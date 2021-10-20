Beach grass could protect coastal Connecticut homes...for now

Peru, Illinois (CNN) — The disappearance and death of Jelani Day left a mother heartbroken, a family grieving, and a community with more questions than answers. Amid the questions are clues. His car was found in woods in Peru, Illinois, nearly 70 miles from where he was last seen alive. His wallet, some clothes, and an ID lanyard were all found individually at separate locations in the same general area of the car, but at distances as large as over a mile apart from where the body was found, according to investigators.

PERU, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO