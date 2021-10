Last season, Utah Jazz fans could be forgiven if they watched the NBA Finals with a single thought recurring in their minds: that could have been us. It really could have been. The Phoenix Suns were not expected to participate in the league’s biggest dance heading into the 2020-21 season. They got there with a combination of luck, grit, and good old fashioned high-quality basketball. Although dropping the Finals to the Milwaukee Bucks, to say that the Suns surpassed expectations would be an understatement.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO