The automotive world is going electric, and manufacturers, big and small, are scrambling to snatch up a piece of this booming segment. Manufacturers such as Tesla have managed to carve out a decent chunk of the EV market, but most realize that it's not only passenger vehicles that are going to make big money; commercial vehicles are also going to be a multi-billion dollar industry. Tesla has been threatening the world with its all-electric semi-truck, but the company has been quiet about its progress, with little more than reports that the Gigafactory in Nevada is getting ready for production.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO