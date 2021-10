Trevon Diggs has made at least one interception in all five games for the Dallas Cowboys this season, and his six picks for the campaign so far put him in elite company in terms of the hottest starts for defensive backs in recent NFL history. The Alabama alum and second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft is pushing for major postseason honors, but his breakout season may never have happened like this had Nick Saban not suggested a position change when Diggs was in college.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO