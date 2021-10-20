CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High Point, NC

No kidding, goats clear kudzu

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15A9lz_0cXayCRq00

HIGH POINT — The Goat Squad of Chapel Hill on Wednesday provided a herd of 25 goats for two days to clear kudzu from a city-owned lot along Richland Creek on Cassell Street.

The goats will help make way for a new 1.4-acre Four Seasons Bird Sanctuary to border the future Southwest Heritage Greenway, said Dorothy Darr, executive director of the Southwest Renewal Foundation.

Goats offer an environmentally friendly way to remove unwanted vegetation and last worked in this district in 2012, beginning an effort to revitalize the area.

“Everyone wants to live in a clean, healthy environment,” Darr said. “This project will help provide one for local residents. But the project also has regional and state significance. Few people know this, but inner-city southwest High Point is located at the headwaters of Richland Watershed and the Cape Fear River Basin, the state’s only major river basin that flows directly into the Atlantic Ocean. So what we do in our own backyard, so to speak, literally affects North Carolina’s waterways all the way to the ocean.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FDA advisory panel OKs Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11

A smaller dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine cleared its first regulatory hurdle Tuesday for use in young children, after a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted to recommend it for emergency use authorization for those ages 5 to 11. The 17-0 vote, with one abstention, will now go to...
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Coroner IDs suspect in Boise mall shooting that killed 2

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The suspect in a Boise mall shooting that killed two people and injured four others has died, the Boise Police Department said Tuesday. The Ada County Coroner identified the suspected shooter as Jacob Bergquist, a 27-year-old Boise man. Coroner Dotti Owens said Bergquist’s cause of death was still pending, but he died late Tuesday morning at a hospital.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
High Point, NC
City
Chapel Hill, NC
High Point, NC
Lifestyle
Chapel Hill, NC
Lifestyle
The Hill

Elon Musk rips Democrats' billionaire tax plan

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk ripped the Democratic proposal for an annual tax on billionaires’ investment gains on Monday as lawmakers consider the tax as a way to fund the party’s multitrillion-dollar reconciliation package. Musk, who as of Monday had the highest net worth on Forbes’s list of billionaires,...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

Police monitoring Brian Laundrie last month thought he had come home. It was his mom.

Police in North Port, Florida, have admitted that they made a mistake while monitoring Brian Laundrie's movements from his home last month. Investigators trained cameras on the Laundrie residence after his fiancée, Gabby Petito, was reported missing by her family in New York on Sept. 11. Laundrie had returned to Florida without her from their cross-country road trip Sept. 1, police said.
NORTH PORT, FL
The Associated Press

Soler, Braves overcome Morton injury, top Astros in Game 1

HOUSTON (AP) — A healthy swing by Jorge Soler powered the Atlanta Braves to a smashing start in the World Series. Making his first start since testing positive for COVID-19, Soler became the first player to begin a World Series with a home run and the Braves, despite the loss of pitcher Charlie Morton to a broken leg, hushed the Houston Astros 6-2 Tuesday night in Game 1.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Ocean#The Goats#Kudzu
High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
4K+
Followers
213
Post
643K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

Comments / 0

Community Policy