MLB

West Coast Braves fans at Dodger Stadium to root for Atlanta

fox5atlanta.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta looks to extend NL Champion Series lead over Los...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

Adam Duvall just got his ankles broken by a baseball (Video)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall tried to field a baseball, but instead “broke his ankles” during Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday. The Atlanta Braves are looking to exorcise the demons that was their collapse in the 2020 NLCS this Saturday with a Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the win, they will reach the World Series for the first time since 1999. To do so, they will need to not make any mistakes.
MLB
FanSided

MLB announces next step in Marcell Ozuna’s administrative leave

MLB announced they are extending Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna’s administrative leave through the playoffs. Ozuna has been away from the team since he was investigated on domestic violence charges in late May. On Sept. 9, the Braves outfielder entered a plea deal to get those charges dropped, but in doing so will enter a diversion program that will last three-to-six months. MLB is rightly waiting for Ozuna to complete said program and get the charges dropped.
MLB
#Dodger Stadium#Atlanta#Tbs#Superstation#West Coast Braves
chatsports.com

The Braves World Series birth means one thing

Waking up this morning on less that four hours sleep was a little easier knowing that for the first time since 1999, the Atlanta Braves are going to the World Series. A World Series between the American League champion Houston Astros and the National League champion Atlanta Braves isn’t going to be the television rating juggernaut that a Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox pairing would have provided, but you know what? I don’t care. And neither do you.
MLB
Audacy

Josh Donaldson mocks Dodgers, rips MLB during NLCS Game 3

Josh Donaldson has been following his former team rather closely this October and the former Atlanta Braves slugger and current Minnesota Twins third baseman had some thoughts about Tuesday’s Game 3 NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Donaldson was live-tweeting during the game and began to tear into the Dodgers...
MLB
KTLA

Dodgers and Braves begin 2021 NLCS Saturday night in Atlanta

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves will face off Saturday to begin the 2021 National League Championship Series.  In this rematch of the 2020 NLCS, in which the Dodgers won in seven games, the winner will advance to the World Series to face either the Astros or Red Sox.  Game 1 on Saturday will start at 5:08 p.m. PT at Truist Park […]
MLB
FanSided

Braves: How did Dansby Swanson injure his eye?

Here is why Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson has stitches above his eye. Getting lost in the incredibly intense 2021 NLCS, Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson is sporting some stitches above his eye. Atlanta is back at Truist Park on Saturday night with an opportunity to clinch its first trip...
MLB
Royals Review

Royals fans, it’s time to root for...Atlanta?

Kansas City Royals fans like to root for the underdogs and the small market teams, and rightfully so. Both qualities describe Kansas City sports teams well. Unfortunately for Royals fans and for fans of the small market teams everywhere, this Major League Baseball postseason has...not exactly been great. The traditional...
NFL
Talking Chop

Talking Chop Podcast Episode 314: NLCS Preview as Braves Welcome Dodgers to Atlanta

The NLCS has finally arrived and the Braves will welcome a more than familiar foe to Atlanta for Game 1 on Saturday night: The Los Angeles Dodgers. While natural talent may be on the Dodgers side, rest, momentum, and perhaps a touch of destiny could certainly aid the Braves. If last year’s NLCS between these two same teams was any indication, it should be a wonderful series of amazing baseball.
MLB
NWI.com

Atlanta Braves return to NL Championship Series after eliminating Milwaukee in 4 games, to face winner of Dodgers-Giants

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves return to NL Championship Series after eliminating Milwaukee in 4 games, to face winner of Dodgers-Giants. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Watch Now: Related Video. Get the latest baseball news...
MLB
CBS Atlanta

Atlanta Braves Fans React To Game 3 Win Against Milwaukee Brewers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Support for the Atlanta Braves was real at Truist Park, with standing room only inside the stadium on October 11, 2021. However, fans outside at The Battery didn’t need any tickets to show their team spirit, as they watched the Braves and Milwaukee Brewers on the big screen for Game 3 of the National League Division Series. Not everyone had Columbus Day off, but you couldn’t tell by the crowd of fans entering Truist Park. “I am so glad to be here for standing room only. All I want to do is watch the game....
MLB

