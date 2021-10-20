CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Football Weekend: Gazing into my crystal ball to predict the seven state champions

By John Barry jbarry@gazettextra.com
The Janesville Gazette
The Janesville Gazette
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02VyjR_0cXb4rN500

T he road to Camp Randall Stadium begins Friday.

Champions will be crowned in seven WIAA high school football divisions, with 224 teams dreaming of making the trek to Madison in hopes of bringing home an elusive gold ball.

As I do every year, it’s time to gaze into my crystal ball and predict which seven teams are state championship material.

And as always: Please, no wagering.

Division 1

Muskego has won the last two D1 state titles and Kimberly the four before that, and it appears possible that the powerhouses could be on a collision course for one of them to make it seven straight between them.

Yet as good as those two teams are, I’m putting my money on Franklin and University of Wisconsin recruit Myles Burkett.

The senior quarterback leads the state in passing with 2,169 yards and has thrown one interception in 175 attempts. Hopefully, he gets real comfortable playing under center at Camp Randall. Why? Because I can easily see him injecting some life into UW’s plodding offense when he beats out the underachieving Graham Mertz and starts next season as a true freshman.

Championship game: Franklin 34, Muskego 20.

Division 2

The two best teams in this division are from the same conference. Waunakee won the Badger Large and DeForest was second.

I don’t want Waunakee to win state because—in a bush-league move—they ran up the score on Janesville Craig instead of taking a knee to run out the clock. But I feel like I have no choice but to pick them. They dress approximately 319 kids per game and simply play at a different level than everybody else in the division.

DeForest, Mequon Homestead and Germantown are probably the biggest threats to upend Waunakee. Homestead has two losses but played a very difficult schedule.

Championship game: Waunakee 28, Homestead 13.

Division 3

This one is probably the most wide open of the seven divisions.

Luxemburg-Casco and Greendale are both unbeaten on the season, with Mosinee and Plymouth earning the other No. 1 seedings in the bracket. Whitefish Bay has two losses, but they came against Mukwonago and Homestead.

Championship game: Whitefish Bay 21, Luxemburg-Casco 13

Division 4

With Waukesha Catholic Memorial in this division, everyone else plays for second.

Catholic Memorial is not only unbeaten on the season but drops down two divisions in the postseason after playing primarily Division 1 and 2 teams during the Classic 8 Conference regular season. And it was another banner recruiting year.

Championship game: Catholic Memorial 41, Ellsworth 7

Division 5

Another private school is again a heavy favorite to win a state title. Lake Country Lutheran is unbeaten on the season and has not played a close game.

Brodhead/Juda has won 16 straight dating back to last spring’s alternate season and is good enough to make its first trip back to Camp Randall since 2010.

Unfortunately for the Cardinals, the brackets say that the powerhouse that is Lake Country Lutheran could await in a state semifinal.

Championship game: Lake Country Lutheran 42, Amherst 21

Division 6

Between Division 5 and Division 6, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs has won three straight state titles. The Ledgers lost two of their first three games but have been rolling since Week 4. With legendary coach Bob Hyland leading the way, it’s tough to bet against St. Mary’s Springs.

Championship game: Springs 27, Colby 21

Division 7

The final private school that should breeze to a state title is Eau Claire Regis. The Ramblers are unbeaten on the season and drop down a division for postseason play.

Hurley and Highland are also both undefeated but don’t play nearly the schedule that Regis does.

Championship game: Regis 35, Bangor 14.

Friday’s area games

Now here’s a look at Friday’s three area playoff openers, all set for 7 p.m. Friday:

Division 1: Janesville Craig (3-6) at Mukwonago (8-1)—The eighth-seeded Cougars will look for what would be a monumental upset against the top-seeded Indians.

Mukwonago’s only loss this season was to two-time defending Division 1 state champion Muskego. The Indians’ high-powered offense is averaging 37.4 points per game. Tailback Jake Adams has rushed for 1,265 yards and 19 touchdowns for an offense that is averaging 265 yards rushing per game.

“We talked a lot with our guys yesterday about being better against the run and creating turnovers,” Craig coach Adam Bunderson said. Mukwonago ran on about 85% of its plays over the last two games and has 2,500 yards as a team on the year.”

Craig senior quarterback Hunter Klietz has thrown for 1,422 yards and 10 touchdowns, with slotback Jake Schaffner catching 42 passes for 655 yards and five TDs.

“Mukwonago has given up quite a few yards the last two weeks, so offensively we need to limit penalties and turnovers and be successful on first downs,” Bunderson said.

Best guess: Mukwonago 49, Craig 13.

Division 2: Milton (4-5) at Lake Geneva Badger (7-2)—These teams played in Week 2 in a nonconference game, with the Badgers winning 26-14.

Cole Berghorn is the story for Badger. The senior running back ranks third in the state in rushing with 1,917 yards and fourth in rushing touchdowns with 25. He’s averaging 213 yards rushing per game and had 203 in the win against Milton earlier this season.

Milton counters with fullback Zack Bothun, who has run wild in three of the last four games. The senior has 609 yards rushing and a whopping nine touchdowns over the last two games.

Best guess: Badger 28, Milton 13.

Division 5: Watertown Luther Prep (5-4) vs. Brodhead/Juda (9-0) at Brodhead—The sevneth-seeded Phoenix hope to spring a mighty upset on the second-seeded Cardinals. But Luther Prep limps into the postseason, having lost three of its last four games. The Phoenix are averaging 20 points a game but have scored only 41 the last four games. Running back Josiah Moore has 951 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns on the season.

Brodhead/Juda passed its first test of the season last Friday, rallying in the fourth quarter to beat Prairie du Chien. The Cardinals are averaging 42.1 points per game and are led by tailback Gage Boegli. The senior has rushed for 1,155 yards and scored 20 TDs. Defensively, the Cardinals are allowing only 6.9 points a game.

Best guess: Brodhead/Juda 47, Watertown Luther Prep 14.

Comments / 0

Related
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Clemson RB quits; Tigers lose second player to transfer portal in two days

For the second straight day, Clemson has lost a player to the transfer portal. Junior running back Michel Dukes, reports confirmed Tuesday evening, has left the team with the intention of finding another place to play. Junior safety Joseph Charleston put his name in the portal on Monday. Joseph Charleston:Clemson...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Watch: Ugly Fight Breaks Out At College Football Stadium

Ole Miss notched another big win this weekend, taking down LSU, 31-17, at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. This was a big win for Lane Kiffin’s program, which took down the Tigers a week after they announced that Ed Orgeron would not return in 2022. Many teams often have a “dead cat bounce” game following a coaching change – or coaching change news – but the Rebels were able to avoid the upset on Saturday afternoon.
OXFORD, MS
kfornow.com

State Football Playoff Pairings Released

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 23)–Six Lincoln metro area football teams have reached the Nebraska State High School Football playoffs, as pairings were released on Saturday morning. In Class A, Lincoln East will be a No. 12 seed and play at No. 5 Gretna at 7pm on Friday, October 29. As of this time, KFOR is planning to broadcast the East/Gretna game, pending permission from Gretna athletic officials. Elsewhere, Lincoln Southeast will be a No. 10 seed and play at No. 7 Omaha Burke.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crystal Ball#University Of Wisconsin#State Champions#American Football#Uw#Homestead 13
247Sports

Shift in Crystal Ball for five-star Adem Bona

The recruitment of 2022 five-star prospect Adem Bona has shaped into a battle between Kentucky and UCLA. And his Crystal Ball has been shape shifting. Days ago Bona, a 6-9 center from Turkey and attending Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep, had Kentucky at 100 percent in his Crystal Ball. He had officially visited the Wildcats at the beginning of the month.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WIAA
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Denzel Burke’s challenge this weekend

Denzel Burke of the Ohio State football team could have a challenge on his hand on the road in Indiana. He has become the Buckeyes’ best cornerback as a true freshman and will be possibly tasked with guarding Indiana’s talented receiver Ty Frygogle. Fryfogle was one of college football’s best...
Frontiersman

Champions: Huskies win Division III state football title

ANCHORAGE — During the first eight games of their season, the Redington Huskies outscored opponents 114-16 in the first quarter and 246-24 in the first half. That trend continued Saturday as the Huskies made history. Redington used a 24-point first quarter to earn a 46-12 win over rival Houston in...
ANCHORAGE, AK
orangefizz.net

Syracuse vs Clemson: Crystal Ball Predictions

This year’s version of Clemson has certainly underachieved thus far. However, the Tigers benefit from a very timely bye week and are still loaded with talent. Both offenses will be challenged by some excellent defensive units. Clemson’s group ranks first in the ACC while Syracuse isn’t too far behind in the top four. First team to ten will win this game and I think the Tigers prevail and make it three consecutive one possession losses for the Orange. This is 100% a game that ‘Cuse is capable of winning though.
emueagles.com

Football's Comeback Falls Short Versus Ball State

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) -- The Eastern Michigan University football team fell to Ball State University, 38-31, at home Saturday afternoon, Oct. 16, inside Rynearson Stadium. The result drops the Eagles' overall record to 4-3 and 1-2 in Mid-American Conference matchups. Senior Ben Bryant (La Grange, Ill.-Lyons Township (Cincinnati)) finished 35-48...
YPSILANTI, MI
northernstar.info

Ball State complete weekend sweep of volleyball

DeKALB—The NIU volleyball team could not win a set during its two-game road trip against the Ball State University Cardinals, losing Saturday 3-0. The Huskies got off to a good start in the first set with back-to-back kills from junior outside Katie Jablonski and freshman middle blocker, giving them a 2-0 lead. The Cardinals would respond with a 5-0 run, led by freshman setter Megan Wielonski. Wielonski started off the run with an ace, she was responsible for two straight attack errors by the Huskies, giving the Cardinals a 5-2 lead.
DEKALB, IL
Roanoke Times

Week 8 Timesland football predictions: State referee pool 'hurting'

Zebras have been on the loose in Maryland for the last month or so, with an occasional sighting in a neighborhood or on a hillside. Roanoker Steve Fleshman has been trying to maintain his own herd. Fleshman has been the commissioner of the Western Virginia Football Officials Association for 28...
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Predicting the Pac: DuckTerritrory's Week Seven predictions

The sixth weekend of college football is behind us. DuckTerritory's weekly predictions are back as well, as Jared Mack, Matt Prehm, and Erik Skopil will guide you, hopefully, through the correct picks of the Pac-12 every week. Through 6.5 weeks (we also made picks in Week 0), I still hold...
COLLEGE SPORTS
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Crystal to Continue Football Career

Adel-Desoto-Minburn football player Jacob Crystal made an announcement this last weekend regarding his collegiate football career, announcing that he will be playing at the next level at Dordt University in Sioux Center. The Defenders are a program that have seen a lot of success these last few season, as they...
ADEL, IA
The Janesville Gazette

The Janesville Gazette

Janesville, WI
3K+
Followers
233
Post
807K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Janesville Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy