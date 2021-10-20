Congressmen concerned about DOE performance in wake of COVID-19 vaccine rules

Buy Now A protester waves a sign and holds an American flag during a September demonstration near the Savannah River Site. (Colin Demarest/Staff) Aiken Standard file photo

Four congressmen representing South Carolina and Georgia are worried about the adverse impacts vaccine mandates might have on U.S. nuclear security and the Department of Energy’s ability to conduct its sweeping mission.

In a letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, U.S. Reps. Joe Wilson, Jeff Duncan, William Timmons and Rick Allen asked if the department had considered the “implications of inevitable workforce loss due to” COVID-19 vaccine policies and how the department intends to ensure continuity of operations, namely for plutonium management and disposal at the Savannah River Site.

“Our utmost concern is for mission security in protecting these national assets critical to our national defense and nuclear deterrence, particularly at Defense Nuclear Sites,” the quartet of Republicans wrote Oct. 15.

Officials are “paying very close attention” to workforce fluctuations in the wake of vaccination mandates, Jason Armstrong, the National Nuclear Security Administration’s Savannah River Site manager, said Monday. “Programs and processes” are in place for backfill, he told the Governor’s Nuclear Advisory Council, emphasizing that it’s something “we constantly talk about, and are aware of, and cognizant of.”

A request for comment made to the Energy Department on Wednesday morning was not immediately answered.

Some 11,000 people work at the Savannah River Site, the 310-square-mile reservation south of Aiken. The four congressmen said they have heard firsthand from workers perturbed by COVID-19 vaccine requirements and President Joe Biden’s related September decree.

“These are employees who have dedicated their professional livelihoods to tackling the nation’s most complex nuclear security and environmental issues and are now faced with complying with a federal mandate, being fired, or quitting,” the congressmen said. “When these dedicated employees leave, along with them go their decades of knowledge that is critical to maintaining our nuclear security.”

Duncan last month urged Savannah River Nuclear Solutions to ditch its COVID-19 vaccine rules, which he suggested were legally and ethically dubious. Fluor-led Savannah River Nuclear Solutions manages SRS.

No person, Duncan said at the time, should “have to decide between a vaccine and their job, particularly those who have already made such sacrifices in service to our nation.”