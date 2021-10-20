BHS Music Groups Playing at New Ballard Food Bank

After two years of construction, Ballard Food Bank finally has a permanent home. On Monday one of the city’s largest food banks opened a new “Hub for Hope” around the corner from the old blue building it rented for years on Leary Avenue. With half-vaulted high ceilings, orange accent poles and awnings, and double the square footage, it’s a more modern-looking space than its predecessor. The addition of more windows means more natural light, establishing a welcoming, inclusive environment. “The intention behind the building is to create a space of belonging, where everyone feels valued,” says executive director Jen Muzia. “This is a building for our community.”
