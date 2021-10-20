No kidding, goats clear kudzu

HIGH POINT — The Goat Squad of Chapel Hill on Wednesday provided a herd of 25 goats for two days to clear kudzu from a city-owned lot along Richland Creek on Cassell Street.

The goats will help make way for a new 1.4-acre Four Seasons Bird Sanctuary to border the future Southwest Heritage Greenway, said Dorothy Darr, executive director of the Southwest Renewal Foundation.

Goats offer an environmentally friendly way to remove unwanted vegetation and last worked in this district in 2012, beginning an effort to revitalize the area.

“Everyone wants to live in a clean, healthy environment,” Darr said. “This project will help provide one for local residents. But the project also has regional and state significance. Few people know this, but inner-city southwest High Point is located at the headwaters of Richland Watershed and the Cape Fear River Basin, the state’s only major river basin that flows directly into the Atlantic Ocean. So what we do in our own backyard, so to speak, literally affects North Carolina’s waterways all the way to the ocean.”