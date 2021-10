Emma Raducanu has said she is “optimistic” about finalising her new coaching team ahead of the Australian Open but insists she is enjoying the process of “being able to learn to coach” in the meantime. The US Open champion split with Andrew Richardson shortly after her momentous win at Flushing Meadows and has since had “trials with others”, including Johanna Konta’s former coach Esteban CarrilRaducanu will participate at the Transylvania Open this week in only her second match since the US Open, having lost on her return at Indian Wells earlier this month. “I don’t think it’s great to...

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO