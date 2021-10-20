CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Watch live now: Candidates for mayor square off on Syracuse.com

By Megan Craig
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 6 days ago
Syracuse, N.Y. – The three people running to be the next mayor of Syracuse are facing off in a debate hosted by Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard....

Syracuse.com

Oswego County leader tells NY redistricting panel: Don’t split up our county

After a decade of split representation in Congress, an Oswego County leader said Tuesday it’s time to reunite the county into one district representing all of its citizens. A decade ago, mapmakers split the county in half when drawing new boundaries for congressional districts, folding the county’s eastern and western towns and villages into separate districts.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Hochul follows through on post-Cuomo harassment, discrimination measures

Albany, N.Y. — Gov. Hochul says she’s making good on her promise to turn the page from the Cuomo era and root out harassment and discrimination in state government. State workers will be required to take a new live training program as a way to guard against inappropriate behavior and bullying and an independent law firm will be free to probe claims made from within the Executive Chamber, Hochul announced in a video released Monday by her office.
ALBANY, NY
Syracuse.com

Hochul to extend gun violence state of emergency in NY

Albany, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul is extending the expiring state of emergency on gun violence at least another month, according to her office. The extension of the state of emergency, which was enacted in July by former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, comes as the program’s promised $159 million continues to be allocated as a litany of related programs are being formed. The emergency had been set to expire last week but will now continue through at least Nov. 22.
ALBANY, NY
#Democrat#Republican#Syracuse University
Syracuse.com

Adam Weitsman building $4.5M pool; plus, SU basketball set for exhibition opener (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 27)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 59; Low: 38. Mostly cloudy, cool. See the 5-day forecast. FIRST LOOK: CAFE OPENS DOWNTOWN: Opening a diner has always been a dream for Joe Terotta. He’s worked at a dozen or so restaurants for the past 28 years, but there’s just something about serving good comfort food to a loyal group of customers. Last month, he saw a “For Lease” sign on the former Miss Syracuse Diner next to City Hall, and the Across the Hall Café served its first meal last Monday. Joe, his wife and two kids and a family friend cook breakfast and lunch each day — with menu items such as chicken riggies, shown above — using fresh ingredients from small local distributors and stores. Here’s what you can expect from a visit. (Charlie Miller photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Vote for my candidate: Burtis, Fogel, Kinne, Magaro-Dolan, Rossetti (Your Letters)

Burtis shows fiscal restraint in county Legislature. I am writing this letter on behalf of Onondaga County Legislator Tim Burtis, who is running for reelection in District 3. SInce 2015, Burtis has served his constituents with dedication, selflessness and vision while not forgetting his mission to make sound fiscal decisions. That mission is what defines his time in the Legislature: to never add unneeded or unwarranted debt to county residents.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

 https://www.syracuse.com

