Congress & Courts

Critics still opposed after Democrats ease IRS bank reporting to $10K

By LEANDRA BERNSTEIN
WTOV 9
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (SBG) — Democrats' attempts to quell the backlash to a proposed bank reporting regime did not go as planned. Critics remain unwavering in their opposition to a new requirement for banks to report additional information on customer accounts to the Internal Revenue Service. Lawmakers unveiled their revised plan...

Washington Post

The anti-filibuster effort is winning

The filibuster took another small-but-significant step last week toward what some experts believe is its inevitable demise. President Biden, in a CNN town hall, expressed an openness to getting rid of it for narrow issues — specifically the debt ceiling and voting rights. The evidence is pretty clear that the...
New York Post

Banks, financial firms ask White House to drop IRS reporting rule

A group of nearly 100 banks and financial industry organizations are writing to President Biden urging him to ditch a proposal in his spending plan that would compel banks to report data on accounts to the Internal Revenue Service — citing a “reasonable right to privacy.”. Democrats set the threshold...
Business Insider

Mitch McConnell slams Democrats' proposal to tax billionaires, calling it a 'hair-brained scheme' to penalize people who 'invested wisely'

Democrats have an plan to finance their scaled-down social-spending bill with a tax on billionaires' assets. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday was quick to oppose that idea. "This hair-brained scheme would have the IRS (Internal Revenue Service) penalizing people who invested wisely and compensating people who have invested...
KGET

House Republicans hold roundtable on energy tax hikes under Democrats’ reconciliation plan

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KGET) — Republican Whip Steve Scalese (LA-01) lead a roundtable discussion about the “Heat Your Home” tax, or the methane/natural gas tax and the Clean Electricity Performance plan that Democrats are currently trying to pass in their Reconciliation Bill. Rep. Kevin McCarthy was supposed to lead the discussion but Scalese spoke in his […]
AFP

Republican leaders blame stimulus for rising US inflation

Republican Senate leaders on Tuesday railed against rising US inflation rates, blaming the price increases on the flood of money from a pandemic stimulus package pushed by Democratic President Joe Biden earlier this year. Senate leader Chuck Schumer, who presides over the razor-thin Democratic majority in the chamber, expressed confidence that the programs will win approval.
AFP

As US debt limit looms again, calls intensify for reform

The US government is once again nearing the limit on how much debt it can take on, a familiar deadline that will force the country's political elite into high-stakes negotiations over averting a default. The world's largest economy has never failed to meet a debt payment before, and though standoffs like these have become familiar in Washington, Democrats and Republicans are expected to eventually reach a compromise before the limit may be reached in December. The looming deadline comes as Democrats appear near an agreement to unilaterally pass a social services spending plan backed by President Joe Biden, as well as an infrastructure bill that has attracted some Republican support. But calls are growing to put an end to the legal limit, with several economists saying the brinksmanship is unnecessary and potentially damaging.
KFOX 14

A look inside the proposed tax on billionaires

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Democrats are looking for money from the very highest earners with a billionaires' tax that would help raise revenue for President Joe Biden's social spending plan. Reports of the proposal emerged after Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., said she would not support raising certain taxes on corporations or...
CNN

Will companies still pay for Biden's big spending plan?

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — As Wall Street watches the debate over President...
