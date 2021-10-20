Watch live now: Candidates for mayor square off on Syracuse.com
Syracuse, N.Y. – The three people running to be the next mayor of Syracuse are facing off in a debate hosted by Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard....www.syracuse.com
Syracuse, N.Y. – The three people running to be the next mayor of Syracuse are facing off in a debate hosted by Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard....www.syracuse.com
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0