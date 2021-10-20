IT’s OFFICIAL 3 Photos | CELEBRITIES Maite Perroni proudly confirms relationship with Andrés Tovar Andrés and Claudia got married in 2019 and divorced this year in August

It’s been a messy situation over the last few months for 28-year-old producer Andrés Tovar who has been in the middle of an alleged love triangle filled with allegations of extortion, threats of lawsuits, and chaos. It all started on June 1st when Tovar confirmed on ‘Sale el sol’, that he was separated from 32-year-old actress Claudia Martín whom he married in 2019. Hours before his announcement TVNotas reported not only the news of their separation but that there was another woman involved: 38-year-old actress and singer Maite Perroni. Tovar denied that she had anything to do with the end of his marriage in his statement and Perroni’s lawyer confirmed that they would proceed legally against Martin to clear her name. Four months later on October 20th Perroni made her relationship with Tovar official, addressed the rumors and how it’s affected their safety, and shared her version of how their love story really started.