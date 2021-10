British director Adam Randall’s Night Teeth sets its brand of nocturnal vampires against the backdrop of Los Angeles, with particular emphasis on the staunchly anti-vamp residents of Boyle Heights. The film doesn’t provide much in terms of significant additions to existing vampiric lore—The Lost Boys pioneered the unlikely Californian vampire, while last year’s Vampires vs. the Bronx offered a muddled modern parable of vampires as gentrifying leeches. Yet while sorely lacking compelling creative elements, Night Teeth is far from devoid of entertainment value. Particularly when it comes to charming lead performances and superficial cameo appearances from Megan Fox and Sydney Sweeney, Night Teeth delivers formulaic fun without much for viewers to sink their teeth into.

