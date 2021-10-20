Absegami over Holy Spirit in Double OT - Girls soccer recap

Ryan Lee’s first-half goal for Manalapan, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, lifted the Braves to a 1-0 win over No. 11 Shore on Tuesday in a battle of Top-20 teams. Sydney Kwartin had the shutout in goal for Manalapan (11-1), which has won 11 in a row since a season-opening loss to Freehold Township. Kwartin’s shutout was the second straight clean sheet for Manalapan and the eighth in the last nine games.

MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 14 DAYS AGO