BHS Music Groups Playing at New Ballard Food Bank

The inaugural Oktoberfest at Hartselle’s John F. Thompson American Legion Post 52 brings German food, music and fun to Hartselle this past Saturday. The free event, sponsored by Cerrowire, Peck-Glasgow Insurance and Hendrix Dental, featured live music from Huntsville’s Little German Band and food prepared by Legion and Auxiliary members. “Several people commented that they really enjoyed the food and music in particular,” said Brian Williams, first vice commander for the post. “They told me they are excited about having things like this here in Hartselle.” Williams said the Legion is already making plans to make the event bigger and better in years to come.

HARTSELLE, AL ・ 7 DAYS AGO