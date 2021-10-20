CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Nearly 1,500 suspects arrested in week-long county lines crackdown

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KDNXP_0cXb1viw00

Nearly 1,500 suspected drug traffickers have been arrested, while weapons including zombie knives and samurai swords were seized, in a week-long county lines crackdown by police.

Forces in England and Wales focused on the organised drugs crime, which involves dealers using mobile phones to help transfer class A substances from large cities to towns and rural areas, between October 11-17.

County lines are run by “line holders” and young children and vulnerable adults are often groomed, coerced, or threatened into being used as “runners” to deliver the drugs.

The practice also routinely leads to violence, and 289 weapons – including 49 firearms and 120 knives – were seized in the week-long police operation.

Nearly £2,000,000 worth of class A drugs and hundreds of weapons are now off our streets thanks to the work of officers up and down the country

Weapons uncovered also included 12 zombie knives, 22 machetes, eight samurai swords and four crossbows.

Some 1,468 people were arrested, and 2,664 vulnerable people – mostly children – were engaged for safeguarding by police.

A total of £1,254,384 was also seized, along with £2 million worth of class A drugs.

Some 28.8kg of heroin and 26.8kg of cocaine were found, and officers visited 894 cuckooed addresses, which are households usually of vulnerable people used to store drugs.

Graham McNulty, the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) lead for county lines, said police are making “significant inroads into dismantling violent county lines”.

“The figures speak for themselves – we’re stopping abhorrent criminals abusing young people and lining their own pockets in the process,” he said.

“Nearly £2,000,000 worth of class A drugs and hundreds of weapons are now off our streets thanks to the work of officers up and down the country.”

He praised the work of the Children’s Society charity, which has helped officers to identify children involved in the crimes, and urged anyone worried about a vulnerable person who could be engaged in county lines to contact police.

The NPCC said the number of county lines operating in England and Wales has declined from 2000 in 2018 to around 600 active lines currently, thanks to the work of forces in major exporting areas including Merseyside, West Midlands and London.

Police can now bring victimless prosecutions for modern slavery offences, which ensure children and vulnerable adults are spared the ordeal of having to face their exploiters in court.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Murray Davidson returns to the St Johnstone squad for Hearts clash

Murray Davidson returns to the St Johnstone squad for the cinch Premiership game against Hearts on Wednesday night after recovering from a knock. Fellow midfielder David Wotherspoon came off with a tight calf in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat by Celtic at Parkhead and is 50-50. Wing-back Shaun Rooney remains out with...
SOCCER
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Seize More Than 1,500 Stamp Bags Of Suspected Fentanyl And Nearly $30,000 In Cash At Home In Allegheny County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police say a 29-year-old man from Duquesne was arrested after a drug bust at the Orchard Park Housing Plan. In a release on Friday, police say they served a search warrant at a residence in the 900 block of State Street and seized approximately 1,650 stamp bags of suspected fentanyl, 10 additional grams of suspected fentanyl, $29,550 in cash, a weapon and ammunition. Officials say they suspected Rashaad Fitzgerald of selling fentanyl out of the residence. He is currently on probation. Appx 1,650 stamped glassine bags of suspected fentanyl (33 bricks), 10 additional grams of suspected fentanyl, $29,550 in cash, a fully loaded and untraceable black 9mm pistol (ghost gun), and an extended magazine were seized as a result of the search. pic.twitter.com/Ghp1TryWNZ — Allegheny County PD (@AlleghenyCoPD) October 1, 2021 Fitzgerald has been charged with several narcotics and firearms-related offenses, law enforcement said.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Heroin#Firearms#Cuckooed#Npcc
News 8 WROC

Nine arrested, charged in Rochester drug trafficking crackdown

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A crackdown on drug trafficking in the Rochester area led to nine arrests Tuesday. According to prosecutors, Richmond Sutton, Roland Miller, Kenneth Sutton, Mohamed Diallo, Marcus Holmes, Dejounge Sharpe, Pamela Green, Daryl Green, and Tavares Wilson face separate drug related charges. Those charges include conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, […]
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS San Francisco

Sonoma County Deputies Arrest 2, Seize 40,000 Pills Of Suspected Fentanyl

SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) – Two people were arrested in Sonoma County over the weekend on multiple drug charges after deputies said they seized tens of thousands of suspected fentanyl pills. Around 8 a.m. Sunday, a deputy pulled over the pair near Highway 101 at Old Redwood Highway in the city of Windsor in connection with a search warrant. Deputies said the warrant was connected to an investigation from the department’s Property / Narcotics unit. During a search of the vehicle, detectives said they found about 40,000 pills of the powerful narcotic. Deputies said Jennifer Zografos, a 37-year-old transient, and Cesar Olvera-Cornejo, a...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
stgeorgeutah.com

2 Washington County residents among 6 suspects arrested in Mesquite

ST. GEORGE — Two unrelated incidents in Mesquite, Nevada, over the weekend landed six suspects, including two Washington County residents, in jail facing multiple charges. According to a statement released by the Mesquite Police Department on Wednesday, the two incidents, one an investigation and the other a traffic stop, garnered a commendation from Police Chief MaQuade Chesley, who said the arrests on Saturday were a testament to the hard work and dedication his officers put forth to bring criminals to justice.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wrnjradio.com

Man arrested after seven-week long drug investigation in Phillipsburg

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – A seven-week long investigation into the alleged distribution of cocaine in Phillipsburg has led to the arrest of a Warren County man, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. On October 25, a search warrant was executed on a 2011 Ford pickup truck, driven by...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Shropshire Star

Police boss hails officers in county lines crackdown

A police boss has hailed the work of officers after a crackdown on county lines drug dealers. West Mercia police and crime commissioner John Campion commended policing teams after 12 arrests were made, as well as seizures of cash and Class A drugs running into the tens of thousands. Mr...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WWL-AMFM

Suspect arrested in N.O. after hours-long SWAT standoff

A SWAT standoff with a man in New Orleans ends with his arrest. Police apprehended Noble Thomas, 36, after he barricaded himself in an apartment on Monday. An NOPD report says, “At around 10:30 a.m., First District officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 1500 block of North Dupree Street. Upon arrival, the officers were notified that Thomas fired a weapon and was possibly still inside of the location. NOPD’s Special Operations Division officers were notified and soon after a SWAT Roll was declared.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WSAV News 3

Police arrest suspect accused of firing gunshots outside of Chatham County school

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) arrested a suspect for a shots fired incident at Bethesda Academy on Thursday. Police arrested Ike Jost, 33, on charges including six counts of aggravated assault, third-degree cruelty to children, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass and carrying weapons within School Safety Zones. CCPD says officers […]
SAVANNAH, GA
NBC San Diego

High-Speed Chase Near East County Ends in Arrest

Police arrested a man Friday after he refused to pull over and led them on a speed chase through county freeways. Police said they attempted a traffic stop for a black Ford pick-up truck for window tint and narcotic violation when the person sped away, San Diego Police officer Darius Jamsetjee said. The chase began in the area of State Route 94 and Euclid Avenue.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Independent

Over 150 arrested in global crackdown on Darknet traders

At least 150 people have been arrested by European and US authorities after a joint crackdown on traders of drugs, weapons and other illicit goods on darknet e-commerce sites, Dutch media reported Tuesday citing police agency Europol. Cash and cryptocurrency worth 26.7 million euros (£22.5 million) and 234 kilograms of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
newschain

newschain

41K+
Followers
98K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy