in the 2700 block of Lamar […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#7 Year Old#Municipal Court#Clarksdale Police
WREG

Memphis police search for multiple carjacking suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police released video Monday night of two separate carjacking incidents that happened earlier this month in Parkway Village and Southeast Memphis. According to police, the first incident occurred on October 2nd before 5 p.m. at the Villas at Willow Creek apartment complex on 4524 Water Tree Drive in Parkway Village, where […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Three teens shot near Kingsbury High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three teenagers were shot Monday afternoon in the 1300 block of Graham Street, Memphis police said. Witnesses say a gunman in a car drove by then opened fire. Three teens and an adult were shot. Two of the victims were taken by ambulance to Le Bonheur children’s hospital — one in critical […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police search for Raleigh shooting suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say two males were shot while riding in a vehicle on Yale Road in Raleigh earlier this month. According to police, the incident occurred on Oct. 5th. Police say the victims were taken to Methodist North by the driver of the vehicle. The victims were later transported to Regional One […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police search for Fox Meadows carjacking suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for two suspects of a carjacking that happened in Fox Meadows earlier this month. Police say the incident occurred on October 11th. According to police, officers responded to a robbery at 2751 Emerald Street. The victim told police that two armed males exited a silver Mercedes-Benz sedan and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Family wants answers after fatal crash in police chase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis family is demanding answers following a police chase and crash in Whitehaven. A crash report says 59-year-old Marvin Honey was hit during the incident and later died. Multiple police agencies were pursuing 19-year-old Johnny Landon following an attempted traffic stop. The family of Marvin Honey says he was headed to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis mother’s trial for 2016 murders reset

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County mother accused of killing her four children was scheduled to go to trial Monday. However, that trial was reset until Dec. 14. Shanynthia Gardner, 34, will be tried on several charges including first degree murder and aggravated child abuse. This attack happened in 2016, and it received a lot […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Officers find 40 stolen catalytic converters in car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee authorities say they found 40 stolen catalytic converters on their way across the country during a traffic stop on Interstate 40. The West Tennessee Drug Task force said agents stopped a Honda Accord in Haywood County on Sunday night for a traffic violation. After a search, they say they found the […]
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
WREG

Teenager accused of stealing car from downtown hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say four people stole a car from a Downtown Memphis hotel Saturday. According to police, Nadia Kimble reported her 2020 Chevrolet Traverse, valued at $34,200, was stolen from the SpringHill Suites hotel parking lot on 85 Court Ave. Kimble told police she was dropping off her car at the valet […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of stealing merchandise off train car

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Memphis police say three men stole merchandise from a train in Midtown Memphis on Sunday. Police say officers were patrolling around South McLean and Evelyn Street, an area that is known for frequent railroad burglaries, when they saw three men carrying boxes of merchandise next to a train stopped on the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis man charged with shooting 2 people, dog

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man who they say shot two people and a dog Friday. Police say Benjamin Wallace was arrested Saturday after a series of shootings in North Memphis. According to police, at around 1 p.m. Friday, officers responded to reports of shots fired at Chelsea Avenue and Pope Street. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man breaks into woman’s SUV during funeral

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman’s vehicle was broken into while she was attending a loved one’s funeral Friday morning. According to Memphis Police, the woman was attending a funeral service at Forest Hill East Funeral Home on Whitten Road Friday morning before nine. Her grieving was interrupted when she received a text […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of exposing himself to kids in park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been accused of exposing himself in front of children at a park in Parkway Village earlier this month. Police say a woman called for help after spotting a man fondling himself at McFarland Park and Community Center in Parkway Village. She told officers the man was watching children […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

3K+
Followers
965
Post
535K+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy