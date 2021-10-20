CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

COMMENTARY: When God Disappears

Cover picture for the articleIn 1951, philosopher-theologian Paul Tillich spoke the famous words, to be published in book form a year later, “The courage to be is rooted in the God who appears when God has disappeared in the anxiety of doubt.”. He spoke these words in the midst of American postwar affluence,...

JSTOR Daily

Where Demons Come From

Halloween brings a familiar array of spooky characters: ghosts, witches, zombies, goblins, and demons. But what is a demon, anyway? Christians today often describe them as fallen angels, minions of the most famous ex-angel of all, Satan. But New Testament scholar Dale Basil Martin writes that there was no such connection in ancient Jewish thought, or even among the first Christians.
RELIGION
The Independent

The Passion of the Christ actor Jim Caviezel tells QAnon conference to send their enemies ‘back to hell where they belong’

The Passion of the Christ actor Jim Caviezel delivered a bizarre speech to a QAnon conference, repeating word-for-word Mel Gibson’s famous battle cry from Braveheart.Mr Caviezel was speaking at the For God & Country: Patriot Double Down convention held in Las Vegas, where he claimed there was an ongoing religious war between Satan and liberal values.He mimicked the fiery speech given by Mr Gibson’s character William Wallace before a battle with the English in his 1995 film Braveheart, including the famous line “you can take our lives, but you can never take our freedom”.The 53-year-old went on share familiar...
RELIGION
PopSugar

How Afrodescendientes Are Unapologetically Embracing Their Ancestral Spirituality

A decade ago, if you Googled any of the following African religions, Ifá, Santería, Candomblé, Palo, or Vodun, only a spattering of entries would come up, and they'd probably be written from an outsider's anthropological perspective, rather than by the practitioners themselves. As closed oral religions, anyone seeking to learn about them would have struggled to find information that wasn't commercialized, inaccurate, or created in a movie studio. But times are changing.
RELIGION
opelikaobserver.com

Surprised By God

The story of Ruth must have knocked the socks (or at least the sandals) off its Jewish audience. It’s the account of a young Moabite woman who, rather than remain in a pagan land with her people upon the death of her Jewish husband, makes the radical decision to accompany her mother-in-law (Naomi) to Israel.
OPELIKA, AL
Argus Press

MCCLUNG: When you are afraid, trust in God

Writer Lisa Bevere tells about taking her grandson Asher to Disney World. He told her prior to entering the theme park that he did not want to go on any rides that were dark, he didn’t want to take any rides that would make him go upside down, and he didn’t want any with screaming.
OWOSSO, MI
Belief.Net

What to Do When God Says 'No'

God is a Father that answers prayer, and we love when He agrees with our prayer requests. However, there will be times when God says "no" or not yet to our prayers. As a good Father, God will never agree to something that’s not in our long-term best interest, even when we constantly pray or beg. When God says yes to our prayer requests, it builds our confidence and faith in prayer. So what should we do when God tells us "no" or not yet? Accepting God’s "no" can be challenging, but you must trust that God is saying "no" for the reason that’s beyond your understanding.
RELIGION
wordonfire.org

When Hating God and the World Seems Reasonable

There are times when, all too innocently and because we have not been mindful of what is before us, we give too much license to a dead past that cannot be changed, and then we lose our handle on things. Like the Sorcerer’s Apprentice, we conjure from the ether of our past a solitary-but-sharply-outlined idea, and then, one after another, memories begin to fall upon us, like bright orbs called from galaxies far beyond and much better kept in the distance. Our disappointing families and imperfect friends, our closely held secrets and sins and sorrows and regrets, given too much free reign, begin to dominate us. They wreak havoc on our emotions and then begin to drain our spirits until we have no willingness to fight but are just depleted and depressed—all trust, all hope diminished.
RELIGION
guideposts.org

The Finger of God

Moses and Aaron performed all these wonders before Pharaoh, but the Lord hardened Pharaoh’s heart, and he would not let the Israelites go out of his country.—Exodus 11:10 (NIV) Pharoah's stubbornness and refusal to set the Israelites free led to God punishing him by sending ten plagues to Egypt. But...
RELIGION
The Spokesman-Review

Faith and Values: When violence meets God’s whirlwind, perspective follows

Two Sundays ago, our pastor preached about God speaking to Job “out of a whirlwind” (Job 38:1-7). Why a whirlwind? It’s a question I’ve asked for many years as I pondered this provocative chapter in Job. The image doesn’t fit with our usual thought about whirlwinds (think “tornado”). Massive, violent...
RELIGION
lasentinel.net

GOD vs “the gods

When the Philistines saw and realized that the misfortunes which came about were not by accident; but they saw the problems repeated and brought on to themselves by keeping the Ark of the Covenant (The Ark of God), the most sacred vessel of the Israelites, (they thought it was a trophy) they proceeded to plan what to do in accordance to the best way to get the Ark out of their hands. The Philistines of their five cities: Gaza, Gath, Ekron, and Ashkelon planned what to do. They saw the destructive things happening to them (1 Samuel 5:6-8) The hand of the LORD lay heavy on the Ashdonites. He wrought havoc on them. What shall we do? (Their god (Dagon) had been crushed. Dagon’s head, hands and feet were on the threshold. This was beyond their imagination. How could this be??!! They had relied on this man-made handmade “god” for protection …to grow their grain. As always, the “gods” that many people serve will always fall before the “One True God.” Isaiah references this in Isaiah chs. 10 and 41:1-42:17 This lengthy speech speaks of redemption. The nations must show whether their “gods” can match the true deity’s power. If one “god” is destroyed men rush right along making bad decisions one after another to build another new idol and start serving it/them. “Not one of them can predict or respond when I question him.” (The LORD says.) They are all as nothing.” (Isaiah 41:28, 29) This is further proved when reading 1 Samuel chs. 5 & 6. The Ark is sent to Gath and the hand of the LORD came against them in Gath. Then they sent the Ark of God to Ekron and the Ekronites cried out “they have moved the Ark of God to us to slay us and our kin (1 Samuel 5:10).” Send it away to its own place. There was panic so that in the whole city. Death permeated the whole city. The men who did not die were stricken with hemorrhoids (bubonic plague). The Ark was in the territory of the Philistines for seven months. The priests and the diviners (soothsayers) were gathered to decide what to do. After a meeting and discussion, they decided to pay an indemnity and not send their trophy (the Ark) away empty handed. Pay an indemnity of five (one for each city) Golden hemorrhoids (shaped like tumors) and five (one for each city) Golden mice. (The mice had been ravaging the land by destroying the grain crops, which showed the nothingness of their “god” Dagon…grain god.) In 1 Samuel 6:20 we read of our awesome LORD when the cart carrying the Ark was touched and 70 men or more died. For the plague struck all of you the diviners had said. Let us pay an indemnity. The priests and diviners reminded the people of what happened in Egypt…how the LORD make a mockery of the Egyptian gods and convinced them that what happened there was not by chance, but by divine plan. They knew there was something special about the Ark and transported it on a new cart with new cows which were undefiled. The LORD makes a mockery of the “gods.” Throughout the Bible we see contests between our awesome LORD and peoples’ “gods.” There is no match. God always wins. He says, “Fear not, for I am with you.” What then can we say to these things?” One decision made on behalf of ten and one decision made on behalf of millions can devastate or build up our nation. It may take time, but unless we turn to why our nation was created in the first place and stick to its original purpose as a Christian nation, we face consequences which may not be changed. Let’s not forget. Let us do Christian acts.
RELIGION
Daily Mail

Path of righteousness... might be WRONG: Millions of Christians could have made the 500-mile Camino de Santiago pilgrimage in vain after study suggests sacred bones at its end may NOT actually belong to Saint James the Great

Since the 9th Century, the Camino de Santiago has been one of the most famous pilgrimages in the world – but all those footsteps may have been in vain. Bones which have long been believed to belong to Saint James the Great, one of Jesus Christ's Twelve Apostles, are held at the Cathedral de Santiago de Compostela in North-West Spain.
RELIGION
ScienceAlert

500-Year-Old Illuminated Prayer Roll Reveals Insights Into The 'Cult of The Cross'

An exquisite Christian prayer roll from five centuries ago has been rediscovered by researchers, giving the public its first glimpse at this little-seen religious medieval document, of a kind that rarely survives to the modern day in one piece. The prayer roll, an example of an illuminated manuscript – in reference to the rich decorations that accompany its text – is a relic from the final years of Catholic doctrine in England, not too long before the Reformation transformed church life across Europe. "Known hitherto only from its brief appearance on the market in the 1960s and 1970s, the roll has never...
RELIGION
CBS News

White evangelicals dealing with racial issues and faith: "If I've been wrong about that, what else have I been wrong about?"

Watch the CBSN Originals documentary "An (Un)Civil War: The Evangelical Divide" in the video player above. At Koinonia Church in Nashville, Tennessee, Alan and Penny Godwin watch as Pastor Mika Edmondson preaches about racism that existed in some Christian communities for centuries. The Godwins, who belonged to a predominantly White...
RELIGION

