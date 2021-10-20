Registration open for Christmas on the Square in Moulton

MOULTON — The third annual Christmas on the Square is expected to draw nearly 200 tree displays, and organizers are encouraging organizations and individuals wanting to decorate a tree to register as soon as possible.

“I think we’ll have about 200 this year,” said District 4 Commissioner Bobby Burch. “We had 140 trees on display last year and we have plenty more room for more trees.”

Hosted by the Lawrence County Commission on the Moulton downtown square, the event will run from Dec. 2 through Jan. 1 and feature live musical acts, a hot chocolate night, movies and a carriage ride.

District 3 Commissioner Kyle Pankey said the event was dampened somewhat by last year’s precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he expects a larger public presence this year.

“The displays will have interaction with the public,” he said. “Everybody with displays will try to outdo everybody else. The selfie stations will be popular again.”

Cost to decorate a tree is $135. Cost for a selfie station is $225. Selfie stations must be built by the purchaser, Pankey said.

“Any revenue realized from the event will go into making next year’s event better,” Burch said. “Nothing is made from the event. It is all about celebrating the holiday season in the county and bringing people downtown. It’s first-come, first-served.”

Groups or individuals interested in a tree or selfie station at the Christmas on the Square should visit the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce office at the Walmart shopping center or the County Commission annex on Alabama 157. The chamber’s phone number is 256-974-1658.

