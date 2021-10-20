CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Janesville, WI

Broadway couple to perform at Parker Arts Academy fundraiser

By Greg Little glittle@gazettextra.com
The Janesville Gazette
The Janesville Gazette
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=203vXH_0cXb31kR00
Broadway performers Emily Padgett and Josh Young will appear Friday, Nov. 5, at Parker High School in Janesville as part of a fundraiser for the Parker Arts Academy, a curricular pathway program centered on the fine arts. Submitted photo

JANESVILLE—Two of musical theater’s brightest stars will trade the shining lights of New York City for Janesville as part of an upcoming fundraiser for the Parker Arts Academy.

Broadway veterans Josh Young and Emily Padgett will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Parker High School, 3125 Mineral Point Ave. Joining the couple onstage will be students from the academy and members of the Parker High School A Capella choir.

“It’s huge to have artists of the caliber coming here,” said Jan Knutson, who coordinates the curricular pathway program focused on the fine arts. “Our goal is to bring a different artist here each year to help broaden students’ experiences.”

On the day after the show, Young and Padgett also will present a masterclass for academy students that will cover subjects such as song preparation and tips on auditioning.

“Josh is not just a wonderful performer, but he is also on staff at Oakland University in Michigan. So is Emily,” Knutson said. “They are not only passionate about performing, but also about preparing students for careers in music theater or in just helping them fulfill their passions wherever their professional careers might lead them.

“A lot of our students have dreams and aspired to be what these wonderful artists are,” she added. “What (the students) are going to get from this will influence them throughout their high school years and beyond.”

Nominated for a Tony Award for his Broadway debut as Judas Iscariot in “Jesus Christ Superstar,” Young also originated the role of John Newton in the world premiere of “Amazing Grace.” In addition, he has filled leading roles in such productions as “Evita,” “Les Miserables” and the European and Asian 50th Anniversary tour of Leonard Bernstein’s “West Side Story.”

Padgett,a veteran of six Broadway shows, most recently appeared in the original production of Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” In addition to such Broadway credits as “Bright Star,” “Side Show,” “Grease” and “Sweet Charity,” she also has appeared in productions of “Legally Blonde” and “Flashdance.”

Tickets for the Nov. 5 performance are $25 for adults and $15 for students. They are available online at Parker-Arts.com, at the Parker box office the day of the performance, or in advance at these Janesville locations: Knapton Musik Knotes, 2475 Milton Ave., and Voigt Music Center, 2152 W. Highway 14.

For more information, call 608-743-5591.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FDA advisory panel OKs Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11

A smaller dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine cleared its first regulatory hurdle Tuesday for use in young children, after a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted to recommend it for emergency use authorization for those ages 5 to 11. The 17-0 vote, with one abstention, will now go to...
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Coroner IDs suspect in Boise mall shooting that killed 2

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The suspect in a Boise mall shooting that killed two people and injured four others has died, the Boise Police Department said Tuesday. The Ada County Coroner identified the suspected shooter as Jacob Bergquist, a 27-year-old Boise man. Coroner Dotti Owens said Bergquist’s cause of death was still pending, but he died late Tuesday morning at a hospital.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
State
Michigan State
City
Janesville, WI
Janesville, WI
Entertainment
CBS News

Justice Department announces arrests of 150 people worldwide for illegal drug trafficking on the Darknet

Washington - One hundred and fifty people across three continents have been arrested and charged with drug trafficking and other illicit activity in a sweeping international law enforcement initiative targeting the illegal trafficking of drugs on the Darknet, the Justice Department announced Tuesday. Operation Dark HunTor, a collaborative effort across...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
NBC News

Police monitoring Brian Laundrie last month thought he had come home. It was his mom.

Police in North Port, Florida, have admitted that they made a mistake while monitoring Brian Laundrie's movements from his home last month. Investigators trained cameras on the Laundrie residence after his fiancée, Gabby Petito, was reported missing by her family in New York on Sept. 11. Laundrie had returned to Florida without her from their cross-country road trip Sept. 1, police said.
NORTH PORT, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonard Bernstein
Person
Roald Dahl
The Janesville Gazette

The Janesville Gazette

Janesville, WI
3K+
Followers
230
Post
805K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Janesville Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy