Desloge Library to Honor Veterans in November

Lower Gwynedd Township will hold its annual Veterans Day ceremony, honoring America’s veterans again this year. The ceremony will be on Veterans Day, Thursday, November 11th, commencing promptly at 11:00 am – commemorating the time, day, and year WW I ended in 1918. As was the case last year due to Covid-19-related restrictions, the 2021 ceremony will be held at Veterans Park, at the intersection of N. Bethlehem Pike and Penllyn Pike, in Spring House. Residents of LGT and surrounding communities are invited to attend the approximately 1-hour ceremony. Veterans wishing to do so are encouraged to spend a few minutes at the ceremony describing their service, explaining what their service means to them, and noting what we need to learn and remember about the experiences and sacrifices of those who serve our nation. Please contact Bill Wanger, Chairman of the Lower Gwynedd Veterans Day Memorial Committee, at 215-694-5217 or wwangeresq@gmail.com.

FESTIVAL ・ 1 DAY AGO