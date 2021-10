It seems to be pretty normal for co-stars to bond while they’re waiting around on a movie set. But it’s probably a little harder for that bonding to happen when one actor is a teenager and the other is a Hollywood icon with several decades of acting experience under her belt. Despite those odds, though, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan were able to connect in one unforgettable way when they filmed Freaky Friday together -- so much so that they use a secret code they developed on set to keep in touch even today.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO