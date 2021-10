We’re often surprised by the product an unappealing Thursday Night Football matchup ultimately delivers. Cross your fingers that the Week 7 opener is one of those instances. Not only are both the Broncos and Browns dealing with some key injuries, but the forecast is also calling for damp, blustery conditions. Teddy Bridgewater is expected to play in spite of nursing a foot injury. However, Cleveland will be without Baker Mayfield, who will be sidelined with a torn labrum in his left shoulder. Time will tell how much time Baker will miss, but Case Keenum will step in for as long as he’s needed -- and step into the role as the MVP for FanDuel single-game DFS lineup.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO