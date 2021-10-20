CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Desloge Library to Honor Veterans in November

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Desloge) With Veterans Day coming in November, the Desloge Public Library has...

Daily Journal

Desloge library hosting trunk or treat this year

The Desloge Public Library is taking its Halloween festivities outside this year. The library is hosting a trunk or treat on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Desloge City Park. In the past, there has been a drop-in craft night at the library. “But then COVID started hitting...
DESLOGE, MO
amtrib.com

Melissa Public Library announced November events

The Melissa Public Library announced that its November lineup will be filled with activities for the whole family.  Events kick-off on Nov. 2 with Edible Craft Time at 4:30 p.m. featuring glitter boba bottles.  Two weeks later on Nov. 16, Edible Craft Time returns again with campfire cookie decorating. Culinary library activities for the month will conclude Nov. 30 with a “Teen Tuesday” dedicated to cupcake decorating.
MELISSA, TX
lowergwynedd.org

Veterans Day Ceremony-November 11th, 2021

Lower Gwynedd Township will hold its annual Veterans Day ceremony, honoring America’s veterans again this year. The ceremony will be on Veterans Day, Thursday, November 11th, commencing promptly at 11:00 am – commemorating the time, day, and year WW I ended in 1918. As was the case last year due to Covid-19-related restrictions, the 2021 ceremony will be held at Veterans Park, at the intersection of N. Bethlehem Pike and Penllyn Pike, in Spring House. Residents of LGT and surrounding communities are invited to attend the approximately 1-hour ceremony. Veterans wishing to do so are encouraged to spend a few minutes at the ceremony describing their service, explaining what their service means to them, and noting what we need to learn and remember about the experiences and sacrifices of those who serve our nation. Please contact Bill Wanger, Chairman of the Lower Gwynedd Veterans Day Memorial Committee, at 215-694-5217 or wwangeresq@gmail.com.
FESTIVAL
reportertoday.com

Seekonk Library Teen Activities for November

SEEKONK, MA – — Students entering grades 6-12 can participate in free activities after school:. TAB is for teens who want to volunteer at the library on a regular basis. Members have a snack and play a game and then get down to business planning upcoming activities. An application is on our website: seekonkpl.org/teens.
SEEKONK, MA
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Eight Vietnam veterans from Washington County on Saturday, November 6, Honor Flight

Washington Co., WI – Eight Vietnam veterans from Washington County will be participating in the Stars & Stripes November Honor Flight to Washington D.C. The local Vietnam veterans include Thomas Buschke (Army) of Hartford, Michael Darvin (Air Force) of Hartford, Kenneth Weddig (Coast Guard) of Kewaskum, Glenn Bogenschneider (Army) of Slinger, Michael Carney (Air Force) of Slinger, and Thomas Albinger (Air Force), Charles McCormick (Army), and Donald Pape (Army) all of West Bend.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
theobserver.com

5K will honor Belleville’s veterans

Registration is open for the Annual Veterans Day 5K Run/Walk, an event dedicated to the men and women of Belleville who served in the military. The race, which starts at 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 6, caps a full day of events. Proceeds will benefit a scholarship fund for a graduating...
BELLEVILLE, NJ
FL Radio Group

Keuka College To Honor Area Veterans

KEUKA PARK, N.Y.—Keuka College’s annual celebration of the region’s veterans will have a different look this year. Instead of the traditional ceremony in Norton Chapel, local veterans are invited to participate in a Campus Drive-Through Honor Parade. The event will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 12:30 p.m. Campus...
KEUKA PARK, NY
Plumas County News

Veterans of Foreign War honor Zernich

The Veterans of Foreign War Quincy Post 3825 honored Robert Zernich for his support of the Veterans Memorial at Dame Shirley Plaza in Quincy, as well as his contributions as Chairman of the Memorial Day Committee. For years Zernich has organized the annual event, which features a flag ceremony, color guard, various speakers and more.
QUINCY, CA
sissetoncourier.com

Local Veterans enjoy Honor Flight....

October 9 was a very special day for 121 Vietnam Veterans, including four Sisseton natives. They participated in the Midwest Honor Flight on a whirlwind one-day trip to Washington, D.C. that made all of the veterans feel the warm welcome and gratitude most Vietnam veterans failed to see on their return home more than 50 years ago.
MILITARY
WKTV

Veterans at MVHS Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Honored

UTICA, N.Y. - Members of the Honor Flight Network hosted an Honorary Flight event for veterans at the Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS) Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (RNC). Honor Flight annually takes veterans to Washington, D.C to visit the memorials honoring those who served and sacrificed our country at no...
UTICA, NY
aerotechnews.com

Unique honor flight celebrates female veterans

Girl power took on an entirely new meaning recently when 93 female veterans whose service spanned from World War II to the Korean War and the Vietnam War flew to Washington, D. C., for Operation HerStory, the first all-woman Honor Flight out of Illinois. More than 200 volunteers from Chicago...
MILITARY
highcountryshopper.com

Honoring Veterans Day Hosted by Paonia K-8

Paonia K-8 will be hosting our "Honoring Veterans Day" on November 11, 2021 at 9 am. We will honor and celebrate Veterans. If you know a Veteran who would be able to attend we would like to contact them for a special invitation. We are setting up a tribute table...
PAONIA, CO
WRTV

Veterans honored at Marion National Cemetery

Soon, the Marion National Cemetery will be illuminated. Thousands of lights will be placed next to each veteran’s grave. It's something a group of local Hoosiers does every year to honor our fallen men and women.
MARION, IN
The Moultrie Observer

DAR to sell wreaths to honor veterans

MOULTRIE, Ga. — John Benning Chapter NSDAR will join with the national Wreaths Across America (WAA) organization to honor veterans by placing wreaths on their graves across the country during the holiday season. This is the fourth year DAR has sponsored this project locally. The National Society DAR is a national sponsor of WAA.
MOULTRIE, GA
newjerseyhills.com

Long Hill library hosts November programs

LONG HILL TWP. _ The following programs are being offered by the Long Hill Township Library, 917 Valley Road, Gillette. For more information, call the library at (908) 647-2088. Sign up for programs at: LHT Library Adult Programs: November 2021 (google.com) Invasive Plants in New Jersey: What to do!: 7...
GILLETTE, NJ
Marie Evening News

Bayliss Library releases upcoming events for November

SAULT STE. MARIE — The Bayliss Public Library has released upcoming events being hosted for November that are free and open to the public. At 2 p.m. every Tuesday, the library screens films for their Movie Matinee program. Film selections can be viewed inside the library. Be advised that not all movie choices are family films, so use your best judgment when deciding whether to bring children.
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI
KSST Radio

TAMUC To Honor Veterans At 31st Annual Veterans Vigil

COMMERCE, Texas — Texas A&M University-Commerce will continue its storied tradition of honoring our nation’s veterans by hosting the 31st Annual Veterans Vigil. The event is scheduled for Nov. 12, and the theme is “The Forever Oath.”. Brigadier General Mike H. McClendon (Ret.) is this year’s guest speaker for the...
COMMERCE, TX
lancasterbee.com

Veteran’s Day – a day of honor, a day to honor

Each year on November 11th, Veterans Day, we honor the men and women who have served our nation and answered the call to defend it. The United States rose to greatness on the strength of their service and their stories are woven into the fabric of our nation’s history. Close to 19 million U.S. veterans are alive today, one million […]
FESTIVAL

