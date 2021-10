The Denver Broncos looked like a team without fight, without a fire lit underneath them in the first half as they trailed 10-0 to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night. Near the end of the first half in which the Broncos had very little to hang their hat on for either side of the ball, Von Miller injured his ankle in a collision with teammate Dre’Mont Jones. Neither were really that close to Browns backup quarterback Case Keenum, and the severity of the injury — in which Miller stayed down on one knee for a while before limping off the field — was a worst-case scenario to end the half.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO