A fall Friday and weekend with lake effect shower chances

Lake-effect showers Tuesday afternoon into the evening, then becoming stray to isolated for the overnight. Otherwise, partial clearing for the area. Lows near 30 degrees. Tuesday’s weather on repeat for midweek. Weak wave moves through again Wednesday, which will be combined with a breezy northwest wind. This combination will bring stray to isolated lake-effect showers to the area for the morning and afternoon. We’ll see mainly a cold rain, but higher elevations in western Steuben and Tioga (Pa.) counties may see a wet snow mix in. Regardless, precipitation amounts staying very light. Otherwise, another day with partly to mostly cloudy conditions and temperatures trending colder than average. Highs Wednesday into the low to mid 40s. Partial clearing for the overnight. Lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 HOURS AGO