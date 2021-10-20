Football Weekend: Gazing into my crystal ball to predict the seven state champions

T he road to Camp Randall Stadium begins Friday.

Champions will be crowned in seven WIAA high school football divisions, with 224 teams dreaming of making the trek to Madison in hopes of bringing home an elusive gold ball.

As I do every year, it’s time to gaze into my crystal ball and predict which seven teams are state championship material.

And as always: Please, no wagering.

Division 1

Muskego has won the last two D1 state titles and Kimberly the four before that, and it appears possible that the powerhouses could be on a collision course for one of them to make it seven straight between them.

Yet as good as those two teams are, I’m putting my money on Franklin and University of Wisconsin recruit Myles Burkett.

The senior quarterback leads the state in passing with 2,169 yards and has thrown one interception in 175 attempts. Hopefully, he gets real comfortable playing under center at Camp Randall. Why? Because I can easily see him injecting some life into UW’s plodding offense when he beats out the underachieving Graham Mertz and starts next season as a true freshman.

Championship game: Franklin 34, Muskego 20.

Division 2

The two best teams in this division are from the same conference. Waunakee won the Badger Large and DeForest was second.

I don’t want Waunakee to win state because—in a bush-league move—they ran up the score on Janesville Craig instead of taking a knee to run out the clock. But I feel like I have no choice but to pick them. They dress approximately 319 kids per game and simply play at a different level than everybody else in the division.

DeForest, Mequon Homestead and Germantown are probably the biggest threats to upend Waunakee. Homestead has two losses but played a very difficult schedule.

Championship game: Waunakee 28, Homestead 13.

Division 3

This one is probably the most wide open of the seven divisions.

Luxemburg-Casco and Greendale are both unbeaten on the season, with Mosinee and Plymouth earning the other No. 1 seedings in the bracket. Whitefish Bay has two losses, but they came against Mukwonago and Homestead.

Championship game: Whitefish Bay 21, Luxemburg-Casco 13

Division 4

With Waukesha Catholic Memorial in this division, everyone else plays for second.

Catholic Memorial is not only unbeaten on the season but drops down two divisions in the postseason after playing primarily Division 1 and 2 teams during the Classic 8 Conference regular season. And it was another banner recruiting year.

Championship game: Catholic Memorial 41, Ellsworth 7

Division 5

Another private school is again a heavy favorite to win a state title. Lake Country Lutheran is unbeaten on the season and has not played a close game.

Brodhead/Juda has won 16 straight dating back to last spring’s alternate season and is good enough to make its first trip back to Camp Randall since 2010.

Unfortunately for the Cardinals, the brackets say that the powerhouse that is Lake Country Lutheran could await in a state semifinal.

Championship game: Lake Country Lutheran 42, Amherst 21

Division 6

Between Division 5 and Division 6, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs has won three straight state titles. The Ledgers lost two of their first three games but have been rolling since Week 4. With legendary coach Bob Hyland leading the way, it’s tough to bet against St. Mary’s Springs.

Championship game: Springs 27, Colby 21

Division 7

The final private school that should breeze to a state title is Eau Claire Regis. The Ramblers are unbeaten on the season and drop down a division for postseason play.

Hurley and Highland are also both undefeated but don’t play nearly the schedule that Regis does.

Championship game: Regis 35, Bangor 14.

Friday’s area games

Now here’s a look at Friday’s three area playoff openers, all set for 7 p.m. Friday:

Division 1: Janesville Craig (3-6) at Mukwonago (8-1)—The eighth-seeded Cougars will look for what would be a monumental upset against the top-seeded Indians.

Mukwonago’s only loss this season was to two-time defending Division 1 state champion Muskego. The Indians’ high-powered offense is averaging 37.4 points per game. Tailback Jake Adams has rushed for 1,265 yards and 19 touchdowns for an offense that is averaging 265 yards rushing per game.

“We talked a lot with our guys yesterday about being better against the run and creating turnovers,” Craig coach Adam Bunderson said. Mukwonago ran on about 85% of its plays over the last two games and has 2,500 yards as a team on the year.”

Craig senior quarterback Hunter Klietz has thrown for 1,422 yards and 10 touchdowns, with slotback Jake Schaffner catching 42 passes for 655 yards and five TDs.

“Mukwonago has given up quite a few yards the last two weeks, so offensively we need to limit penalties and turnovers and be successful on first downs,” Bunderson said.

Best guess: Mukwonago 49, Craig 13.

Division 2: Milton (4-5) at Lake Geneva Badger (7-2)—These teams played in Week 2 in a nonconference game, with the Badgers winning 26-14.

Cole Berghorn is the story for Badger. The senior running back ranks third in the state in rushing with 1,917 yards and fourth in rushing touchdowns with 25. He’s averaging 213 yards rushing per game and had 203 in the win against Milton earlier this season.

Milton counters with fullback Zack Bothun, who has run wild in three of the last four games. The senior has 609 yards rushing and a whopping nine touchdowns over the last two games.

Best guess: Badger 28, Milton 13.

Division 5: Watertown Luther Prep (5-4) vs. Brodhead/Juda (9-0) at Brodhead—The sevneth-seeded Phoenix hope to spring a mighty upset on the second-seeded Cardinals. But Luther Prep limps into the postseason, having lost three of its last four games. The Phoenix are averaging 20 points a game but have scored only 41 the last four games. Running back Josiah Moore has 951 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns on the season.

Brodhead/Juda passed its first test of the season last Friday, rallying in the fourth quarter to beat Prairie du Chien. The Cardinals are averaging 42.1 points per game and are led by tailback Gage Boegli. The senior has rushed for 1,155 yards and scored 20 TDs. Defensively, the Cardinals are allowing only 6.9 points a game.

Best guess: Brodhead/Juda 47, Watertown Luther Prep 14.