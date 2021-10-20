CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aiken, SC

Congressmen concerned about DOE performance in wake of COVID-19 vaccine rules

By Colin Demarest cdemarest@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XGkQx_0cXawoa400
Buy Now A protester waves a sign and holds an American flag during a September demonstration near the Savannah River Site. (Colin Demarest/Staff) Aiken Standard file photo

Four congressmen representing South Carolina and Georgia are worried about the adverse impacts vaccine mandates might have on U.S. nuclear security and the Department of Energy’s ability to conduct its sweeping mission.

In a letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, U.S. Reps. Joe Wilson, Jeff Duncan, William Timmons and Rick Allen asked if the department had considered the “implications of inevitable workforce loss due to” COVID-19 vaccine policies and how the department intends to ensure continuity of operations, namely for plutonium management and disposal at the Savannah River Site.

“Our utmost concern is for mission security in protecting these national assets critical to our national defense and nuclear deterrence, particularly at Defense Nuclear Sites,” the quartet of Republicans wrote Oct. 15.

Officials are “paying very close attention” to workforce fluctuations in the wake of vaccination mandates, Jason Armstrong, the National Nuclear Security Administration’s Savannah River Site manager, said Monday. “Programs and processes” are in place for backfill, he told the Governor’s Nuclear Advisory Council, emphasizing that it’s something “we constantly talk about, and are aware of, and cognizant of.”

A request for comment made to the Energy Department on Wednesday morning was not immediately answered.

Some 11,000 people work at the Savannah River Site, the 310-square-mile reservation south of Aiken. The four congressmen said they have heard firsthand from workers perturbed by COVID-19 vaccine requirements and President Joe Biden’s related September decree.

“These are employees who have dedicated their professional livelihoods to tackling the nation’s most complex nuclear security and environmental issues and are now faced with complying with a federal mandate, being fired, or quitting,” the congressmen said. “When these dedicated employees leave, along with them go their decades of knowledge that is critical to maintaining our nuclear security.”

Duncan last month urged Savannah River Nuclear Solutions to ditch its COVID-19 vaccine rules, which he suggested were legally and ethically dubious. Fluor-led Savannah River Nuclear Solutions manages SRS.

No person, Duncan said at the time, should “have to decide between a vaccine and their job, particularly those who have already made such sacrifices in service to our nation.”

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FDA advisory panel OKs Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11

A smaller dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine cleared its first regulatory hurdle Tuesday for use in young children, after a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted to recommend it for emergency use authorization for those ages 5 to 11. The 17-0 vote, with one abstention, will now go to...
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Coroner IDs suspect in Boise mall shooting that killed 2

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The suspect in a Boise mall shooting that killed two people and injured four others has died, the Boise Police Department said Tuesday. The Ada County Coroner identified the suspected shooter as Jacob Bergquist, a 27-year-old Boise man. Coroner Dotti Owens said Bergquist’s cause of death was still pending, but he died late Tuesday morning at a hospital.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aiken, SC
Health
State
Georgia State
Aiken, SC
Government
City
Aiken, SC
State
South Carolina State
The Hill

Elon Musk rips Democrats' billionaire tax plan

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk ripped the Democratic proposal for an annual tax on billionaires’ investment gains on Monday as lawmakers consider the tax as a way to fund the party’s multitrillion-dollar reconciliation package. Musk, who as of Monday had the highest net worth on Forbes’s list of billionaires,...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

Police monitoring Brian Laundrie last month thought he had come home. It was his mom.

Police in North Port, Florida, have admitted that they made a mistake while monitoring Brian Laundrie's movements from his home last month. Investigators trained cameras on the Laundrie residence after his fiancée, Gabby Petito, was reported missing by her family in New York on Sept. 11. Laundrie had returned to Florida without her from their cross-country road trip Sept. 1, police said.
NORTH PORT, FL
The Associated Press

Soler, Braves overcome Morton injury, top Astros in Game 1

HOUSTON (AP) — A healthy swing by Jorge Soler powered the Atlanta Braves to a smashing start in the World Series. Making his first start since testing positive for COVID-19, Soler became the first player to begin a World Series with a home run and the Braves, despite the loss of pitcher Charlie Morton to a broken leg, hushed the Houston Astros 6-2 Tuesday night in Game 1.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Granholm
Person
Joe Biden
Person
William Timmons
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
3K+
Followers
269
Post
573K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy