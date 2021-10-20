CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Maite Perroni proudly confirms relationship with Andrés Tovar

By Jovita Trujillo
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 6 days ago
IT’s OFFICIAL 3 Photos | CELEBRITIES Maite Perroni proudly confirms relationship with Andrés Tovar Andrés and Claudia got married in 2019 and divorced this year in August

It’s been a messy situation over the last few months for 28-year-old producer Andrés Tovar who has been in the middle of an alleged love triangle filled with allegations of extortion, threats of lawsuits, and chaos. It all started on June 1st when Tovar confirmed on ‘Sale el sol’, that he was separated from 32-year-old actress Claudia Martín whom he married in 2019. Hours before his announcement TVNotas reported not only the news of their separation but that there was another woman involved: 38-year-old actress and singer Maite Perroni. Tovar denied that she had anything to do with the end of his marriage in his statement and Perroni’s lawyer confirmed that they would proceed legally against Martin to clear her name. Four months later on October 20th Perroni made her relationship with Tovar official, addressed the rumors and how it’s affected their safety, and shared her version of how their love story really started.

Comments / 0

Related
HOLAUSA

Pharrell Williams shares rare family photo with wife Helen and son Rocket

Pharrell Williams is enjoying some quality time with his family. Over the weekend, the Grammy Award winning producer shared a rare family photo with his wife, Helen Lasichanh, and their 12-year-old son, Rocket Ayer. In his Instagram caption, Williams wrote, “Lotus Enzymes,” referring to a popular ingredient in his skincare line Humanrace. The family and a group of their friends are currently vacationing in Egypt.
RELATIONSHIPS
HOLAUSA

Drew Barrymore and Tom Green reunite in person after 20 years and reminisce on their honeymoon

Drew Barrymore and Tom Green met on the set of Charlie‘s Angels and began dating in 1999. While their relationship and marriage were short-lived, they are still one of the most memorably weird couples of the early 00s. Last year the couple was reunited virtually via green screen magic when he appeared as a guest on the show and it was the first time they had spoken in 15 years. A year later, after nearly 20 years the world got the opportunity to watch the former flames come face to face in person on The Drew Barrymore shows segment, “Drew’s News.” In the adorably awkward clip, Barrymore can’t help but fidget with her ring while introducing him. Once they came face to face there were understandable giggles, blushing and smiles. After a quick hug, he joined his former wife at her table with co-host Ross Matthews and reminisced about their honeymoon in Ireland.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
extratv

Linda Perry & Sara Gilbert’s Divorce Finalized

Two years after calling it quits, Linda Perry and Sara Gilbert’s divorce has been finalized. In court docs obtained by People magazine, the two will have joint legal custody of their son Rhodes Emilio, 6. The doc stated that the two have been “ordered to regularly confer and share information concerning Rhodes's care, wellbeing, physical and mental health, education and welfare.”
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maite Perroni
Person
Claudia Martín
Primetimer

CBS reportedly canceled Katie Couric's CBS This Morning interview after reading her bombshell book

Couric, who anchored CBS Evening News from 2006 to 2011, calls out former CBS boss Les Moonves in her book Going There for trying to push her back to mornings after sagging ratings in the evenings. “Absolutely not … I didn’t leave the morning show I helped make number one so I could go to the third-place morning show," Couric wrote, according to the New York Post, adding: “I had come here to accomplish something, and if it didn’t work, it didn’t work. I’d rather leave the network than retreat to the morning show, which at the time was a cheap imitation of the other two.” The Post reports Couric had been scheduled to promote her book with Gayle King on CBS This Morning. That is, until CBS News bosses read Going There.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Sale El Sol#Tvnotas
Indy100

Kylie Jenner again accused of ‘blackfishing’ after appearing to have darker skin in Instagram video

Kylie Jenner has again come under fire for accusations of “blackfishing” after sharing a selfie video on her Instagram stories with a noticeably darker skin tone. The cosmetics mogul and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star received backlash after posting the video on Sunday. In the clip, she can be seen listening to Smoke by Don Toliver featuring HVN and SoFaygo in a car. She gazes into the camera before revealing her look for the day and placing her hand on her pregnant stomach. Viewers immediately noticed that the 24-year-old’s skin complexion was darker than usual..@KylieJenner looks gorgeous in...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Clowns Bleu DaVinci & Shares Letter From Big Meech

50 Cent's latest television series to take off has been BMF, which is based on the real-life story of brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. The two ran one of the country's most notorious drug enterprises, Black Mafia Family, out of Detroit. Many rap acts, including Jeezy, were involved with the group, and now there's a whole show depicting what went down behind the scenes with the Flenory brothers.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Soap Opera Couple Marries in Goth-Themed Wedding

Congratulations are in order for soap stars Courtney Hope and Chad Duell, who are newlyweds! The couple married in a gothic "Till Death"-themed wedding ceremony on Saturday in Malibu, California, with their family, friends, and The Young and the Restless and General Hospital co-stars showing up to help celebrate their love.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘Shameless’ actor and comedian dies at 40

(WJW) – Actor, rapper and comedian Ricarlo Flanagan has died at age 40. Flanagan’s agent confirmed the news to Deadline. His cause of death has not been confirmed. Flanagan recently posted to Twitter about contracting COVID-19. “This covid is no joke. I don’t wish this on anybody,” he wrote. Flanagan had a recurring role on […]
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Demi Moore, lookalike daughter Scout Willis stun at Paris fashion show

Demi Moore and her daughter, Scout Willis, were a dynamic duo at the Stella McCartney Spring 2022 show in Paris. The two twinned on Monday in their McCartney outerwear, long dark hair, and minimal makeup. Moore, 58, wore a brown bomber jacket over a black and mesh jumpsuit while Willis, 30, donned an oversized black blazer and white wide-legged pants.
BEAUTY & FASHION
rollingout.com

Ray J makes hard-core demands in divorce petition

It appears that Ray J and Princess Love are serious about ending their marriage this time. Ray J, 40, has listed off his requests to the judge, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The rapper-turned-reality TV star and businessman wants joint custody of the couple’s two children. Ray also...
RELATIONSHIPS
musictimes.com

Snoop Dogg Heartbreak: Mom Beverly Tate's Cause of Death Tragic

Snoop Dogg's mother, Beverly Tate has passed away at the age of 70. The rapper recently confirmed the tragic news on his Instagram account by posting a picture of him and Tate with the caption, "Thank u god for giving me an angel, for a mother, TWMA." The "Drop It...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlene shares devastating news as she recovers from final operation

Princess Charlene of Monaco shared some heartbreaking news as she continues to recover from an operation in South Africa. The 43-year-old royal revealed on Instagram that her beloved pet dog had suddenly passed away. Sharing a photo of herself and her pup taken last Christmas, Charlene wrote: "My little Angel died last night, she was run over. I will miss you so much, Rest In Peace [broken heart emoji]."
WORLD
AceShowbiz

Kelly Rowland Says She'll 'Never Understand' Why Her Recent Interaction With Jay-Z Went Viral

The former member of Destiny's Child and the 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker come across each other when they attend 'The Harder They Fall' premiere in Los Angeles. AceShowbiz - Kelly Rowland was left baffled after her recent interaction with Jay-Z at "The Harder They Fall" premiere went viral. When addressing the matter, the former Destiny's Child member admitted that she will "never understand" what's the big deal about it.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more / Las novedades sobre las casas reales, celebrities, moda, belleza, lifestyle y más

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy