Soccer

Absegami over Holy Spirit in Double OT - Girls soccer recap

By Mike Byrne
NJ.com
NJ.com
 6 days ago
Maya Scannell and Ikechi Wokocha knocked in a goal apiece as Absegami won at home in the second overtime, 2-1, over Holy Spirit. Megan...

NJ.com

