CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moulton, AL

Registration open for Christmas on the Square in Moulton

By Michael Wetzel Staff Writer
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N5yXV_0cXb67Dq00

MOULTON — The third annual Christmas on the Square is expected to draw nearly 200 tree displays, and organizers are encouraging organizations and individuals wanting to decorate a tree to register as soon as possible.

“I think we’ll have about 200 this year,” said District 4 Commissioner Bobby Burch. “We had 140 trees on display last year and we have plenty more room for more trees.”

Hosted by the Lawrence County Commission on the Moulton downtown square, the event will run from Dec. 2 through Jan. 1 and feature live musical acts, a hot chocolate night, movies and a carriage ride.

District 3 Commissioner Kyle Pankey said the event was dampened somewhat by last year’s precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he expects a larger public presence this year.

“The displays will have interaction with the public,” he said. “Everybody with displays will try to outdo everybody else. The selfie stations will be popular again.”

Cost to decorate a tree is $135. Cost for a selfie station is $225. Selfie stations must be built by the purchaser, Pankey said.

“Any revenue realized from the event will go into making next year’s event better,” Burch said. “Nothing is made from the event. It is all about celebrating the holiday season in the county and bringing people downtown. It’s first-come, first-served.”

Groups or individuals interested in a tree or selfie station at the Christmas on the Square should visit the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce office at the Walmart shopping center or the County Commission annex on Alabama 157. The chamber’s phone number is 256-974-1658.

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

White House doctor gets the chance to meet Pope Francis during Biden visit

Rome (CNN) — When President Joe Biden arrived at the Vatican on Friday to meet Pope Francis, he brought with him 10 of his closest advisers -- including his doctor. A spot in the official presidential delegation to visit the Vatican is always a highly sought position. Presidents typically bring along both policy aides and members of their team who are Catholic, for whom a meeting would bring deep personal meaning.
POTUS
The Hill

Flight diverted after passenger accused of assaulting attendant

An American Airlines flight had to be diverted after a passenger allegedly assaulted a flight attendant. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement American Airlines Flight 976, was flying from New York to Orange County, Calif., when it had to divert to Denver on Wednesday due to the alleged assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lawrence County, AL
Lawrence County, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Moulton, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Society
City
Moulton, AL
The Hill

Kinzinger announces he won't seek reelection

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) announced Friday he will not seek reelection next year, marking an end to a 12-year House career that was capped off by vocal criticism of former President Trump. Kinzinger in a video announcing his retirement at the end of his term in January 2023 recalled his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Biden wanted action on his agenda before jetting to Europe. Why progressives balked.

WASHINGTON — For President Joe Biden, there was no time left to waste in creating a sense of momentum for his domestic agenda. Biden raced this week to stitch together a $1.75 trillion revision of his "Build Back Better" plan, personally pressured House Democrats to vote for his $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and addressed the nation on the merits of both measures just hours before he departed for a trip overseas.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Carriage#Shopping Center#District 4#The County Commission
CBS News

Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville resigns amid Blackhawks scandal

Joel Quenneville resigned as coach of the Florida Panthers on Thursday, two days after the second-winningest coach in NHL history was among those implicated for not swiftly responding to allegations by a Chicago Blackhawks player in 2010 of being sexually assaulted by another coach. The announcement was made shortly after...
NHL
The Decatur Daily

The Decatur Daily

Decatur, AL
3K+
Followers
215
Post
612K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Decatur Daily

Comments / 0

Community Policy