Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat Preview

Game time: 8 p.m., ET

Where: FTX Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -1

VITALS: : The Heat and Bucks meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. Last season, Milwaukee won the series, 2-1. The Heat are 71-47 all-time versus the Bucks during the regular season, including 37-21 in home games and 34-26 in road games. ... Guard Kyle Lowry has started in 570-straight games in which he has appeared in. ... Jimmy Butler has recorded at least 100 steals in eight straight seasons, the longest active streak in the NBA ... Last season Bam Adebayo set single-season career highs in points, scoring average, steals per game, dunks, field goals made and free throws made ... After an opening night 127-104 win over the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, the Bucks begin their first road trip of the season Thursday night in Miami. After Thursday’s game, the Bucks will take on the Spurs (10/23) and Pacers (10/25) to round out the road trip. For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is out ...

HEAT

G Jimmy Butler

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Duncan Robinson

F P.J. Tucker

BUCKS

G Jrue Holiday

G Grayson Allen

C Brook Lopez

F Khris Middleton

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on defending the Bucks: “You have to be who you are, so we’re really trying to establish our defensive identity. We want to be one of the better defensive teams in this league, and we’re going to have different kinds of challenges, night in and night out. This one is a challenge with a really good team and system, and it’s not just Giannis.”

